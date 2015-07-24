New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The 23rd day of the Michael Cuddyer Watch went a lot like the first 22. There were mixed signals sent by the New York Mets, Cuddyer didn’t play, and the team didn’t score a lot of runs.

Or any runs, for that matter.

Cuddyer, who has been battling a sore knee since June 30, remained on the bench Thursday, when Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw went the distance and allowed just three hits in a 3-0 win at Citi Field. It was the eighth “DNP” of the month for Cuddyer and the 12th time in 18 July games he didn’t start.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said before the game that Cuddyer was feeling lightheaded from the anti-inflammatory medication he was taking and hinted strongly that Cuddyer would be placed on the disabled list by Friday.

“I’d be surprised if he is able to continue anywhere close to normal, so we’ll have to make a decision, probably tonight or tomorrow,” Alderson said.

That decision likely was made late Thursday, and not surprisingly, it involves keeping the 36-year-old Cuddyer active and hoping his knee somehow feels better soon. Manager Terry Collins said following the game that Cuddyer was prescribed different medication that could hasten the healing process.

“The doctor said he thinks hopefully that (Friday) his knee should start feeling a lot better,” Collins said. “So we’ll have to wait and see then.”

Of course, that is all the Mets have been doing this month. With Cuddyer’s availability a daily question, the Mets have been a man short while playing 15 games against teams -- the Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals -- in the thick of the National League playoff race.

The Mets certainly could have used another bat against those contenders. New York is 6-9 in those 15 games, during which it scored two runs or fewer eight times and was shut out three times.

Still, Alderson expressed no regrets over keeping Cuddyer active all month.

“The doctors have said this is something that (won‘t) get worse if he can play through the pain,” Alderson said, “But the medication at this point hasn’t had the kind of effect that I think the doctors and we would have hoped.”

Will anything change Friday? Tune in to Day 24 of The Cuddyer Watch to find out.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-47

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Ian Thomas, 0-1, 5.23 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 5-8, 3.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese will look to continue his recent resurgence when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the second game of a four-game series against the Dodgers at Citi Field. Niese didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start, when he allowed five hits and one walk while striking out three over 7 1/3 shutout innings Sunday in the Mets’ 3-1, 18-inning win over the Cardinals. It was the second time in three July starts that Niese didn’t allow a run and the eighth straight time he posted a quality start. He is 2-3 with a 2.28 ERA in those eight starts, a stretch in which he has lowered his overall ERA from 4.42 to 3.36, which is the lowest his ERA has been since May 14. In six career starts against the Dodgers, Niese is 2-1 with a 3.79 ERA. Niese took the loss the last time he opposed the Dodgers last Aug. 22, when he gave up five runs (two earned) over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets fell 6-2 at Dodger Stadium.

--LF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) remains in limbo. Cuddyer didn’t play Thursday, when the Mets fell to the Dodgers 3-0. He has missed eight of the Mets’ 18 games this month and has started just six times. GM Sandy Alderson said before the game that Cuddyer was battling lightheadedness due to the anti-inflammatory medication he was taking and that he likely would be placed on the disabled list by Friday. However, after the game, manager Terry Collins said Cuddyer was prescribed new medication and the Mets’ doctors hope he feels much better Friday. Cuddyer is batting .250 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 82 games this season.

--3B David Wright might be closing in on a return to New York, if not the Mets themselves. GM Sandy Alderson said Thursday that Wright, who hasn’t played since April 14, will resume baseball activities in New York next week as long as the rest of this week goes well for him in California, where he has been receiving physical therapy since late May. Wright was originally sidelined with a strained right hamstring but was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in May. Even if he resumes baseball activities next week, he still will be several weeks away from returning to the Mets. Wright is hitting .333 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games this season.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday, but Class A St. Lucie had its game postponed due to rain. Manager Terry Collins said Thursday that d‘Arnaud will need several games of rehab but that he could return by the end of the 10-game homestand the Mets began Thursday night. D‘Arnaud, who has played in just 19 of the Mets’ first 96 games due to finger and elbow injuries, is hitting .296 with four homers and 17 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The way we’re swinging the bats, we were overmatched.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw threw a three-hitter to beat the Mets 3-0 Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) left the July 19 game. He did not play July 20, though he was available to pinch-hit. He was used as a pinch hitter July 21 but sat out July 22-23. He was prescribed a different anti-inflammatory medication July 23, and he remains day-to-day.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. GM Sandy Alderson said July 23 that Wright could return to New York to begin baseball activities during the week of July 27-Aug. 2.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He was still wearing a brace on his left arm as of June 30. As of July 17, he was taking swings in batting practice and doing limited catching. He was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie July 23, but the game was rained out. The Mets hope they can activate him by Aug. 2.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Jenrry Mejia

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Eric Campbell

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis