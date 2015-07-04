New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Left-hander Noah Syndergaard of the New York Mets accomplished a significant achievement in just his 10th major-league start Friday night.

The rookie outpitched left-hander Clayton Kershaw to help the Mets earn a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Syndergaard retired 13 of 15 batters he faced from the second to the sixth innings, including seven in succession. In six innings, Syndergaard conceded one run, two hits and two walks while amassing six strikeouts and throwing a fastball that reached 99 mph.

The rookie managed this not only against the National League’s returning Most Valuable Player and Cy Young Award winner but also in front of a sellout crowd of 52,570.

“It was an unbelievable experience for me,” said Syndergaard, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on May 9. “It’s a great atmosphere to play in. It’s awesome to step on the same mound as Clayton Kershaw. He’s a lot of fun to watch.”

That experience posed a challenge to Syndergaard’s poise, a challenge that the 22-year-old surmounted.

“He kept himself under control the whole night,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “Going head-to-head with the best pitcher in the game and holding his own was impressive.”

Being under control enabled Syndergaard to confuse the Dodgers with a variety of pitches, with the help of catcher Kevin Plawecki.

“I give a lot of credit to him for keeping me down in the zone and keeping the hitters off-balance,” Syndergaard said. “I knew it was an aggressive lineup. So I just pounded the strike zone as often as possible, and I was able to get some quick outs and outs in some key situations.”

Complementing the rookie’s fastball was perhaps the most effective curveball Syndergaard has thrown in his brief major-league tenure.

”I had a lot of success with my breaking ball,“ the left-hander said. ”That was a key to my success. I strayed away from the change-up a little bit, but I guess I didn’t really need it.

“The ultimate key for me once I made the transition from Triple-A to the big leagues was to throw my breaking pitch for strikes and throw it in uncomfortable situations.”

If Syndergaard continues to perform the way he did Friday night, he eventually could be mentioned with Kershaw in a bigger context than merely as an opponent in a daily matchup.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-40

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 7-5, 3.08 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 6-2, 1.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Noah Syndergaard retired 13 of 15 batters he faced between the second and sixth innings, including seven in a row, while making his 10th career start Friday night against Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw. The rookie, recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on May 9, conceded just one run, two hits and two walks in six innings while striking out six. Syndergaard has allowed no more than one run in six of his 10 starts.

--OF Michael Cuddyer made his first appearance since injuring his left knee Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs. Cuddyer appeared as a pinch-hitter in the top of the seventh inning and struck out Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cuddyer took batting practice before the game, and said he felt well enough not to go on the disabled list.

--1B Lucas Duda made two big defensive plays in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday night to keep the Los Angeles Dodgers from scoring the go-ahead run. With Dodgers 3B Justin Turner on second base, Duda made a diving stop of 1B Adrian Gonzalez’s hard-hit grounder away from the bag and threw to LHP Noah Syndergaard to get the out at first base. Turner went to third on the play but stayed there when Duda again dived to his right to secure RF Yasiel Puig’s ground ball, then beat Puig to the base for the second out. Ethier lined out to end the threat. Duda also doubled in the top of the ninth and scored the winning run in the Mets’ 2-1 victory. He finished 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.

--2B Wilmer Flores tied his career best with three hits Friday night. Flores went 3-for-4 and drove in a run in the Mets’ 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Flores is 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI since ending an 0-for-16 slump Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.

--SS Ruben Tejada broke an 0-for-20 slump by going 2-for-4 with a strikeout in Friday night’s 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Before his slump, Tejada was hitting .315 (23-for-23) in a 19-game span with eight doubles and eight RBIs. Tejada is batting .389 (14-for-36) in his career at Dodger Stadium.

--RHP Matt Harvey has a chance to expand his streak of quality starts to four when he faces the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. In his past three starts, Harvey has conceded only two runs (one earned), three walks and 14 hits in 19 2/3 innings while amassing 14 strikeouts. The right-hander needs just four strikeouts to reach 100 for the season and tie RHP Jacob DeGrom for the team lead.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He kept himself under control the whole night. Going head-to-head with the best pitcher in the game and holding his own was impressive.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on LHP Noah Syndergaard’s performance Friday night against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, winner of the National League’s Most Valuable Player and Cy Young awards last year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) left the June 30 game. He underwent an MRI exam July 1 that showed no serious damage, and he received a cortisone shot. He did not play July 1-2 but appeared as a pinch-hitter July 3. Cuddyer took batting practice before the game and said he felt well enough not to go on the disabled list.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Manager Terry Collins said July 1 that Wright sounded good during a recent phone conversation and that Wright hoped to begin resuming baseball activities the week of July 6-12.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He was still wearing a brace on his left arm as of June 30. There was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid. Mejia began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 23. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on June 29.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani