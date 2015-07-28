New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

The New York Mets acquired right-handed reliever Tyler Clippard from the Oakland Athletics on Monday in exchange for minor-league right-hander Casey Meisner on Monday.

Clippard, who stepped in as Oakland’s closer after Sean Doolittle was injured, has 17 saves and a 2.79 ERA. He signed a one-year, $8.3 million contract in February after the A’s had acquired him from the Washington Nationals in January.

According to the New York Post, the A’s also sent $1 million to the Mets, which means the Mets will be responsible for about $2 million of Clippard’s $8.3 million contract.

Last season for the Nationals, Clippard was 7-4 with one save and a 2.18 ERA in 75 games. He was named to the All-Star team for the second time in his nine seasons.

Clippard, 30, is expected to be the setup man for Mets closer Jeurys Familia.

Meisner, 20, was a third-round pick of the Mets in 2013. In 18 games for the Mets’ Class A teams this year, he is 10-4 with a 2.35 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-48

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Padres (RHP James Shields, 8-3, 2.77 ERA) at Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 4-5, 2.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Noah Syndergaard hopes his second outing against San Diego, on Tuesday, ends better than the first. On June 2 in a 7-2 loss, Syndergaard allowed a career-high seven earned runs and 10 hits in four innings. In that game, he also struck out 10, becoming the second pitcher in the modern era to allow at least 10 hits and get 10 strikeouts. Syndergaard last pitched Wednesday in a 4-3 loss at Washington and did not get a decision after allowing one earned run and five hits and a career-high five walks. He has 82 strikeouts through his first 13 career starts, the fourth most in franchise history.

--RHP Jacob deGrom added a number of achievements to his burgeoning resume Sunday when he allowed two hits in 7 2/3 scoreless innings. He tied Miami RHP Jose Fernandez for the most scoreless starts in a pitcher’s first 41 games in the last century. It also was his major-league-leading fifth scoreless start of at least 7 2/3 innings, the first Met to reach that figure in a season since David Cone in 1992. Additionally, it was the fourth time deGrom pitched at least 7 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed two hits or fewer this year. Before this year, no Met ever had more than two in a season.

--3B Juan Uribe collected his 10th career walk-off hit and RBI with a single in the 10th inning Sunday. It was his first walk-off hit since Aug. 14, 2010, with the Giants in the 11th inning against San Diego. Uribe’s last two hits to end games also have come after intentional walks. His hit in San Francisco came after 3B Pablo Sandoval was given a free pass, and this hit came after INF Daniel Murphy was intentionally walked.

--OF Michael Conforto had his third RBI in as many games since joining the Mets on Friday. Conforto is the second Met to get at least one RBI in each of the first three games. The other was Jason Tyner June 5-8, 2000. Tyner also was a first-round pick but only appeared in 13 games with the Mets before being traded to Tampa Bay.

--RHP Jeruys Familia was unsuccessful in his attempt to get a fifth save of more than three outs. He allowed two runs for the first time since giving up three Sept. 14 against the Marlins. He blew his second straight save opportunity and fourth in 31 chances, although the Mets have won all of those games. Familia has thrown 47 2/3 innings in 45 appearances this year but said he is not feeling tired.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) appeared in his second rehab game for Double-A Binghamton on Sunday, and so far he has three hits in seven at-bats. He was originally supposed to start his second rehab stint of the season with Class A Port Lucie on Thursday, but rain interfered. The Mets have said they want him to get 20 to 25 at-bats but also said if he is swinging the bat well, he could return after having fewer at-bats. He has been on the disabled list since June 23, which is about two weeks after he returned from a fractured finger on his right hand.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think this moment is like when you play in the playoffs and World Series and you’re winning.” -- 3B Juan Uribe, after his 10th-inning single gave the Mets a 3-2, walk-off win over the Dodgers on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He was still wearing a brace on his left arm as of June 30. As of July 17, he was taking swings in batting practice and doing limited catching. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on July 26. The Mets hope they can activate him by Aug. 2.

--OF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 22.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. GM Sandy Alderson said July 23 that Wright could return to New York to begin baseball activities during the week of July 27-Aug. 2.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on July 27.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese (paternity list)

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Jenrry Mejia

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Kelly Johnson

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Conforto

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis