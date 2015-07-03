New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For the third time in 10 days, the New York Mets are a .500 team.

The Mets fell to the break-even mark Thursday, when the Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep at Citi Field with a 6-1 win.

If the Mets lose the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, they would hit the halfway point of the season at 40-41, which may not sound too newsworthy for a team trying to halt a streak of five consecutive losing seasons.

However, with a loss Friday, the Mets would have a sub-.500 record halfway through a season in which an 11-game winning streak moved them 10 games over .500 in late April. And if the Mets stumble Friday, there will be one person at Wrigley Field who knows what it is like to see such a magical start disappear so fast.

Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio was a swingman on the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers, who set a still-standing record by winning their first 13 games, including seven by two runs or fewer. On May 2, the Brewers were 20-3, with 12 wins by two runs or fewer, and they held a five-game lead in the American League East.

“We got every bounce, every break, we were healthy,” Bosio said Wednesday. “Everything clicked. We were winning a lot of one-run games. Key hits, key plays, favorable schedule.”

Sound familiar? The Mets were 13-3 following their 11-game winning streak, during which they won seven games by two runs or fewer, allowed three runs or fewer seven times and beat a trio of non-contenders in the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins.

The Mets began play May 2 with a 16-8 record and a 4 1/2-game lead in the National League East. And then they began to experience what the Brewers went through in 1987, when Milwaukee went 22-40 from May 3 through the All-Star break to hit the Midsummer Classic with a losing record (42-43).

“I remember a lot of injuries hit us,” Bosio said. “(Paul) Molitor getting a ball off the face at third base on a play coming into third. We ended up getting dinged up. All the things that were going for us seemed to be going against us.”

The Mets lost their franchise third baseman, David Wright, to a hamstring injury on April 14. During his rehab, Wright began feeling back pain that was diagnosed as spinal stenosis in late May. He has yet to resume baseball activities and isn’t likely to play for the Mets this month.

In addition, catcher Travis d‘Arnaud broke his right pinky finger April 19, when the Mets won their eighth straight game, and didn’t return until June 10. In the same game, shutdown left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins broke his pitching arm when he was hit by a comebacker. He hasn’t even begun throwing yet.

Second baseman Daniel Murphy missed 22 games with a strained left quad he sustained June 4. D‘Arnaud played in just eight games in June before spraining his left elbow, sending him back to the disabled list retroactive to June 21.

Add it all up and the Mets are 27-37 since their hot start. They already fell under .500 once: A seven-game losing streak from June 17-24 dropped them to 36-37, which made New York the first team since the 1987 Brewers to fall below .500 after moving at least 10 games over .500 via a winning streak of 11 games or more.

“The one thing I’ve learned in this game is that you make your own breaks,” Bosio said. “And we had to fight and scratch and claw to get to where we were early, and then we had to do the same thing late trying to keep our head above water.”

The Mets, who scored one run or fewer for the eighth time in the past 14 games Thursday, seem about ready to be washed away. But at least the 1987 Brewers provide some evidence that the momentum can once again be turned around.

Milwaukee went 49-28 following the All-Star break to finish 91-71, though in the pre-wild-card days, the Brewers never got closer to first place than six games and ended up in third place, seven games behind the Detroit Tigers.

“I think it was the lessons that we learned early in the season that enabled us to battle through,” Bosio said. “When you can win a lot of one- and two-run games, it shows a lot of character. And you remember how you played in those games that got you to that point. Those are the lessons that I think we learned.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-40

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 3-4, 3.59 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 5-6, 3.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Noah Syndergaard will look to build off his longest start as a big-leaguer when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. Syndergaard earned the win in his most recent start June 26, when he allowed one run on five hits and no walks while striking out five over eight innings as the Mets edged the Reds 2-1. While it marked the first time Syndergaard completed eight innings in nine big league starts, it was the fourth time he allowed one run or fewer as well as the fourth time he didn’t walk a batter. Syndergaard has never faced the Dodgers.

--LF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) sat out a second consecutive game Thursday, when the Mets lost to the Cubs, 6-1. Manager Terry Collins said prior to the game that Cuddyer didn’t feel much better Thursday than he did Wednesday, when he received a cortisone shot after undergoing an MRI exam that revealed no serious damage. That had the Mets believing Cuddyer would only miss a day or two and avoid a disabled-list stint, but Collins said Thursday the Mets will have to consider putting Cuddyer on the disabled list if he isn’t able to play in the two or three days. Cuddyer, who exited after six innings Tuesday, is batting .243 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 72 games this year.

--RHP Jacob deGrom’s endured his worst outing in almost two months Thursday, when he gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Cubs, 6-1. DeGrom hadn’t allowed more than three runs in a start nor thrown fewer than six innings since May 11, when the Cubs tagged him for four runs in five innings at Wrigley Field. He entered Thursday 5-1 with a 1.23 ERA in his previous eight starts. DeGrom did help himself with the bat Thursday, when he doubled with one out in the third and scored on right fielder Curtis Granderson’s two-out double. DeGrom is 8-6 with a 2.30 ERA in 16 starts this season.

--INF Daniel Murphy remained one of the Mets’ few bright spots on offense Thursday, when he went 1-for-4 with a first-inning single in a 6-1 loss to the Cubs. Murphy has reached base in each of his last 17 games dating back to May 21, a stretch in which he is hitting .391 (25-for-64). He came off the disabled list Tuesday after missing 22 games with a strained left quad, and he went 4-for-13 in the three-game series against the Cubs. Murphy is batting .284 with four homers and 29 RBIs in 58 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got to lighten it up around here. They are so tense, they are so tight. They are so worried about making a big out instead of walking up there like they’re going to get a hit.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the Mets’ 6-1 loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) left the June 30 game. He underwent an MRI exam July 1 that showed no serious damage, and he received a cortisone shot. He did not play July 1-2. If he is unable to play in a few more days, he likely would go on the disabled list.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Manager Terry Collins said July 1 that Wright sounded good during a recent phone conversation and that Wright hoped to begin resuming baseball activities the week of July 6-12.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He was still wearing a brace on his left arm as of June 30. There was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid. Mejia began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 23. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on June 29.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani