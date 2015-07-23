New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The road doesn’t get any easier for the New York Mets, even though they return home on Thursday.

After losing two of three in Washington, the Mets will face their third first-place team in a row when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

The Mets had a weekend series in St. Louis -- with an 18-inning game on Sunday that they won -- before heading to Washington.

New York let a good opportunity get away as the Nationals are without regular outfielders Jayson Werth and Denard Span and infielders Anthony Rendon and Ryan Zimmerman, who are all on the disabled list.

And third baseman Yunel Escobar left the game in the second inning Wednesday with a bad wrist.

“No doubt, they are banged up,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of the Nationals. “We let this get away.”

The Mets are now 49-46 and three games back of first-place Washington.

And New York will have to face Clayton Kershaw on Thursday in New York.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-46

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 7-6, 2.68 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 9-8, 4.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Noah Syndergaard started Wednesday afternoon in the series finale in Washington. “He worked hard,” said manager Terry Collins, as the right-hander gave up five hits and one run in five innings. But he walked five batters and threw 98 pitches.

--RHP Bartolo Colon will start on Thursday at home against the Dodgers. In six career starts against the Dodgers, he is 2-4 with an ERA of 6.03. Colon threw a season-low 4 1/3 innings in his last start, against the Cardinals on July 18.

--SS Ruben Tejada extended his hitting streak to 10 games in a row on Wednesday. He is hitting .255 this season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell allowed three runs in the eighth and was tagged with the loss Wednesday. His ERA rose to 2.70.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just poor timing for a bad day on my part. These guys did everything they were supposed to. I just didn’t do my part. It was totally on me. They hit it.” -- Mets RHP Bobby Parnell, after a loss to the Nationals on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Cuddyer (left knee) left the July 19 game. He did not play July 20, though he was available to pinch-hit. He was used as a pinch hitter July 21 but sat out July 22. He is day-to-day.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Manager Terry Collins said July 12 that Wright was doing some baseball-related activities.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He was still wearing a brace on his left arm as of June 30. As of July 17, he was taking swings in batting practice and doing limited catching. There was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He pitched three scoreless innings on July 20 in the Gulf Coast League.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Jenrry Mejia

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Eric Campbell

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis