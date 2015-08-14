New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Trouble is always lurking around the corner for the New York Mets, even in these unexpectedly halcyon days.

First baseman Lucas Duda missed his third straight game Thursday due to back spasms. As they did on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Mets beat the Colorado Rockies anyway on Thursday -- this time by a 12-3 score.

The Mets, who swept the four-game series from the Rockies, are a season-high 11 games over .500 (63-52) and four games ahead of the Washington Nationals in the National League East, pending the Nationals’ game against the San Francisco Giants later Thursday.

As well as the Mets fared this week without Duda -- Daniel Murphy and Michael Cuddyer split first base duties and went a combined 4-for-14 with two RBIs -- they’d rather not find out if they can keep winning without the hulking 29-year-old, who leads the team in homers (21) and RBIs (55).

For better or for worse, the Mets should know Duda’s status by the end of this weekend’s series against the wild card-leading Pittsburgh Pirates.

“He got some medicine last night and trainers and doctors feel that another 24 hours will (give) a much better determination how he’s going to feel,” Mets manager Terry Collins said Thursday morning. “He wasn’t feeling much better today than he did yesterday.”

The initial news appears to be good for Duda, who said after the game Thursday that he feels better and expects to start Friday. But if he has a setback, the Mets likely won’t be able to wait much longer before making a roster move.

“I said ‘Listen, today I‘m going to give you another day -- I need you for the weekend,'” Collins said Thursday morning. “But if tomorrow it’s not much better, we’ve got to start thinking of how we’re going to make sure we stay healthy as a whole team. Because to play short is tough to do when you’re fighting for the pennant.” -- Mets OF/INF Kelly Johnson, after a win on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-52

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Pirates (LHP J.A. Happ, 0-1, 8.31 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 10-11, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to win for just the second time in the last two months on Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Colon took the loss in his most recent start Sunday, when he gave up four runs on nine hits while walking none and striking out none over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-3. In his last nine starts dating back to June 18, Colon is 1-7 with a 5.30 ERA, a stretch in which his overall ERA has risen from 4.41 to 4.76, which was the fourth-highest mark among qualifying National League pitchers entering Thursday. Colon is 4-2 with a 1.97 ERA in seven career starts against the Pirates. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Pirates on June 29, 2014, when Colon allowed five runs over six innings as the Mets fell, 5-2, at PNC Park.

--1B Lucas Duda (stiff back) missed his third straight game Thursday. Duda received medication Wednesday and said following the Mets’ 12-3 win on Thursday that he felt much better and expected to start Friday, when the Mets begin a three-game series against the wild card-leading Pirates at Citi Field. Manager Terry Collins said Thursday morning that he was growing more concerned about Duda and that the Mets couldn’t afford to play short-handed for much longer. Duda is hitting .247 and leads the Mets with 21 homers and 55 RBIs.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (neck and left shoulder discomfort) began a rehab assignment Thursday night with Class A St. Lucie. He walked before the game was suspended. Nieuwenhuis was placed on the disabled list Aug. 2, retroactive to July 30. While he is eligible to return as soon as Friday, the Mets have a loaded outfield and may opt to keep him in the minors until rosters expand on Sept. 1. Nieuwenhuis is hitting .203 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 79 at-bats this season between the Mets and Los Angeles Angels. He hit all three homers in one game on July 12, when he became the first Mets player in franchise history to slam three homers in a home game.

--INF Kelly Johnson had his biggest game as a member of the Mets on Thursday, when he went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI doubles and a solo homer in a 12-3 win over the Rockies. Johnson laced run-scoring doubles in the first and third innings and homered in the fifth. Prior to Thursday, Johnson was hitting just .158 (6-for-38) with one homer and two RBI since he was acquired by the Mets from the Atlanta Braves on July 24. Overall this season, Johnson is hitting .263 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs in 75 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Winning’s fun. Going to the postseason, or competing to go to the postseason, playing meaningful baseball in the last couple months or six weeks of the season, is exciting. I think we’ve put ourselves in a position to really play some fun games down the stretch.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Lucas Duda (stiff back) missed his third straight game Aug. 13. He received medication Aug. 12 and said Aug. 13 that he felt better and expected to play Aug. 14.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A Port St. Lucie on Aug. 6.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright fielded ground balls, hit in the cage and threw baseballs at Citi Field on July 28. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 10.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He threw a ball Aug. 3 for the first time since getting hurt. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 15. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 27.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Juan Uribe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares