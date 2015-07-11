New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Before he began to explain the process by which a lat muscle could atrophy, New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson offered up a disclaimer.

“I‘m not a doctor, OK?” Alderson said. “I’ve demonstrated that, I think, in the past.”

The very recent past.

Alderson took the blame for the Mets’ latest medical misstep Friday, when phenom left-handed pitcher Steven Matz was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 6, due to a partial tear of his left lat muscle.

Matz, who energized the Mets by winning his first two major league starts and collecting five RBIs in the process, will be shut down for three weeks. He’ll then be reevaluated to see if the tear has begun to heal. Even if he begins throwing after that checkup, it will likely take him several more weeks to build his arm strength back up and return to the Mets’ rotation.

“It’s definitely frustrating, but it could be worse,” Matz said. “It’s just a really minor thing.”

Except there are no minor things for the Mets, whose handling and/or timetables for injuries have come under scrutiny this season.

Matz aggravated an existing injury Sunday, when he shut out the Los Angeles Dodgers over six innings in the Mets’ 8-0 win. Matz began feeling a pulling sensation in the lat area during his major league debut against the Cincinnati Reds on June 28 but did his usual between starts work before being cleared by Alderson to start against the Dodgers.

“There was some discomfort after the Cincinnati start -- nothing significant in his mind,” Alderson said Friday prior to the Mets’ 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. “The trainers consulted with our doctors in New York and I made the decision to allow him to pitch against the Dodgers, based on his confirmation of how he felt as well as the consultation with the trainers.”

However, Alderson also acknowledged being concerned enough about Matz prior to the Dodgers start to begin planning a doctor’s visit for Matz once the Mets returned to New York on Thursday’s off-day. Once Matz continued to feel the discomfort during a brief game of catch Tuesday, the decision was made to not only have Matz undergo an MRI but to skip his final start of the first half, which was scheduled for Sunday.

The MRI revealed that Matz’s left lat is smaller than his right lat, which means it had atrophied and that the injury could have been present long before Matz began feeling symptoms.

“At the time, we felt that he was capable of making the start,” Alderson said. “There’s no way of knowing whether that start or his start against Cincinnati aggravated this injury or precipitated or anything of that sort.”

But now the Mets know they’ll be without another valuable player for an undetermined period of time as they try to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006. The Mets are already without two of their best offensive players, third baseman David Wright and catcher Travis d‘Arnaud, as well as their best left-handed reliever, Jerry Blevins.

Wright was supposed to only be out two to three weeks after suffering a right hamstring strain on April 14, but he was subsequently diagnosed with spinal stenosis and has yet to begin baseball activities. The Mets said d‘Arnaud was day-to-day when he suffered a hyperextended elbow June 20, but he was placed on the disabled list two days later and still has the elbow in a brace. Blevins was supposed to miss two months with a broken left forearm suffered April 19, but he visited doctors Thursday and was told the break has still not healed.

In addition, the Mets expressed no worry when right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler was diagnosed with right elbow tendinitis on March 12. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery 13 days later.

On Friday, Alderson expressed no regret for the way the Mets handled Matz.

“It was assessed by himself as well as based on the information by the doctors as a mild issue at that time,” Alderson said. “If we got an MRI on every pitcher who ever had any sort of mild pain, we’d probably be getting them on a daily or somewhat frequent basis.”

Perhaps that’s not such a bad idea.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-42

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 1-0, 3.60 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 7-6, 3.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Harvey will look to bounce back from one of the most erratic starts of his career on Saturday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Harvey took the loss in his most recent start July 4, when he allowed three runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out four over five innings as the Mets fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3. The five walks tied a career high for Harvey and marked just the second time in 52 big league starts that he has issued more than three free passes. It was also the first time in 16 starts this season he’s walked more than two batters. Harvey is winless in his last three starts despite surrendering just five runs (four earned) over 17 2/3 innings. In three career starts against the Diamondbacks, Harvey is 2-1 with a 3.44 ERA. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Diamondbacks on June 4, when he allowed two runs over seven innings in the Mets’ 6-2 victory at Chase Field.

--LHP Steven Matz (left lat tear) was placed on the disabled list Friday, retroactive to July 6. General manager Sandy Alderson said Matz will be shut down for three weeks, after which he will be reevaluated to see if the tear has healed. Matz began to feel a pulling in the area following his major league debut on June 28 but made his second start as scheduled against the Dodgers on July 6, when he threw six shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After Matz continued to feel the sensation during a brief game of catch on Tuesday, the Mets decided to skip his final start of the first half, which was scheduled for Sunday, and administer an MRI, which showed the tear. Matz is 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in two starts and is also 3-for-6 with five RBIs at the plate.

--INF Danny Muno was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday. He takes the roster spot of LHP Steven Matz, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left lat tear. This is the fifth promotion to the majors this season for Muno, who is hitting just .083 in 24 at-bats for the Mets. He is hitting .295 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 49 games for Las Vegas.

--LF Michael Cuddyer (left knee) returned to the lineup Friday, when he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the Mets’ 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks. The first-inning homer was the first in 88 at-bats for Cuddyer, who was making just his third start in the last nine games. Cuddyer began feeling pain in the knee on July 1, but general manager Sandy Alderson said prior to Friday’s game that Cuddyer’s condition was manageable and playing through the pain shouldn’t make the knee any worse. Cuddyer is hitting .244 with seven homers and 29 RBIs in 77 games.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (broken left forearm) remains without a timetable for his return to the Mets. Blevins, who was injured when he was hit by a comebacker on April 19, underwent a second opinion in Boston on Thursday that showed his fracture has not healed. General manager Sandy Alderson said Friday that Blevins will be re-examined again in three weeks. Blevins is 1-0 and hasn’t allowed a baserunner in five innings over seven appearances this season.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard produced another gem Friday, when he struck out a career-high 13 over eight innings and earned the win as the Mets beat the Diamondbacks 4-2. Syndergaard allowed one run on four hits and two walks in improving to 2-0 with a 1.97 ERA in his last four starts, a stretch in which he has struck out 38 and walked just eight in 34 innings. On Friday, Syndergaard struck out at least one batter in every inning and whiffed every member of the Arizona starting lineup at least once. In 11 starts overall this season, Syndergaard is 4-4 with a 3.11 ERA and 72 strikeouts over 66 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s pitching good right now and he knows it. He went out again tonight and gave us a tremendous outing.”-- Mets manager Terry Collins, on Noah Syndergaard, the winning pitcher in the Mets’ 4-2 victory over Arizona on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) did not play July 7-8. He returned to the lineup July 10.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) was diagnosed with the injury July 9. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Manager Terry Collins said July 1 that Wright sounded good during a recent phone conversation and that Wright hoped to resume baseball activities the week of July 6-12.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He was still wearing a brace on his left arm as of June 30. There was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor on July 9 revealed the fracture has yet to fully heal.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Jenrry Mejia

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Eric Campbell

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis