New York Mets - TeamReport

NEW YORK -- Terry Collins smiled Friday afternoon as he sat behind the same microphone into which the manager of the New York Mets spoke angrily less than 48 hours earlier following one of the most embarrassing near-misses in franchise history.

”I haven’t been through somebody of this magnitude or this kind of a bat ever joining a club,“ Collins said just minutes after news began trickling out that the Mets had acquired outfielder Yoenis Cespedes from the Detroit Tigers. ”I just know from talking to other people what an impact they can make.

“So hopefully we’ll announce this in a few minutes and we can move forward.”

The Mets certainly did that Friday in sending a pair of minor leaguers -- right-handed pitchers Luis Cessa and Michael Fulmer -- to the Tigers in exchange for Cespedes, who ranks among the American League leaders in doubles (third with 28), hits (fourth with 114) and RBIs (ninth with 61) while playing in all 102 games.

Cespedes -- who won the 2013 Home Run Derby at Citi Field -- addresses a pair of glaring needs for the Mets, who entered Friday last among major league teams in batting average (.235), slugging percentage (.364) and runs scored (363).

He is expected to play left field, a position from which the Mets received just a .238 average with 15 homers, 48 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .300.

“A very dynamic player,” said New York general manager Sandy Alderson, who stepped to the podium at 4:57 p.m. ET, four minutes before the Mets issued a press release officially announcing the trade. “He’s a solid defender. Excellent arm. Very athletic. Power and hitting for average this year. So we think he’s going to impact us in a number of different ways.”

On and off the field.

A long-suffering Mets fanbase was furious Wednesday, when the club appeared ready to trade infielder Wilmer Flores and injured right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for center fielder Carlos Gomez.

But the trade fell apart late Wednesday night -- after Flores, who had been told by fans and teammates alike that he was being traded, broke down and cried while playing shortstop in the eighth inning of a loss to the San Diego Padres. Following the game, Collins insisted he didn’t know a trade was imminent and declared, “there’s a lot of BS out there.”

Various outlets reported the Mets backed out over concerns regarding Gomez’s right hip. There were also reports that the Mets, whose payroll has sunk since ownership lost $500 million in the Bernie Madoff scam in 2008, called off the trade due to financial concerns.

“Those issues of salary and everything else unrelated to medical considerations was a total fabrication,” Alderson said Friday. “Period.”

Earlier in the press conference, he said he felt no additional pressure to make a deal following Wednesday’s hiccup.

“I don’t think we felt we were under the gun to do something because that deal did not go through,” Alderson said.

Yet just minutes later, Alderson referred to the impact the trade could make with fans.

“I hope it raises the energy level in the dugout and in the stands,” Alderson said. “I think this is the kind of player that could have a big impact both in terms of the game on the field and how the team is perceived. So we’ll see.”

There was little doubt the Mets had to do something this month to convince the paying customers of Citi Field, as well as the rest of baseball, that they were serious about addressing an anemic offense.

Despite their woes at the plate, the Mets -- who rank third in the majors with a 3.31 ERA -- began Friday just three games behind the Washington Nationals, their opponent for this weekend’s three-game series at Citi Field, in the National League East. They are also 4 1/2 games behind the San Francisco Giants in the race for the second wild card.

The Mets haven’t finished above .500 since 2008, which is tied with the Houston Astros for the longest drought in the game. New York is also one of just four teams that hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2006.

“I think it does reflect the fact that we believe we’re in a position to compete throughout the rest of the season for a playoff spot,” Alderson said. “And we’re going to do everything we can to ensure that competitive level. I think that’s reflective what we’ve done the last week or so.”

The Cespedes trade is the third deal in seven days for the Mets. A week ago, New York acquired infielders Juan Uribe and Kelly Johnson, along with cash considerations, from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for minor league right-handers John Gant and Rob Whalen.

On Monday, the Mets sent another right-handed pitching prospect, Casey Meisner, to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for Tyler Clippard, a right-handed reliever who will pitch the eighth inning for New York. That move proved to be especially valuable a day later, when right-handed pitcher Jenrry Mejia -- who was serving as the eighth-inning man -- was suspended 162 games for failing his second drug test.

Now it’s time to find out if three moves are enough to finally end the Mets’ long period of dormancy.

“I don’t feel complete,” Alderson said with a chuckle. “I don’t know that the team appears complete. But I think we’ve significantly improved the team over the last week or 10 days. In that sense, I think we’re all pleased.”

RECORD: 53-50

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 2-3, 3.03 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 10-6, 2.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will look to extend his magnificent streak of pitching into a third month on Saturday, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. DeGrom didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Sunday, when he allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out eight over 7 2/3 scoreless innings in the Mets’ 3-2, 10-inning win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. In his last 12 starts dating back to May 16, deGrom is 7-2 with a 1.37 ERA to lower his overall ERA from a season-high 3.46 to 2.05, the second-best figure in the National League. He has been particularly dominant in his last three starts, during which deGrom has allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out 26 over 21 2/3 innings. In four career starts against the Nationals, deGrom is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA. DeGrom earned the win the last time he opposed the Nationals on July 21, when he allowed two runs over six strong innings in the Mets’ 7-2 victory at Nationals Park.

--OF Yoenis Cespedes is headed to the Mets from Detroit. Cespedes was acquired by the Mets just minutes before Friday’s trading deadline in exchange for two minor leaguers, RHP Luis Cessa and RHP Michael Fulmer. Cespedes wasn’t able to get to Queens in time for the Mets’ 2-1, 12-inning win over the Nationals on Friday night but will be in uniform on Saturday. He’ll immediately upgrade an anemic offense that began Friday ranked last in the majors in batting average, slugging percentage and runs scored. Cespedes hit .293 with 18 homers and 61 RBI in an American League-high 102 games this year for the Tigers. Entering play Friday, he ranked third in the AL in doubles (28), fourth in hits (114) and ninth in RBI. He is expected to play left field for the Mets, who will make a roster move to activate Cespedes on Saturday.

--RHP Luis Cessa was traded to the Tigers, along with RHP Michael Fulmer, on Friday in the deal that netted the Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes. Cessa, 23, went 7-7 with a 3.98 ERA in 18 starts between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas, including 7-4 with a 2.56 ERA over 13 starts at Binghamton. He was signed by the Mets in 2008 as a position player but moved to pitcher in 2011.

--RHP Michael Fulmer was traded to the Tigers, along with RHP Luis Cessa, on Friday in the deal that netted the Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes. Fulmer, 22, opened the season at Single-A St. Lucie but made just one start before being promoted to Double-A Binghamton, for whom he went 6-2 with a 1.88 ERA in 15 starts. He was considered the Mets’ top pitching prospect in the minor leagues. The Mets selected Fulmer out of an Oklahoma high school with the 44th overall pick of the 2011 draft.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday, when he went 0-for-4 with a walk in the Mets’ 2-1, 12-inning win over the Nationals. Manager Terry Collins said before the game that d‘Arnaud will be eased back into action and won’t play more than three games in a row for the foreseeable future. D‘Arnaud was placed on the disabled list June 21, one day after he suffered a sprained left elbow following a collision with Atlanta Braves C A.J. Pierzynski. He hit .300 (6-for-20) in five rehab games for Double-A Binghamton prior to his activation. It was the second disabled list stint of the season for d‘Arnaud, who missed 46 games with a broken little finger on his right hand. He is hitting .280 with four homers and 17 RBI in 75 at-bats.

--OF John Mayberry was released by the Mets on Thursday, six days after he was designated for assignment. The Mets signed Mayberry to a one-year deal worth $1.45 million last December with the hope that he could be a valuable weapon against left-handed pitchers, but he hit just .164 with three homers and nine RBI in 110 at-bats. Mayberry, a lifetime .260 hitter with 32 homers and 82 RBI against left-handers, hit .175 with two homers and four RBI in 57 at-bats against southpaws this year. In seven big league seasons, Mayberry has hit .235 with 56 homers and 180 RBIs.

--INF Wilmer Flores’ wild week took another turn upward Friday night, when he accounted for both of the Mets; runs and hit a homer leading off the 12th inning to give New York a 2-1 win over the Nationals. Flores was nearly traded to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, when he was seen crying at shortstop in the eighth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres. But the trade fell through just before it was completed. Flores returned to the starting lineup Friday, when he played second base and received a standing ovation after he made a diving stop of a grounder by Nationals 3B Yunel Escobar in the first inning. The walk-off hit was Flores’ third of the season, tying him for the major league lead with Chicago Cubs SS Starlin Castro, and the fourth of his career. Flores is hitting .251 with 11 homers and 42 RBI in 94 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”I‘m sitting here looking at some guys who are outstanding writers. You couldn’t write that. You guys couldn’t come up with that. And you’re good. That’s unbelievable.“ -- ,” Mets manager Terry Collins, after 2B Wilmer Flores hit the game-winner homer in extras on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing on July 30.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright fielded ground balls, hit in the cage and threw baseballs at Citi Field on July 28.

--OF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 22.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 27.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

