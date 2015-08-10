New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG -- Former all-star third baseman David Wright is ready to start his return to the New York Mets after missing most of the season with spinal stenosis. When he returns to the Mets -- and it could be within 2-3 weeks -- he will be walking into a much different clubhouse than the one he left April 14.

The Mets are battling for a postseason spot and a division title. They added veterans like infielder Juan Uribe and outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to the lineup and are clearly playing to win now. Having a healthy third baseman could push the Mets over the top as the games get into September.

“He’s our captain, he’s the face of the ball club,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “We are very excited about prospects of him coming back and what he can bring to this team every night. Right now we just have to be patient and let him go through the rehab assignments.”

Wright will be a designated hitter for Class-A Port St. Lucie on Monday and play five innings. On Tuesday, he’ll play third base for another five innings if he feels good. From there he will likely get a day off before playing two more games.

Collins can only hope that Wright is productive and there are no more setbacks, because his presence can only make an improving lineup better.

“The guys that are producing are going to play every day,” Collins said. “That’s the way I‘m going to decide who plays.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-52

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jon Gray 0-0, 4.50 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese 6-9, 3.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon gave up four runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 but has lost seven of his past eight decisions (1-7, 5.30 ERA during that stretch). “I think he’s pitched well his last few outings,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He keeps the ball down and he’ll get outs.”

--2B Daniel Murphy was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. It was the 212th double of his career, putting him 5th on the Mets’ all-time list in a tie with former second baseman Edgardo Alfonzo. Murphy is batting .440 (11-for-25) during a six-game hitting streak.

--CF Yoenis Cespedes went 2-for-4 Sunday and is hitting .324 (11-for-34) since joining the Mets. “He’s definitely giving us the opportunity to make big things happen in the top of the order,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He’s been here before and knows what to do.”

--1B Lucas Duda went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Duda hit .217 (5-for-23) with no home runs and 10 strikeouts during the Mets’ six-game road trip.

--3B David Wright will begin his rehab assignment as designated hitter Monday and play for five innings according to Mets manager Terry Collins. He will play five innings at third base Tuesday and then take a day off. “He’s eager to get back in the batter’s box and we’ll see how it goes,” Collins said. “If he’s hitting well and feeling good he’ll be back quickly. If not it will take a while.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think the pitch ended up in the middle and we were trying to run it up on his hands. Just left it out there a little and he took advantage of it.” -- Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki, on the Rays’ Richie Shaffer, who hit a homer in a loss Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 22. He headed to the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida on Aug. 2 to begin baseball activities. He made a rehab appearance for Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 7 and will play a second rehab assignment game with Port St. Lucie then return to the Mets on Aug. 10, according to manager Terry Collins.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He pitched two scoreless innings for Class A Port St. Lucie on Aug. 6 but manager Terry Collins said he’s not ready to return to the majors.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright fielded ground balls, hit in the cage and threw baseballs at Citi Field on July 28. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 10.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He threw a ball Aug. 3 for the first time since getting hurt. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 27.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares