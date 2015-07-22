New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON - The New York Mets lined up their pitching rotation specifically for this series against the Washington Nationals.

Instead of throwing Matt Harvey last weekend against the Cardinals, he pitched the first game of the series on Monday against the Nationals and took the loss.

Jacob deGrom, the Rookie of the Year in the National League last season, got the win Tuesday -- one week after his stellar outing in the All-Star game.

“We’re trying to catch these guys. It’s big for us,” manager Terry Collins said of the series against the Nationals.

For the third game of the series the Mets will turn to hard-throwing rookie right-hander Noah Syndergaard, who has held opponents to a batting average of .234 since he was called up from the minors. The Nationals and Mets have split the first two games of the series.

Syndergaard began this season as the No. 1 prospect in the New York system, as per Baseball America.

And he has fulfilled that promise by going 4-5 with an ERA of 3.05 in his first 12 starts for the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-45

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 4-5, 3.05) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 8-5, 3.27)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom started on Tuesday in Washington following his stellar outing in the All-Star Game. He picked up the win as he allowed two runs in six innings. The only runs he gave up were a two-run homer to Wilson Ramos. “I left it up a little bit,” deGrom said. The young hurler has very little track record against most of the Nationals. Shortstop Ian Desmond, mired in a terrible slump, now has two hits in six at-bats against deGrom while Bryce Harper is hitless in five at-bats against him.

--C Kevin Plawecki was in the starting lineup Tuesday after he caught all 18 innings on Sunday in St. Louis. He did not play Monday in Washington. He was 1-for-4 Tuesday and is hitting .239.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard will start on Wednesday afternoon in the series finale in Washington. In 12 starts he has given up 65 hits in 73 2/3 innings with 78 strikeouts and just 15 walks. He was tagged with the loss July 17 at St. Louis. He was a first-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2010.

--PH Eric Campbell had a two-run single to put the Mets up 3-2 on Tuesday. It was his first pinch hit in eight tries this year. Manager Terry Collins said he has been hitting the ball well lately without much to show for it. “He put a good swing on it,” Collins said.

--OF Curtis Granderson had a single in the fourth inning Tuesday. He has hit in six games in a row and is batting .346 during that time.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I would say I was little amped up tonight to get out there.” Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom, on facing the first-place Nationals Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) left the July 19 game. He did not play July 20, though he was available to pinch-hit. He was used as a pinch hitter on July 21 and walked.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Manager Terry Collins said July 12 that Wright was doing some baseball-related activities.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He was still wearing a brace on his left arm as of June 30. As of July 17, he was taking swings in batting practice and doing limited catching. There was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He pitched three scoreless innings on July 20 in the Gulf Coast League.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Jenrry Mejia

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Eric Campbell

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis