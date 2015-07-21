New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The short-handed Washington Nationals offense is catching no breaks.

Without several top hitters, the Nationals will have to face New York Mets All-Star right-hander Jacob deGrom on Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series.

In the previous three games, the Nationals faced Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke of the Dodgers and Matt Harvey of the Mets.

The three combined to allow four earned runs in 23 innings against Washington, which has regulars Anthony Rendon, Jayson Werth, Ryan Zimmerman and Denard Span on the disabled list. The Nationals did manage to beat Harvey and the Mets 7-2 Monday.

Washington manager Matt Williams said his hitters can’t worry about facing so many top pitchers in succession.

“That (hitting approach) is all we think about. The other stuff is minutiae,” he said.

DeGrom is coming off a stellar All-Star Game appearance in which he struck out three batters on 10 pitches -- the first time that was done in the Midsummer Classic.

The right-hander, 9-6 with a 2.14 ERA this year, will look to turn in his 10th quality start in his past 11 outings. He is 2-1 with a 1.27 ERA in his past three starts.

The young hurler has very little track record against most of the Nationals. Shortstop Ian Desmond, mired in a terrible slump, has one hit (a homer) in three tries against deGrom, while the Mets pitcher has retired slugger Bryce Harper in all three at-bats.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-45

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 9-6, 2.14 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 2-1, 2.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael Cuddyer, who left Sunday’s game due to a sore left knee, did not play Monday, though he was available to appear off the bench. “He got some different medication today and we’re going to see how that plays out during the game,” manager Terry Collins said. “He’s still pretty tender today. ... The issue is going to be the running side.”

--RHP Matt Harvey gave up five runs (four earned) in seven innings and picked up the loss Monday at Washington. “I think he over-threw a little bit. He knew he had to give us some innings,” manager Terry Collins said.

--RHP Jacob deGrom will start Tuesday in Washington following his stellar outing in the All-Star Game. The young hurler has very little track record against most of the Nationals batters. He is 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA in three career starts against Washington.

--C Anthony Recker, called up Sunday from Triple-A Las Vegas, started Monday. His average dropped to .137 after he went 0-for-2 with a walk.

--C Kevin Plawecki was not in the lineup Monday after he caught all 18 innings Sunday in St. Louis. “I talked to Kevin today, and he’s a little bit more sore than normal, but that’s to be expected,” manager Terry Collins said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He kept us in the ballgame.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on RHP Matt Harvey, who threw seven innings of five-run ball Monday in the Mets’ 7-2 loss to the Nationals.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) left the July 19 game. He did not play July 20, though he was available to pinch-hit.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Manager Terry Collins said July 12 that Wright was doing some baseball-related activities.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He was still wearing a brace on his left arm as of June 30. As of July 17, he was taking swings in batting practice and doing limited catching. There was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Jenrry Mejia

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Eric Campbell

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis