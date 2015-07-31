New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- After one of the most chaotic nights in New York Mets history, manager Terry Collins expressed hope Thursday morning that normalcy awaited his team in the series finale against the San Diego Padres.

“I will tell you, with all the emotions that went into (Wednesday) night, I think they’re glad it’s just calm today,” Collins said.

Well, it wasn‘t.

The Mets suffered one of their most demoralizing losses of the season Thursday afternoon, when right-handed pitcher Jeurys Familia served up a go-ahead three-run homer to left fielder Justin Upton during the rain-delayed ninth inning of an 8-7 loss at Citi Field.

The Mets led 7-1 after six innings and carried a 7-5 lead into the ninth, which was delayed by rain twice. The first delay lasted 44 minutes and came with two outs, nobody on and Familia ahead of Padres catcher Derek Norris, 0-1. The heavy rains returned shortly after play resumed and the game was halted again after Familia finally got the third out.

The second delay lasted a whopping two hours and 52 minutes, after which the Mets went down 1-2-3 against Padres right-hander Craig Kimbrel.

“Anytime you lose a tough game this time of year, (it) is a tough one to take,” Collins said. “You fight hard, have a big lead and see it dwindle as fast as it did -- these are tough.”

The loss capped a rough two-game stretch for the Mets, who nearly traded infielder Wilmer Flores and right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night in exchange for center fielder Carlos Gomez. News of the trade reached Flores, who was seen crying at shortstop in the eighth inning Wednesday.

But immediately after the game, Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson said the trade was off. Gomez ended up being dealt to the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

“Last night obviously was a tough one for a lot of people involved,” Collins said. “Today’s a tough day.”

Tough losses and pothole-filled stretches are nothing new for the Mets, who have been missing catcher Travis d‘Arnaud and David Wright for most of the season. New York was no-hit on June 9 and suffered a seven-game losing streak from June 17-June 24 that dropped the Mets under .500 for the season.

The Mets also scored three runs or fewer 17 times in a 20-game span from June 16 through July 7, during which New York went 8-12.

But the Mets have typically bounced back. They won their final four games prior to the All-Star break, a stretch in which they scored 17 runs. They opened the second half by losing six of eight through July 24, but then won three in a row prior to Wednesday’s 7-3 loss and appeared headed for an easy win on Thursday that would have given them a series victory over the Padres.

Now they need to bounce back again -- and perhaps this time with a little less accompanying drama.

“With all of the things that have happened -- the injuries and a number of other things -- we’ve had to be resilient,” Collins said. “Tomorrow, they have to come back.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-50

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 8-4, 3.83 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 9-7, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Harvey will look to win his second straight start Friday night when he takes the mound for the Mets against the Washington Nationals in the opener of a three-game series at Citi Field. Harvey earned the victory Saturday, when he gave up two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four as the Mets cruised past the Los Angeles Dodgers, 15-2. He also contributed at the plate by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. It was Harvey’s third straight two-RBI game. Harvey is 3-2 with a 1.36 ERA in seven career starts against the Nationals. However, he will be looking to get a series off to a far better start then the last time he faced the Nationals on July 20, when he gave up five runs over seven innings as the Mets lost the opener of a three-game series 7-2 at Nationals Park.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) was in the Mets’ clubhouse Thursday morning prior to an 8-7 loss to the Padres, and he was activated after the game. D‘Arnaud, who has been on the disabled list since June 23, played in five rehab games for Double-A Binghamton and caught nine innings both Tuesday and Wednesday. He hit .300 (6-for-20) for Binghamton. D‘Arnaud has played in just 19 games this season due to finger and elbow injuries. He is hitting .296 with four homers and 17 RBIs.

--C Anthony Recker was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas following Thursday’s 8-7 loss to the Padres. The move makes room for C Travis d‘Arnaud to be activated for Friday’s series opener against the Nationals. This is the second demotion of the season for Recker, who is hitting just .123 with two homers and three RBIs in 57 at-bats. He was recalled from Las Vegas on July 20 and was 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in three games.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff inflammation) was examined by doctors Thursday and has been cleared to resume throwing after another bout with shoulder stiffness. Montero was in the midst of a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets, for whom he has struck out five over four scoreless innings and two appearances, when he experienced the discomfort. He was placed on the disabled list April 30, retroactive to April 29, and experienced numerous setbacks before beginning the rehab assignment July 14. Montero is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in five games (one start) for the Mets this season.

--LHP Jack Leathersich underwent Tommy John surgery Thursday. Leathersich was injured June 29, when he threw 57 pitches for Triple-A Las Vegas just hours after he was optioned there. He will likely miss all of next season recovering from the operation. In two stints with the Mets this season, Leathersich went 0-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 11 2/3 innings. He is 9-9 with seven saves and 456 strikeouts over 210 2/3 minor league innings dating back to 2011.

--OF John Mayberry Jr., designated for assignment after the July 24 game, was released by the Mets on Thursday. In 110 at-bats, he struck out 33 times while posting a .164 batting average.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Can’t dwell too long on this one.” -- Manager Terry Collins after the Mets blew a 7-1 lead Thursday and lost 8-7 to the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He was still wearing a brace on his left arm as of June 30. As of July 17, he was taking swings in batting practice and doing limited catching. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on July 26. He was activated July 31.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright fielded ground balls, hit in the cage and threw baseballs at Citi Field on July 28.

--OF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 22.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 27.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Kelly Johnson

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Conforto

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis