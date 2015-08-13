New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The balloting that determines the winners of the Major League Baseball Players Choice Awards is not conducted electoral-college style. But if it were, New York Mets hurlers would receive all the “Most Outstanding Pitcher” votes from the state of Colorado.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom became the latest Mets pitcher to stymie the Rockies on Wednesday night, when the reigning National League Rookie of the Year threw seven shutout innings and combined with two relievers on a three-hitter as the Mets beat the Rockies, 3-0, at Citi Field.

The Mets have won the first three games of the four-game series against the Rockies. Six New York pitchers -- left-hander Jonathon Niese, right-hander Tyler Clippard, right-hander Jeurys Familia, right-hander Matt Harvey, left-hander Eric O‘Flaherty and deGrom -- have combined to throw 23 straight scoreless innings.

Harvey (eight shutout innings on Tuesday) and deGrom allowed a total of just six hits the last two games, during which only one Colorado baserunner got as far as third base.

“I don’t know who’s better,” said Rockies second baseman D.J. LeMahieu, who got to third base in the fifth inning Wednesday. “But both were very good. Tough matchup.”

Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez, whose two-run homer in the fourth inning Monday has accounted for all of Colorado’s offense so far this week, had no trouble picking which pitcher was tougher.

“deGrom is the best pitcher in the game,” Gonzalez said. “Hands down.”

He’s certainly looked like it the past three months. In his last 15 starts dating back to May 16, deGrom is 8-2 with a 1.46 ERA -- the lowest ERA of any pitcher who has thrown at least 50 innings in that span.

His ERA for the season is down to 2.02, the second-best mark in the majors behind only Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Zack Greinke (1.65).

”His fastball jumps,“ Gonzalez said of deGrom. ”He throws 98. Different guys like (Jordan) Zimmermann and (Stephen) Strasburg, those guys throw (hard), but his changeup is also good. Cutter, the slide that he throws, it has a lot of angle. And he has a sharp curveball too.

“So when you get two strikes against a guy like him, you don’t even know what to look for.”

DeGrom had it all working Wednesday, when he tied a season high with four walks but also struck out 10 in the eighth double-digit strikeout game of his career. Half of his strikeouts came with runners on base.

“Yeah, he knows he can overpower guys,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “If you can get easy outs, get easy outs. Three-pitch outs as opposed to six-pitch outs. Tonight he was in some circumstances where he needed strikeouts and got them.”

And won over the state of Colorado in the process.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-52

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 3-9, 5.50 ERA) at Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 6-6, 3.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Noah Syndergaard will look to bounce back from one of the worst starts of his rookie season when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Syndergaard took the loss in his most recent start last Saturday, when he gave up five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over four innings as the Mets fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-4. The Mets staked Syndergaard to a 3-0 lead before he even took the mound, but he gave up four runs in the bottom of the first and surrendered the winning run in the fourth. The five runs allowed were the second most in a start for Syndergaard while the innings pitched tied a career low set twice previously. The loss snapped a seven-start run in which Syndergaard went 4-1 with a 1.44 ERA. Syndergaard has never faced the Rockies.

--C Anthony Recker was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Las Vegas. Recker’s promotion and the accompanying demotion of C Kevin Plawecki is an indication that starting C Travis d‘Arnaud, who came off the disabled list July 31, is ready to catch almost every day. Recker began the season as the Mets’ backup catcher but has been demoted twice to Las Vegas. He is hitting just .123 with two homers and three RBIs in 57 at-bats for the Mets. He is hitless in his last 20 at-bats dating back to June 3. His last hit was recorded June 3. Recker fared much better at Las Vegas, where he hit .245 with eight homers and 21 RBIs in 94 at-bats.

--C Kevin Plawecki was optioned Wednesday to Triple-A Las Vegas. Plawecki’s demotion and the accompanying promotion of longtime backup C Anthony Recker from Las Vegas is an indication that starting C Travis d‘Arnaud, who came off the disabled list July 31, is ready to catch almost every day. With d‘Arnaud limited to just 28 games thus far due to finger and elbow injuries, Plawecki has spent most of the season as the Mets’ regular catcher. He is hitting .228 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 62 games.

--1B Lucas Duda (stiff back) missed his second straight game Wednesday. Manager Terry Collins said he was hopeful Duda could return to the lineup for Thursday’s series finale against the Rockies. The back-to-back games missed by Duda mark the first time he has sat out consecutive games since Aug. 27-28, 2013. He is batting .247 this season and leads the Mets with 21 homers and 55 RBIs.

--OF/1B Michael Cuddyer is halfway to 3,000 hits after recording the 1,500th hit of his career Wednesday night in the Mets’ 3-0 win over the Rockies. Cuddyer’s milestone hit was an RBI single in the fourth inning that scored 3B Juan Uribe, who also collected his 1,500th career hit later in the evening. It was the lone hit of the game for Cuddyer, who is 3-for-8 in two games since coming off the disabled list Monday. Cuddyer is batting .253 with eight homers and 31 RBIs in 84 games this season.

--3B Juan Uribe reached a milestone Wednesday night, when he reached 1,500 career hits in the Mets’ 3-0 win over the Rockies. Uribe’s 1,500th hit was a sixth-inning single. In his previous at-bat, Uribe delivered an RBI double that scored the first run of the game. He was the second Mets player on Wednesday to reach 1,500 career hits. 1B Michael Cuddyer followed Uribe’s RBI double with a run-scoring single for his 1,500th hit. Uribe, whom the Mets acquired from the Braves on July 24, is hitting .259 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs overall this season, including .191 (9-for-47) with three homers and seven RBIs in 15 games with the Mets.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Three thousand hits tonight. We’re in the Hall of Fame if we can go in as a tandem.” -- OF/1B Michael Cuddyer, who recorded the 1,500th hit of his career the same night 3B Juan Uribe hit the same milestone.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Lucas Duda (stiff back) didn’t play Aug. 11 and Aug. 12. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A Port St. Lucie on Aug. 6.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright fielded ground balls, hit in the cage and threw baseballs at Citi Field on July 28. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 10.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He threw a ball Aug. 3 for the first time since getting hurt. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 15. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 27.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Juan Uribe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares