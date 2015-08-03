New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The longest homestand of the second half for the New York Mets began in familiar fashion July 23, when restless fans at Citi Field expressed their displeasure while watching the home team nearly got no-hit.

The homestand ended Sunday night, with a roaring crowd of 35,374 cheering as the newly potent Mets completed a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals and moved into a virtual tie for first place in the National League East with a 5-2 victory.

In between, the Mets and their fans went through a heretofore unimaginable range of emotions.

“You know what?” said 66-year-old Mets manager Terry Collins. “I’ve seen a lot of things and been a lot of places, but I’ve never experienced the emotional roller coaster that we went through these past 10 days at home.”

The homestand began with two losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers in which the Mets were outscored 10-2 while scratching out just nine hits. However, general manager Sandy Alderson acquired infielder Juan Uribe and utility man Kelly Johnson from the Atlanta Braves just prior to the July 24 loss, and the Mets appeared energized in winning the next two games to salvage the split. Uribe had a walk-off RBI in the finale on July 26.

On a day off July 27, Alderson bolstered the bullpen by acquiring right-handed pitcher Tyler Clippard from the Oakland Athletics. That proved to be a timely move a day later, when right-handed reliever Jenrry Mejia -- the Mets’ former closer turned eighth-inning man -- was suspended 162 games for failing a second PED test.

Last Wednesday, Alderson all but completed a trade that would have sent infielder Wilmer Flores and injured right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for center fielder Carlos Gomez. Flores, who was told by teammates and fans that he was about to be traded, was seen crying at shortstop during the eighth inning of a 7-3 loss to the San Diego Padres.

However, the trade fell thru at the last second, an embarrassing incident that seemed magnified when the Mets blew a six-run lead Thursday and lost 8-7 when the Padres scored two runs in a ninth inning delayed by rain twice for a total of 3 1/2 hours.

Alderson managed to make up for the Gomez fiasco by acquiring outfielder Yoenis Cespedes from the Detroit Tigers moments before the trading deadline on Friday. Several hours later, Flores homered in the 12th inning to give the Mets a 2-1 win over the Nationals.

First baseman Lucas Duda, whose job was endangered at the start of the homestand, hit two homers and accounted for all three Mets RBIs in a 3-2 win Saturday. And Duda hit the last of the Mets’ three homers in a five-pitch span in the third inning Sunday. He has nine homers in his past eight games.

“I salute the players for being able to deal with it -- they didn’t let it get to them,” Collins said. “They just kept showing up getting ready to play. That’s why they’re responsible for the way things ended. They certainly came out of a real tough loss the other day to San Diego with the Nationals coming in and a huge series and got refocused in a hurry.”

Now, the Mets are looking ahead and wondering what kind of big things may lie in store at a suddenly energized Citi Field. Chants of “LET‘S GO METS!” echoed in the walkways as fans filed out Sunday night after the Mets moved into first place this late in a season for the first time since 2008, their final year at Shea Stadium.

“I think we can definitely feed off the energy,” said infielder Daniel Murphy, the longest-tenured member of the Mets’ 25-man roster. “In this stadium, that was unique. Haven’t really experienced what has taken place here the last two nights, which is a lot of fun.”

Said Collins: “It’s going to be a fun two months.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-50

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 9-10, 4.96 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 8-7. 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to bounce back from his shortest start as a member of the Mets -- and snap a six-decision losing streak -- on Monday night, when he takes the mound in the opener of a three-game series against the Marlins in Miami. Colon was torpedoed last Wednesday, when he took the loss after giving up six runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out two over just 2 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Padres, 7-3. It was the briefest start for Colon since June 17, 2012, when he gave up eight runs (seven earned) for the Athletics against the Padres. Colon last won on June 12. In seven starts since, he is 0-6 with a 6.16 ERA. His overall ERA is up to 4.96, which was the fourth-highest mark among National League qualifiers entering Sunday. Colon is 5-3 with a 3.48 ERA in eight career starts against Miami. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Marlins on May 31, when he gave up three runs over seven innings in the Mets’ 4-3 victory at Citi Field.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. Nieuwenhuis received an anti-inflammatory injection Friday but reported no improvement when he tried baseball activities Sunday. He last played Wednesday, when he went 0-for-3 in a 7-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. Nieuwenhuis is hitting .188 with three homers and 13 RBI in 101 at-bats this season between the Mets and the Angels.

--LF Michael Conforto was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday prior to the Mets’ 5-2 win over the Nationals. While Conforto was technically on the Las Vegas roster, he only had to come over from his hotel to rejoin the Mets. Conforto was optioned Saturday to make room for OF Yoenis Cespedes but never left town because the Mets were worried about OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis, who has left shoulder and neck discomfort and was placed on the disabled list Sunday. While Conforto didn’t play Sunday, manager Terry Collins said he plans to start Conforto regularly as long as he is in the majors. Conforto, who made his major league debut July 24, is batting .211 with three RBIs in 19 at-bats.

--1B Lucas Duda continued his torrid hitting Sunday, when his two-run homer capped a three-homer, third-inning outburst by the Mets that lifted them to a 5-2 win over the Nationals. The homer was the ninth in the past eight games for Duda -- the most homers any Mets player has ever had in an eight-game span. According to Elias Sports Bureau, only two other players in the past 10 years had eight homers in a nine-game span: Jason Bay in 2006 and Josh Hamilton in 2012. In addition, Duda’s nine homers since the All-Star break lead the majors. Overall this season, Duda is hitting .250 while leading the Mets with 21 homers and 50 RBIs.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Sunday, when he allowed one run in two-thirds of an inning. Goeddel went on the 15-day disabled list June 12 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He is 0-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 innings over 22 games for the Mets this season.

--3B David Wright is expected to work out with the Mets during their three-game series in Miami beginning Tuesday, and he may start a rehab assignment thereafter. He has been out since mid-April, first due to a sore right hamstring, then because of spinal stenosis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re excited. We know we’ve got 50-something (games) to go. We’ve got to play those guys six more times, but this is a huge weekend for us.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the Mets swept a three-game weekend series against the Nationals, leaving the two teams tied for first place in the National League East.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright fielded ground balls, hit in the cage and threw baseballs at Citi Field on July 28. He is expected to work out with the Mets during their three-game series in Miami beginning Aug. 3, and he may start a rehab assignment thereafter.

--OF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 22. He headed to the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida on Aug. 2 to begin baseball activities.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 27.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares