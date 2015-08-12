New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Three weeks on the disabled list sure seemed to allow New York Mets right fielder Michael Cuddyer to turn back the clock.

Cuddyer, who was activated from the disabled list Monday, played Tuesday for the first time since July 21 and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a stolen base and a diving catch in right field as the Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 at Citi Field.

Cuddyer, who was put on the disabled list July 24 after battling a sore left knee for several weeks, declined to specify how good he felt.

“As an athlete, you either can or you can’t play,” Cuddyer said. “If I can play, everything’s good. So we’ll leave it at that.”

Still, there was no doubt Cuddyer was in better condition Tuesday than he was throughout July -- even if he was familiarly self-deprecating about his sixth-inning catch of a liner by Rockies shortstop Jose Reyes as well as his eighth-inning stolen base.

Cuddyer, who is normally the Mets’ left fielder, made his first start of the season in right field in place of Curtis Granderson, who sat against left-hander Chris Rusin.

“I’ve got, I don’t know, 1,100 games, something like that, out in right,” said Cuddyer, who has actually played the position 881 times as a big leaguer. “I don’t want to say it was like riding a bike or anything, but I felt comfortable.”

With two outs in the eighth and catcher Travis d‘Arnaud at the plate, Cuddyer took off for second. The throw from Rockies catcher Nick Hundley beat Cuddyer, but it bounced and skipped into centerfield as Cuddyer raced to third. He trotted home when Granderson drew a pinch-hit, bases-loaded walk.

“You pick your spots and that was a spot in the game where you could afford to take it,” Cuddyer said. “Looks good if you’re safe.”

There was no kidding about how healthy Cuddyer looked while scoring the Mets’ first run of the game. Cuddyer was at second base when shortstop Ruben Tejada singled to right with two outs in the sixth. Cuddyer never broke stride as he raced home and beat the throw from strong-armed Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez.

“When he gets on base, his knee doesn’t hurt,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “It might hurt him. But when he’s in action, it doesn’t hurt him. I knew when Ruben got the hit he was going to score.”

The knee probably hurts Cuddyer more than he’s letting on, but he admitted he feels far better after his time on the disabled list.

“I wouldn’t have come back if I felt the same as I did two-and-a-half, three weeks ago,” Cuddyer said. “I mean, it was necessary to take that DL stint. And I‘m glad it worked.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-52

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 7-4, 4.85 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 10-6, 2.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will look to snap a three-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. DeGrom didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Friday, when he allowed two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out seven over 6 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. In his last three starts, deGrom is 0-0 despite compiling a 1.80 ERA and allowing just 17 baserunners (14 hits and three walks) while striking out 22 over 20 innings. He has allowed two runs or less in five straight starts, in nine out of his last 10 appearances and in 16 of 21 starts overall this season. Entering Tuesday, deGrom ranked second in the National League in ERA (2.13). DeGrom won his lone career start against the Rockies last Sept. 9, when he allowed three hits over eight shutout innings in the Mets’ 2-0 victory at Citi Field.

--1B Lucas Duda (stiff back) didn’t play Tuesday in the Mets’ 4-0 win over the Rockies. Manager Terry Collins said he wasn’t concerned about Duda but that with he was going to sit him for a game anyway with the Rockies throwing left-handers on Tuesday and Wednesday. It was the first game Duda has missed since June 12. Duda entered Tuesday with nine homers since the All-Star Break, the second-most in the National League behind Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez. However, Duda hasn’t homered in his last seven games, a stretch in which he is just 6-for-27 with five RBI and 11 strikeouts. Overall this season, Duda is batting .247 and leads the Mets with 21 homers and 55 RBIs.

--3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) played third base Tuesday for the first time on his rehab assignment and went 1-for-3 for Single-A St. Lucie. Wright, who began his rehab Monday night by going 1-for-3 for St. Lucie as the designated hitter, played six innings in the field. He is expected to need at least 10 rehab games before the Mets consider bringing him back to the majors. Wright suffered a strained right hamstring April 14 and was diagnosed with spinal stenosis after battling a sore back during his rehab in late May. He is hitting .333 with one homer and four RBI in eight games for the Mets this season.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff inflammation) allowed one run over two innings in a rehab start Tuesday night for Class A St. Lucie. It was his fourth rehab start but his first with a full-season affiliate. He threw six shutout innings for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets. Montero was placed on the disabled list April 30, retroactive to April 29. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in five games (one start) for the Mets this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The guys made all the plays. Pretty easy when you need to throw strikes and they are making plays like that.” -- Mets RHP Matt Harvey, after a shutout win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A Port St. Lucie on Aug. 6.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright fielded ground balls, hit in the cage and threw baseballs at Citi Field on July 28. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 10.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He threw a ball Aug. 3 for the first time since getting hurt. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 15. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 27.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Juan Uribe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares