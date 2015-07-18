New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Asked about the New York Mets’ continued offensive struggles after a 3-2 loss Friday night in St. Louis, catcher Kevin Plawecki’s comments were short and to the point.

“Just keep grinding,” he said. “We’ve got to get more runs on the board.”

If it were only that easy. New York is undermining some really good pitching with an offense that rivals only the putrid Philadelphia Phillies in terms of making outs. Its .233 average beats only Philadelphia, and the Mets have more strikeouts (698) than hits (693).

General manager Sandy Alderson is getting hammered by columnists demanding that he find another bat to put in the middle of a lineup that doesn’t have much going for it. There are rumors connecting New York with San Diego’s Justin Upton, as well as Oakland’s Ben Zobrist.

Almost anything would look better than the lineup the Mets are running out there. For Friday night’s game, they had just three batters hitting better than .243. Given the lack of hitting and scoring, it’s a wonder they trail first-place Washington by just 2 1/2 games in the National League East.

Sooner, rather than later, New York needs an offensive upgrade. If one isn’t forthcoming, no amount of grinding will help this bunch.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 9-7, 4.46 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 7-5, 2.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Noah Syndergaard had his way with St. Louis for six of the seven innings he pitched Friday night, but a lack of run support and a bad pitch to Jhonny Peralta cost him a loss. Peralta’s two-out solo homer in the sixth snapped a 1-1 tie and dropped Syndergaard to 4-5 for the year. Although he fell to 0-4 on the road, Syndergaard gave up only five hits and two runs with a walk and six strikeouts.

--RHP Bartolo Colon gets the call Saturday night when New York continues its weekend series in St. Louis. Colon is coming off a 3-0 loss July 7 at San Francisco as he gave up 10 hits and three runs, two earned, over six innings. He’s 4-1, 4.15 ERA in his career against the Cardinals, although the one loss happened in May when he was rocked for nine runs on 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (left elbow) has progressed to what GM Sandy Alderson termed “very limited baseball activity,” taking swings in batting practice and doing limited catching on Friday. D‘Arnaud was injured June 20 in a home plate collision with Atlanta C A.J. Pierzynski. D‘Arnaud was batting .296 with four homers and a .535 slugging percentage in only 19 games. He’s removed the brace from his elbow.

--INF Zach Lutz re-signed with the Mets organization and returned with a bang, going 4-for-5 with three RBIs for Triple-A Las Vegas Thursday night. The 29-year old Lutz, who played in 22 games with New York during 2012 and 2013 and hit .226 with two RBIs in 31 at-bats, spent parts of the last two years playing in Japan and South Korea.

--RF Curtis Granderson cracked the 33rd leadoff homer of his career Friday night, a 418-foot shot over the St. Louis bullpen into the seats in right-center field. It was his fifth leadoff blast of the year and his 14th homer of the season, continuing Granderson’s pattern of pounding Cardinals pitching. In 85 at-bats against St. Louis, Granderson is batting .365 with four homers. QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m getting more confident in pitching on the road. I had the confidence I needed to start the second half on a high note but fell short tonight.” - Mets pitcher Noah said Syndergaard, who pitched well but dropped to 0-4 in road games this season.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Juan Lagares (tight right calf) left the July 12 game. He is day-to-day.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Manager Terry Collins said July 12 that Wright was doing some baseball-related activities.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He was still wearing a brace on his left arm as of June 30. As of July 17, he was taking swings in batting practice and doing limited catching. There was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Jenrry Mejia

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Eric Campbell

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis