New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For the New York Mets, Tuesday night should have been reserved for discussing electric rookie right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who retired the first 18 San Diego Padres batters he faced at Citi Field and ended up throwing eight shutout innings of three-hit ball in earning the win at Citi Field.

If the Mets really wanted to change the subject, they could have talked about the arrival of their newest player and the first step in the return of their oldest one.

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Clippard, whom New York acquired from the Oakland Athletics on Monday, made his Mets debut with a scoreless ninth. Hours earlier, third baseman David Wright, who hasn’t played since April 14 due to a hamstring injury and spinal stenosis, resumed baseball activity at Citi Field.

But these are the Mets, for whom every ray of sunshine is preceded and followed by a drenching thunderstorm. And so the Mets spent plenty of time before and after the blanking of the Padres thinking about and talking about the stunning lack of judgment displayed by their former closer -- right-handed pitcher Jenrry Mejia, who earned a 162-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Tuesday for failing a second PED test.

Asked for his reaction to the Mejia news following the game Tuesday, manager Terry Collins paused for four seconds.

“Well we just had a tremendous game,” Collins said. “I don’t need to get socked in the gut again tonight.”

Mejia is not the first big leaguer suspended a full season for PED use -- that, of course, was New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez, who was kicked out of the game for the entire 2014 season following his involvement with the Biogenesis scandal. But Mejia is the first player suspended a full season following two failed PED tests.

This time, Mejia tested positive for both Stanozolol and Boldenone. He was suspended 80 games on April 11 after testing positive for Stanozolol.

In the interim, Mejia -- who had 28 saves last season -- lost his closer’s job to right-hander Jeurys Familia, but he looked as if he was ready to become Familia’s top set-up man by throwing 7 1/3 scoreless innings following his return to the major league roster on July 7.

When he was first suspended, Mejia said he had no idea how the drug got into his body. Presumably, he knows how these drugs worked their way into his system, though neither Mejia, his agents nor the Major League Baseball Players Association issued statements on Tuesday.

The talking was left up to his manager and teammates -- who are very likely to become his ex-manager and his ex-teammates this winter, when Mejia is arbitration-eligible for the first time and the Mets can simply not tender him a contract.

Injured left fielder Michael Cuddyer, the nicest and most easy-going player in the Mets clubhouse, spoke with uncharacteristic sharpness after the game.

”It’s a choice,“ Cuddyer said. ”I don’t buy into the ‘mistake’ thing. It’s a choice.

“I would say there’s a bit of anger (in the clubhouse).”

Collins, who moved Mejia to closer was the Mets’ minor league field coordinator when Mejia debuted in the majors as a 20-year-old in 2010 and sounded more hurt than angry.

“First of all, I love Jenrry Mejia -- I love him as a player, I love him as a person,” Collins said. “Extremely, extremely disappointed in what’s happened. This team’s had enough bad breaks and bad luck this year to last a long time.”

Actually, the Mets got a bit lucky with the timing. General manager Sandy Alderson, who spoke shortly before the game, said the trade for Clippard was essentially completed just hours before he learned of Mejia’s impending suspension on Monday evening.

“Our track in talking with Oakland about Tyler as well as other players was independent of this situation,” Alderson said.

But getting Clippard just before the price for him would have shot through the roof didn’t provide Alderson or the Mets much consolation Tuesday.

“Not surprisingly, there’s a tremendous amount of disappointment -- I think to some extent anger, to some extent amazement -- that this could happen so soon after a previous suspension was completed,” Alderson said, “And some sadness. This is having a tremendously adverse effect on a very promising major league career.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-48

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 6-8, 3.45 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 9-9, 4.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to build off his longest start of the season when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Colon took a hard-luck loss last Thursday, when he allowed one run on five hits and no walks while striking out four over eight innings as the Mets fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-0. It was the first time since last Aug. 8, a span of 26 starts, that Colon has thrown eight innings. Colon has allowed one run or less five times in 19 starts this season, but has given up five runs or more four times. In five career starts against the Padres, Colon is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA. Colon didn’t factor into the decision the last time he faced the Padres July 18, 2014, when he gave up four runs over five innings in the Mets’ 5-4 win at Petco Park.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia made a lousy bit of history Tuesday, when he was suspended, effective immediately, by Major League Baseball for 162 games following a second failed PED test. Mejia tested positive for both Stanozolol and Boldenone. While he is the second big leaguer ever suspended a full season for PED use -- Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez, of course, was suspended for all of 2014 -- Mejia is the first to earn the 162-game suspension for failing two drug tests. He was suspended 80 games on April 7 after testing positive for Stanozolol. At the time, Mejia said he had no idea how the drug got into his body. He returned to the Mets on July 7 and had thrown 7 1/3 scoreless innings over seven appearances.

--LHP Jonathon Niese was reinstated from the paternity leave list on Tuesday. Niese spent the previous three days with his wife and newborn son, who was born Friday, shortly after Niese allowed six runs over a season-low three innings in a 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is expected to make his next start as scheduled on Thursday. Niese is 5-9 with a 3.75 ERA in 19 starts this season.

--RHP Logan Verrett was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday. His exit made room for RHP Tyler Clippard, whom the Mets acquired from the Oakland Athletics on Monday. Verrett is 0-0 with an 0.73 ERA and one save in six relief appearances over two stints with the Mets this season. He was most recently recalled on Saturday, when LHP Jonathon Niese was placed on the paternity leave list, but did not get into a game with the Mets. Verrett is 3-1 with a 2.92 ERA in 13 games (six starts) at Las Vegas.

--RHP Tyler Clippard made his Mets debut Tuesday, when he allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth inning in a 4-0 win over the Padres. Clippard was acquired by the Mets from the Oakland Athletics on Monday, along with cash considerations, in exchange for minor league RHP Casey Meisner. While Clippard collected 17 saves as the Athletics’ closer, he is expected to be the Mets’ top set-up man to RHP Jeurys Familia. In 38 games this season, Clippard is 1-3 with a 2.72 ERA.

--3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) took a notable step forward in his rehab Tuesday, when he resumed baseball activities at Citi Field. Wright, who spent the previous nine weeks undergoing daily physical therapy in California, fielded ground balls, threw baseballs and hit in the cage. Manager Terry Collins said he hoped Wright could begin playing in rehab games next week, though Wright said he didn’t want to put a timetable on his return to game action. Wright hasn’t played since April 14, when he suffered a right hamstring strain while running the bases. His rehab from the hamstring injury was almost complete when he began feeling back pain that was eventually diagnosed as spinal stenosis in late May. Wright is hitting .333 with one homer and four RBI in eight games this season.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went 1-for-4 with a run scored while playing all nine innings Tuesday night for Double-A Binghamton. It was the fourth rehab game for d‘Arnaud but the first time he has played nine innings. He is expected to play again for Binghamton on Wednesday and could be activated as soon as Friday, when the Mets begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. D‘Arnaud was placed on the disabled list on June 23 and has played in just 19 of the Mets’ 100 games this season due to injury. He is batting .296 with four homers and 17 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think just the poise and confidence I have out on the mound helps a lot,” Syndergaard said. “I mean, San Diego was a month and a half ago. A lot’s happened in a month and a half.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. GM Sandy Alderson said July 23 that Wright could return to New York to begin baseball activities during the week of July 27-Aug. 2. Wright fielded ground balls, hit in the cage and threw baseballs at Citi Field on July 28.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He was still wearing a brace on his left arm as of June 30. As of July 17, he was taking swings in batting practice and doing limited catching. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on July 26. The Mets hope they can activate him by Aug. 2.

--OF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 22.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 27.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Kelly Johnson

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Conforto

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis