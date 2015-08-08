New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Over the past week, the New York Mets have lived up to their Amazin’ name.

From botched trades, to successful trades, from Wilmer Flores’ tears of emotional hurt to his tear of joy, the Mets have been anything but boring.

And with their seventh straight win Friday, the Mets look like real contenders. The young pitching, led by Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey and Noah Syndergaard, has been as good as advertised and now with veterans like Juan Uribe and Yoenis Cespendes providing power bats in the middle of the lineup, the Mets are focused on a return to October baseball.

The new grittiness of this team showed Friday as they rallied from one-run deficits on three different occasions to take a two-and-a-half game lead over the Washington Nationals.

“It’s a calming influence in the clubhouse,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “Juan’s been there, Kelly’s been there. It’s just a difference sense when you’re sitting in the dugout, and they jump out, and you don’t feel panic at all.”

The Mets are riding this wave and with a loud contingent of fans at Tropicana Field on Friday, it showed when Daniel Murphy made a fist pump after hitting a game-tying home run in the top of the eighth.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said rookie outfielder Michael Conforto. “The crowds we have on the road have been great and they give us a lot of energy.”

If Conforto thinks the games are fun now, just wait until postseason baseball makes its CitiField debut in October.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-50

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 6-5, 2.66 ERA) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 6-5, 3.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Wilmer Flores hit an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning that scored the game-winning run. He was 2-for-4 and was robbed of a home run in the sixth inning by Rays LF Grady Sizemore. “I didn’t see it,” Flores said of Sizemore’s catch. “I’ll have to see it. I mean, what can I do?”

--3B Juan Uribe went 1-for-4 with a 425-foot homer that landed above the outfield bleachers in left field. It’s Uribe’s second home run in as many games and third since being traded to the Mets.

--DH Daniel Murphy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run to right field that tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning. It was Murphy’s first home run off a left-handed pitcher (Jake McGee) since July 1, 2014. Murphy is 8-for-16 with two home runs and a double in his last four games.

--RHP Jacob deGrom has allowed two runs or fewer in five straight starts. He gave up two solo home runs but struck out seven on 108 pitches in 6 1/3 innings. It was the first time deGrom has given up two home runs in a game since a May 11 start against the Chicago Cubs.

--OF Michael Cuddyer will play a second rehab assignment game with Class A Port St. Lucie and return to the Mets on Monday, according to manager Terry Collins. Cuddyer went 0-for-3 with a walk while playing right field all nine innings for Port St. Lucie on Friday.

--RHP Rafael Montero pitched two scoreless innings for Class A Port St. Lucie on Thursday but manager Terry Collins said he’s not ready to return to the majors. “I‘m not sure if it’s mental or what,” Collins said. “He says his arm hurts. If it hurts, it hurts but after watching him (Thursday) he’s not ready.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tonight was pure character. They kept coming at us and getting some big hits. Can’t say enough. They know it means something; they know these games are big and they’re ready to play. The additions are making a big difference in this clubhouse.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the Mets rallied for a 4-3 win against Tampa Bay Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 22. He headed to the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida on Aug. 2 to begin baseball activities. He made a rehab appearance for Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 7 and will play a second rehab assignment game with Port St. Lucie then return to the Mets on Aug. 10, according to manager Terry Collins.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He pitched two scoreless innings for Class A Port St. Lucie on Aug. 6 but manager Terry Collins said he’s not ready to return to the majors.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright fielded ground balls, hit in the cage and threw baseballs at Citi Field on July 28. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 10.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He threw a ball Aug. 3 for the first time since getting hurt. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 27.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares