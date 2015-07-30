New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Unprecedented weirdness is nothing new for the New York Mets.

The 1973 team finished three games over .500 yet came within a game of winning the World Series. The 1986 team won 108 regular-season games but was one strike away from elimination in the Game 6 of the World Series before coming back to win it all. The 2007 team held a seven-game lead in the National League East with 17 games to play but missed the playoffs entirely.

And now the Mets can add “completed a trade that never happened” to their list of wild and wacky feats.

Contrary to everything everyone tweeted about Wednesday night, the Mets will not be sending infielder Wilmer Flores and injured right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for center fielder Carlos Gomez.

The deal -- reported to be done, pending physicals, midway through the Mets’ 7-3 loss to the San Diego Padres at Citi Field -- was declared dead by manager Terry Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson late Wednesday night.

“To be politically correct, there’s a lot of BS out there,” Collins said during an instant-classic, eight-minute press conference. “A lot of it.”

Said Alderson: “Whatever has been speculated over the course of the evening has not and will not transpire.”

Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported late Wednesday night that the trade broke down over the Mets’ concerns with Gomez’s right hip. Gomez’s agent, Scott Boras, told Rosenthal that Gomez is “injury-free.”

Meanwhile, USA Today’s Ben Nightengale reported that the Brewers had concerns about Wheeler’s physical. Wheeler underwent Tommy John elbow surgery on March 25, and he began throwing for the first time this week.

The trade would have been the third in five days for the Mets, who acquired infielders Kelly Johnson and Juan Uribe from the Atlanta Braves on Friday and right-handed pitcher Tyler Clippard from the Oakland Athletics on Monday. It also would have been the biggest deal by the Mets since 2008, when the Wilpon family, which owns the Mets, lost $500 million via their “investments” with famed Ponzi scheme perpetrator Bernie Madoff.

However, instead of reveling in a bit of good news, the Mets are playing damage control -- first and foremost with Flores, who started at shortstop Wednesday and played the last several innings thinking he had been traded, even if his own manager said he didn’t know about it.

“Somebody came to me and said, ‘Wilmer’s crying,'” Collins said. “I said ‘Why?’ (Someone said,) ‘He got traded.’ (Collins said,) ‘To who? For what?’ I didn’t know.”

Flores got a standing ovation prior to his final at-bat in the seventh inning and appeared to be crying as he played the field in the eighth.

“You guys think this game’s easy to play?” Collins said. “Do it with (stuff) like that going on during the game. I mean, that’s hard for anybody. I feel terrible for Wilmer. As you guys know, there’s not a finer kid in that clubhouse than him.”

Alderson said he apologized to Flores for putting him in such a position but that he didn’t regret the decision not to ask Collins to pull Flores from the game.

“We could’ve pulled him and contributed to the speculation,” Alderson said. “At the same time, we’re trying to win a game. And given the various considerations on the part of the manager, he was left in the game in part because we’re trying to win the game and in part because at that point in time -- this point in time -- there was no deal.”

Well, that’s at least settled.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-49

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 4-10, 3.93 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 5-9, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese will look to bounce back from the oddest start of his career when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Niese took the loss last Friday, when he gave up six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one over a season-low three innings as the Mets fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 7-2. With his wife going into labor in Ohio, Niese decided to make the start just hours before the first pitch. He ended up missing the birth of his son, though he was able to view the delivery on FaceTime. The loss snapped a stretch of eight straight quality starts in which Niese posted a combined ERA of 2.28. Niese is 3-2 with a 2.04 ERA in five career starts against the Padres. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Padres on Aug. 16, 2013, when Niese gave up one run over six innings in the Mets’ 5-2 victory at Petco Park.

--INF Wilmer Flores is apparently not getting traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. News broke during the Mets’ 7-3 loss to the Padres on Wednesday that Flores and injured RHP Zack Wheeler were about to be dealt to the Brewers in exchange for CF Carlos Gomez. Television cameras captured Flores apparently crying while in the field in the eighth inning. But after the game, manager Terry Collins said there was no deal and general manager Sandy Alderson said, “Whatever has been speculated over the course of the evening has not and will not transpire.” The Mets reportedly backed out of the deal due to concerns with Gomez’s right hip. Flores, who is expected to lose playing time following the acquisition of INFs Juan Uribe and Kelly Johnson from the Atlanta Braves last Friday, went 1-for-3 Wednesday and is batting .249 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs in 93 games this season.

--RHP Zack Wheeler is apparently not getting traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. Wheeler, who is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March, was expected to be the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade that would have sent him to the Milwaukee Brewers, along with INF Wilmer Flores, in exchange for CF Carlos Gomez. News of the trade broke during the Mets’ 7-3 loss to the Padres on Wednesday, but manager Terry Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson both said after the game that there was no deal. The Mets reportedly backed out of the deal because they are concerned with the condition of Gomez’s right hip. Wheeler, who is 18-16 with a 3.50 ERA and 271 strikeouts over 285 1/3 big league innings, isn’t expected to pitch in the majors again until at least June 2016.

--1B Lucas Duda enjoyed a career night Wednesday, when he hit three solo homers to account for all of the Mets’ runs in a 7-3 loss to the Padres. It was only the second time in the Mets’ 54-season history that a player has hit three homers in a home game, but the second time this month. OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis hit three homers on July 12. Duda homered in the second, sixth and ninth innings Wednesday and has hit six homers in his last four games dating back to July 25. Overall this season, Duda is batting .243 and leads the Mets with 18 homers and 45 RBIs.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) played in his fifth and possibly final rehab game for Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday, when he went 1-for-5 while playing all nine innings behind the plate. He is batting .300 (6-for-20) for Binghamton. D‘Arnaud is expected to be activated by the Mets prior to Friday’s series opener against the Washington Nationals. He has been limited to just 19 games this season due to elbow and finger injuries but is batting .296 with four homers and 17 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “During the game, I heard there was a trade and I got emotional.” -- INF Wilmer Flores.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright fielded ground balls, hit in the cage and threw baseballs at Citi Field on July 28.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He was still wearing a brace on his left arm as of June 30. As of July 17, he was taking swings in batting practice and doing limited catching. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on July 26. The Mets hope they can activate him by Aug. 2.

--OF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 22.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 27.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Kelly Johnson

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Conforto

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis