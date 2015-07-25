New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For the New York Mets, Friday had a little bit of everything.

First there was the promotion and much-delayed disabling of a player. Then came the childbirth and the trade.

None of it helped the Mets on the field as they lost for the sixth time in eight games with a 7-2 defeat to the Dodgers that was essentially over after three innings.

The promotion was bringing up highly-touted outfield prospect Michael Conforto to the major leagues after weeks of clamoring from fans getting fed up with a lineup that contained two hitters batting under .200 in the fourth and fifth spot.

“We felt that Michael was our best option at this time,” general manager Sandy Alderson said while huddled near a media crowd by the batting cages behind the dugout. “It’s an open ended proposition. He could be here a short period of time but we’re happy he’s here. He’ll give us a different look to our lineup and we’ll hope he’ll make us incrementally better.”

Conforto did not quite make the impact but earned loud ovations before his three at-bats resulted in three groundouts.

“It was like a dream for me,” Conforto said. “This whole day was like a dream for me.”

The second component of the eventful day was finally putting left fielder Michael Cuddyer on the disabled list after 23 days of uncertainty about his knee. After playing a man short for most of the week, the Mets finally decided to make the move when Cuddyer’s knee did not respond to anti-inflammatory medication.

The third event was the potential that left-hander Jonathon Niese might not even make his start due to the impending birth of his second child. Manager Terry Collins did not know three hours before the game but Niese ultimately made the start, though the childbirth went better than the start since he allowed six runs and eight hits in three innings.

After the game the Mets said Niese’s second child was a boy and the pitcher watched the childbirth on FaceTime.

The final event were reports and then confirmation about the Mets acquiring infielders Juan Uribe and Kelly Johnson from the Braves for two minor league pitchers. They’re not the big splash many Mets are hoping for but after months of Eric Campbell and other unproductive hitters, perhaps it’s a start.

Just another interesting day for the Mets, who are trying to stay relevant in the races for the National League East and wild cards.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-48

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Dodgers (TBA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 8-7, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Juan Uribe was acquired from the Atlanta Braves Friday night and is expected to join the team Saturday night. Uribe, who has World Series rings with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants, will join his third team after starting this season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 36-year-old is hitting .272 with eight home runs and 23 RBI in 75 games and joins the Mets after appearing in 46 games for Atlanta.

--INF Kelly Johnson was obtained from the Atlanta Braves on Friday along with INF Juan Uribe and is expected to join the team Saturday night. Johnson will be joining his seventh team and will return to New York after spending four months with the Yankees last season. He is batting .275 with nine home runs and 34 RBI in 62 games for Atlanta, which singed him to a minor league contract in the offeseason.

--3B David Wright (back) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list in what is a procedural move since he has been on the DL since April 15. The Mets are still hopeful that he will begin baseball activities sometime next week.

--OF John Mayberry Jr. was designated for assignment after Friday’s game as one of two roster moves the Mets will need to make to get INFs Juan Uribe and Kelly Johnson on the roster. Mayberry’s final appearance for the Mets was a strikeout and in 110 at-bats, he struck out 33 times while posting a .164 batting average.

--OF Michael Cuddyer was finally placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with left knee soreness. The Mets finally decided to end his uncertain status after Cuddyer did not respond to anti-inflammatory medication and still felt some inflammation. Cuddyer is batting .250 with eight home runs and 30 RBIs in 82 games but before the Mets finally put him on the DL, he missed eight of the previous 18 games.

--OF Michael Conforto made a unique bit of history for the Mets on Friday night when he made his major league debut. Besides being the 1,000th player to appear for the team, Conforto was also the first position player to reach the majors a year after being drafted by the Mets. Conforto found out about his promotion to the Mets while he was lifting weights with Double-A Binghamton in Trenton N.J. He was 0-for-3 in his debut as he batted seventh and played left field.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday in a procedural move to get OF Michael Conforto on the 40-man roster. He has been on the disabled list since mid-May and recently began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League.

--INF Danny Muno was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas after Friday’s game as one of two moves the Mets needed to make to get IFs Juan Uribe and Kelly Johnson on the active roster. In four different stints in the majors, Muno had four hits in 27 at-bats. Before being recalled July 10, Muno also was with the Mets April 17-28, May 25-June 3 and June 12-14.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wouldn’t be at all surprised if (the baby) was a fairly large factor. He was on call up until about probably four, five o’clock when he determined he wanted to pitch.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on Jonathon Niese’s poor outing while his wife was in labor.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 22. He was hurt July 19 and did not play July 20, though he was available to pinch-hit. He was used as a pinch hitter July 21 but sat out July 22-23. He was prescribed a different anti-inflammatory medication July 23.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He was still wearing a brace on his left arm as of June 30. As of July 17, he was taking swings in batting practice and doing limited catching. He was began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on July 24. The Mets hope they can activate him by Aug. 2.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. GM Sandy Alderson said July 23 that Wright could return to New York to begin baseball activities during the week of July 27-Aug. 2.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Jenrry Mejia

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Eric Campbell

INF Juan Uribe

INF Keelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Conforto

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis