New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The one hint of blue sky for the New York Mets in Saturday night’s 12-2 stormy loss in St. Louis was a three-hit game by struggling left fielder Michael Cuddyer that included a solo homer.

But Cuddyer, who’s hitting just .250 with eight homers and 30 RBI in his first year with New York, took a step backward Sunday when he had to leave a 3-1, 18-inning win over the Cardinals due to a recurring knee injury.

Cuddyer singled in the eighth but had trouble running the bases, and when manager Terry Collins came out to remove starter Jon Niese later in the inning, he hooked Cuddyer as part of a double switch.

“It’s concerning,” Cuddyer said. “We’re trying different things to get through it. To start the game it’s OK, and as the game progresses, it gets tougher and tougher. We’re going to try something else, try a different way.”

Neither Collins nor Cuddyer delved into specifics when asked what the specific option to alleviate his knee pain might be, but Collins is worried the team’s one big free-agent pickup in the offseason could land on the shelf.

An offense that was almost comically inept with runners in scoring position Sunday, going 1-for-26 and stranding 25 men, doesn’t need Cuddyer to disappear at a critical time. But the chance is there that he might miss time.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 8-6, 3.07 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 6-4, 3.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Niese pitched brilliantly Sunday but didn’t get the reward of a win, thanks to poor execution by his teammates with runners in scoring position. Niese baffled St. Louis for 7 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up just five hits and a walk while striking out three. It was a 180-degree turnaround from Niese’s last outing against the Cardinals, who lit him up for 11 hits and eight runs on May 20 at Citi Field.

--RHP Matt Harvey gets the start Monday night when New York opens a big three-game NL East series in Washington. Harvey has dominated the Nationals, going 3-1, 0.68 in 40 innings and six starts. His last outing was on July 11, when he worked seven innings in a 4-2 win over Arizona, fanning nine and allowing just two runs off five hits and four walks. Harvey is pitching to a 1.71 ERA in his last five starts.

--LF Michael Cuddyer (knee) left the game in the eighth inning as the result of a double-switch. Cuddyer was 1-for-3 with an eighth-inning single, but had trouble running the bases and was replaced when Niese was lifted. Cuddyer will meet with team trainers Monday in Washington as they try to figure out a way to keep him on the field, but admitted he has a tough time running as a game progresses.

--C Anthony Recker was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas after Sunday’s game. The 31-year-old Recker was batting .293 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 75 at-bats across 21 games for the 51s. He appeared in 19 games earlier this season for the Mets, producing just seven hits in 49 at-bats for a .143 average with two homers and three RBIs.

--C Johnny Monell was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for C Anthony Recker. The 29-year-old Monell pinch hit with the bases loaded in the 13th inning and popped up, leaving him with a .178 average in 45 MLB at-bats this season along with no homers and four RBIs. In 147 at-bats earlier this year with the 51s, Monell hit a sizzling .374 with five homers and 34 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s not a good stat. I’ve never seen more flying helmets in my life coming down the tunnel.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the Mets won Sunday despite going 1-for-26 with runners in scoring position and stranding 25 runners, 17 in scoring position, during the 18-inning win over the Cardinals.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Cuddyer (knee) left the July 19 game in the eighth inning. Cuddyer will meet with team trainers July 20 in Washington as they try to figure out a way to keep him on the field, but admitted he has a tough time running as a game progresses.

--CF Juan Lagares (tight right calf) left the July 12 game. He is day-to-day.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Manager Terry Collins said July 12 that Wright was doing some baseball-related activities.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He was still wearing a brace on his left arm as of June 30. As of July 17, he was taking swings in batting practice and doing limited catching. There was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Jenrry Mejia

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Eric Campbell

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis