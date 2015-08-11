New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- When left fielder Michael Cuddyer signed with the New York Mets as a free agent last fall, he did so at least in part so that he could play with his best friend in baseball, third baseman and team captain David Wright.

However, Cuddyer and Wright played in just eight games before Wright sustained a hamstring injury on April 14. During his rehab, Wright began experiencing back pain that was diagnosed as spinal stenosis, a malady that threatened to sideline him for the rest of the season, if not longer.

In late July, Cuddyer joined Wright on the disabled list due to a sore left knee.

On Monday, though, both Cuddyer and Wright took steps to make their partnership a reality once again.

Cuddyer was activated from the 15-day DL, hours before the Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2 at Citi Field. About 1,100 miles to the south, Wright went 1-for-3 as the designated hitter in his first rehab game for Class A St. Lucie.

Cuddyer, who was battling knee soreness for several weeks before he went on the DL, is expected to share time in left field with rookie Michael Conforto.

The latter drew the start Monday against right-hander Jon Gray, but Cuddyer should start both Tuesday and Wednesday against left-handers Chris Rusin and Jorge De La Rosa.

The Mets went from fringe contenders to the leaders in the National League East during Cuddyer’s DL stint. Cuddyer, a 36-year-old veteran who is regarded as the most genuine person in the clubhouse, said he had no problem accepting a diminished role.

“Like I said from day one, I‘m up for whatever,” Cuddyer said. “Whatever (manager) Terry (Collins) feels is going to help him win the game, that’s what I‘m about.”

Wright, meanwhile, hopes to begin helping Cuddyer and the rest of his teammates win games sooner than later, though he realizes there is still a long road ahead of him. He will play third base Tuesday and likely will need at least 30 minor league at-bats before the Mets consider bringing him back to the majors.

“I think (Tuesday) will be a bigger step just in playing on both sides of the ball,” Wright said. “To actually come out here and participate in a game, from where I felt a couple months ago, is solid. I feel good about that.”

Following the diagnosis of spinal stenosis -- the same ailment that cut short the career of ex-Mets outfielder Lenny Dykstra -- Wright traveled to California and spent more than two months undergoing daily physical therapy. He said Monday he spent 90 minutes stretching and warming up before the game -- a routine he likely will have to repeat before every game for the rest of his career.

“I take pride in putting that work in to get to this point because a couple of months ago, I was hurting pretty badly,” Wright said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-52

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 3-4, 4.66 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 10-7, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Harvey will look to continue his two-month stretch of dominance Tuesday, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the second game of a four-game series against the Rockies at Citi Field. Harvey is coming off perhaps his best start of the season, when he earned the win after allowing a season-low two hits and striking out six while walking none over seven shutout innings Wednesday as the Mets beat the Marlins 8-6. In his past nine starts dating back to June 16, Harvey is 4-3 with a 1.64 ERA and a .195 opponents’ batting average. Over that span, he lowered his ERA from 3.62 to 2.76. Harvey is 1-0 with a 0.60 ERA in two career starts against the Rockies. He recorded his only major league shutout and complete game the last time he opposed Colorado on Aug, 7, 2013, when Harvey twirled a four-hitter in the Mets’ 5-0 win at Citi Field.

--LF Michael Cuddyer was activated from the 15-day disabled list Monday afternoon, hours before the Mets beat the Rockies 4-2. Cuddyer didn’t play Monday and is expected to split time in left field with rookie Michael Conforto. Cuddyer was placed on the disabled list retroactive to July 22 with a sore left knee and ended up missing 17 games. However, he was hampered by the injury for more than three weeks before he was finally shelved. He has played in just two complete games since June 28. Cuddyer is hitting .250 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 82 games this season.

--INF/OF Eric Campbell was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, making room on the roster for LF Michael Cuddyer, who was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Campbell hit .179 with three homers and 19 RBIs in 61 games spread out over two stints this season with the Mets. He was promoted from Las Vegas on April 15, optioned back to Las Vegas on May 5 and recalled again on May 16.

--3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) took the biggest step yet in his recovery Monday, going 1-for-3 with a run as the designated hitter in his first rehab game for Class A St. Lucie. It was the first game action of any kind for Wright since April 14, when he strained his right hamstring while stealing second base in a game against the Phillies. Wright appeared to be nearing a return from the hamstring injury when he began feeling back pain, which was diagnosed in late May as spinal stenosis. The Mets have not put a timetable on his return to the majors, though he likely will need at least 30 at-bats in the minors. Wright is scheduled to play at least five innings at third base Tuesday. He is batting .333 with one homer and four RBIs in eight major league games this season.

--LHP Steven Matz (strained left lat) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Saturday. Matz hasn’t pitched since July 5, when he threw six shutout innings in a win over the Dodgers. He felt pain in the lat during his next throwing session and was placed on the disabled list July 10. The Mets hope Matz can return to the big league rotation in September so that they can limit the innings of RHP Jacob deGrom, RHP Matt Harvey and RHP Noah Syndergaard. Matz is 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in two starts, and he added five RBIs in six at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our lineup is unbelievable one through nine, so at any given point, we know that we can bust out for three or four runs.” -- LHP Jon Niese, after the Mets scored three runs in the seventh inning to pull out a 4-2 win over the Rockies on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 22. He headed to the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida on Aug. 2 to begin baseball activities. He made rehab appearances for Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 7-8. He was activated Aug. 10.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A Port St. Lucie on Aug. 6.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright fielded ground balls, hit in the cage and threw baseballs at Citi Field on July 28. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 10.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He threw a ball Aug. 3 for the first time since getting hurt. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 15. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 27.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Juan Uribe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares