New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- When he was suspended two games into the 2015 season, Mets reliever Jenrry Mejia refused to admit any wrongdoing.

Three months and 80 games later, Mejia met with reporters upon completion of his suspension and offered no insights into the cause of his positive test for a performance-enhancing substance, Stanozolol.

“Everything is in the past,” he said.

The Mets immediately reinstated last year’s closer from the suspended list and had him available for duty Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants. He did not get into New York’s 3-0 loss.

The right-hander insists he’s ready for action. He pitched well over the course of six appearances in the minors before joining the club Tuesday.

Some Mets observers expected an apology from Mejia, but they got none. That didn’t bother manager Terry Collins.

“It doesn’t matter,” he said before Tuesday’s game.

Mejia said his goal is to get the Mets into the playoffs in whatever role Collins deems appropriate. For now, that will be as a setup man for the new closer, right-hander Jeurys Familia, who is 23-for-25 on save chances while posting a 1.13 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-42

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 8-6, 2.30 ERA) at Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 0-3, 6.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom gets an opportunity most All-Star pitchers won’t enjoy when he faces the Giants on Wednesday. DeGrom will be pitching in front of Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who will determine the pitching plan for next Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Cincinnati. Bochy already selected deGrom to his 13-man staff, but now he must determine how deGrom fits among such National League heavyweights as RHP Max Scherzer, RHP Gerrit Cole, RHP Zack Greinke and Bochy’s own LHP Madison Bumgarner.

--RHP Bartolo Colon gave up 10 hits for the second time in three outings Tuesday in the Mets’ 3-0 loss to the Giants. The veteran overcame his own defensive failures to pitch out of jams in the first two innings, but he couldn’t overcome a miscue by 3B Daniel Murphy in a two-run Giants third. As a result, one of the three runs Colon allowed in the game was unearned. Colon lost his third decision in a row.

--OF/1B Michael Cuddyer was held out of Tuesday’s game in San Francisco because of soreness in his left knee. The veteran contributed two hits Monday in a 3-0 win over the Giants, but he showed up at the ballpark Tuesday in some pain, prompting the decision to give him the night off. Cuddyer got a cortisone shot the same knee July 1.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia completed his 80-game, PED-related suspension Monday and was immediately reinstated from the suspended list by the Mets on Tuesday. The former closer didn’t get into New York’s 3-0 loss to the Giants, but his role has been clearly defined by manager Terry Collins. Mejia will serve as a setup man for the club’s new closer, RHP Jeurys Familia.

--RHP Logan Verrett was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday to make room on the 25-man active roster for RHP Jenrry Mejia. The demotion had more to do with the fact Verrett had options remaining than anything he did on the mound. He recorded his first career save Sunday in Los Angeles, pitching three shutout innings. That lowered his major league ERA to 0.73 in 12 1/3 innings over six appearances.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Tuesday in a procedural move designed to create an opening on the club’s 40-man roster for RHP Jenrry Mejia. Carlyle has been out since May 12 and still isn’t ready to return from back spasms. He now is ineligible to return until after the All-Star break

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had four extra-base hits and couldn’t push anything across. All we had to do was get something here or there and I think it would have been an interesting finish.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the Mets’ 3-0 loss to the Giants on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) did not play July 7. He is day-to-day.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Manager Terry Collins said July 1 that Wright sounded good during a recent phone conversation and that Wright hoped to resume baseball activities the week of July 6-12.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He was still wearing a brace on his left arm as of June 30. There was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid. Mejia began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 23. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on June 29.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Jenrry Mejia

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis