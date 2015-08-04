New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- After sweeping the Washington Nationals last weekend and gaining a piece of first place in the National League East, the New York Mets own a 38-18 home record.

Only the St. Louis Cardinals have a better home mark than the Mets.

Now comes the tricky part. The Mets left Citi Field, where there was a full house, a stadium rocking in their favor. Now hit the road, to a much more sedate setting in Marlins Park, where the Mets will have to generate their own motivation instead of getting help from their fans.

Well, so far so good on the trip, as the Mets routed the Miami Marlins 12-1 Monday night. When the Washington Nationals lost, the Mets took sole possession of first place.

However, even with the win, the Mets are just 18-32 on the road this season. Among first-place teams, that is easily the worst road record in baseball.

In fact, only the last-place Phillies, with just 15 wins, have been worse on the road this season.

Mets manager Terry Collins said he fully expects his team to play much better on the road the rest of the season, in part because of the veteran players the team added before the trading deadline.

”We’ve been an outstanding road team up until this year,“ Collins said. ”A lot of it had to do with early in the year we had a lot of young guys who weren’t used to playing on the road in the big leagues. In the past, we’ve had veteran guys who (know the road) was just another day.

“Now we’ve brought some veteran guys in, and hopefully we start playing better on the road.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-50

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 5-9, 3.63 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 1-2, 5.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese starts against the Marlins on Tuesday. Niese is still a young man at age 28, but he must feel like a senior citizen -- in addition to being a forgotten guy -- on a Mets rotation dominated by young stars Matt Harvey, 26; Jacob deGrom, 27; and Noah Syndergaard, 22. But Niese, who is signed through 2016 with team options for 2017 and 2018, is still a key part of the starting staff. His record is just 5-9, but he has pitched in tough luck due to his team’s poor offensive play. A case in point is Niese’s performance in June: an 0-3 record in five starts despite a 3.00 ERA. It got better in July, however: a 2-1 record and a 2.87 ERA. Overall this season, his ERA is solid at 3.63, and better than his career mark of 3.84.

--RHP Bartolo Colon had a good start to his season with a 4-1 record and a 3.31 ERA in April. However, he had a 6.00 ERA in May, a 5.40 ERA in June and a 5.20 ERA in July. In fact, in his previous seven starts before Monday, he had an 0-6 record and a 6.16 ERA. On Monday, though, he got his August off to a good start, holding the Marlins to one run in eight innings, securing the win to even his record at 10-10.

--1B Lucas Duda on Sunday became the first player in Mets history with nine homers in an eight-game span. On Monday, Duda shared NL Player of the Week honors with RHP Noah Syndergaard. Duda hit .409 with seven homers and 10 RBIs for the week.

--OF Michael Conforto, the Mets’ first-round pick last year, was given the start in left field on Monday -- two days after he was demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas. Conforto delivered Monday, slugging his first career major league homer -- a three-run shot to put the Mets on the board 3-0. It has been a crazy few days for Conforto. After his demotion, Conforto was quickly brought back when OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was placed on the disabled list Sunday due to a pinched nerve in his upper back. Conforto may get demoted again this weekend if OF Michael Cuddyer is ready to return from a knee injury, as expected.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard on Monday shared NL Player of the Week honors with Mets 1B Lucas Duda. For the week, Syndergaard went 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA, 18 strikeouts and no walks. He is just the third Mets pitcher -- joining Pedro Martinez in 2005 and Dwight Gooden in 1984 -- to post consecutive starts of at least nine strikeouts, eight innings and no walks. Syndergaard is making a strong run for a potential NL Rookie of the Year award. He is 4-1 with a 1.44 ERA in his past seven starts. He also has 52 strikeouts and 10 walks during that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They were rowdy. That was pretty cool. It was just a blur. The whole trip around the bases was a flash. It’s a moment I will never forget.” -- LF Michael Conforto, on his teammates cheering him on as he rounded the bases after hitting his first career homer Monday in the Mets’ 12-1 rout of the Marlins.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright fielded ground balls, hit in the cage and threw baseballs at Citi Field on July 28. He is expected to work out with the Mets during their three-game series in Miami beginning Aug. 3, and he may start a rehab assignment thereafter.

--OF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 22. He headed to the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida on Aug. 2 to begin baseball activities.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 27.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares