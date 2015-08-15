New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets are a far better team in mid-August than they were in mid-July. But a 10th-inning meltdown Friday night by right-hander Bobby Parnell proved the Mets are still far from perfect.

Parnell allowed hits to all three batters he faced Friday, when he was charged with the loss as the first-place Mets saw their four-game winning streak end with a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh at Citi Field. It was just the fifth loss in the last 19 games for New York.

On Friday, the first nine innings went according to plan for Mets manager Terry Collins, who got seven strong innings of one-run ball out of right-hander Bartolo Colon before New York’s two best relievers -- right-hander Tyler Clippard and right-hander Jeurys Familia -- tossed a scoreless inning apiece.

“We’re getting deep into games, you can set your bullpen up,” Collins said before the game.

But once the game went into extras, Collins had to rely on the shakier bottom of the bullpen. Familia, who has closed for the Mets all season, and Clippard, who was acquired from the Oakland Athletics on July 27, have combined to post a 1.79 ERA and allow less than a baserunner per inning (64 baserunners in 65 1/3 innings).

But the rest of the relievers on the Mets’ 25-man roster -- Parnell, left-hander Sean Gilmartin, left-hander Eric O‘Flaherty, right-hander Hansel Robles and right-hander Carlos Torres -- have combined to post a 3.67 ERA and allow 169 baserunners in 132 1/3 innings.

Parnell, who closed for the Mets in 2012 and 2013 and briefly served as Familia’s set-up man earlier this summer, lasted just 10 pitches Friday before he was booed off the mound.

“They just hate losing -- we all do, but I was a little surprised, as well; as we’ve played and as well as things have been going,” Collins said of the fans’ reaction. “But it’s part of the game, so you just shrug and realize that happens and move on.”

Parnell, who has a 4.82 ERA and has allowed 32 baserunners (22 hits and 10 walks) while striking out just 10 in 18 2/3 innings, displayed the short memory of a closer afterward when he said he was concentrating on the fans that cheered for him and the opportunity to come back Saturday.

“Losing a big ballgame like that’s not fun,” Parnell said. “I saw some good fans out there showing me some support, so it makes me feel good about the scenario and it makes me want to come on and put my cleats and grab my glove and put on my hat and go back to work tomorrow. So that’s what I‘m going to do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 7-4, 4.48 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 7-9, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese will look to win for the third time in as many August starts on Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Niese earned the win in his most recent start Monday, when he gave up two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five over seven innings as the Mets beat the Colorado Rockies, 4-2. In each of Niese’s last two wins, the Mets have scored the go-ahead runs after pinch-hitting for him Niese in the top of the eighth. Niese has authored a quality start in 11 of his last 12 starts, a stretch in which he has gone 4-4 with a 2.76 ERA to lower his overall ERA from 4.42 to 3.46. In seven career starts against the Pirates, Niese is 3-2 with a 4.81 ERA. Niese took the loss the last time he opposed the Pirates on May 24, when he gave up four runs over 4 2/3 innings as the Mets fell, 9-1, at PNC Park.

--1B Lucas Duda (back) missed his fourth straight game Friday, when the Mets lost to the Pirates, 3-2, in 10 innings. Duda said Friday afternoon that he was “moving in the right direction” before he fielded grounders at first base and took batting practice with the Mets. Manager Terry Collins, who said Thursday he was worried the Mets would have to put Duda on the disabled list if he wasn’t better this weekend, said Friday that the off-day Monday buys the Mets some extra time to allow Duda to heal. Duda is batting .247 this season and leads the Mets with 21 homers and 55 RBIs.

--3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) cleared another hurdle in his rehab assignment Friday, when he played a full game at third base and went 2-for-5 for Single-A St. Lucie. Wright technically only played eight innings in the field Friday because the game was a resumption of Thursday’s game, which was suspended in the bottom of the first. The rehab game was the third for Wright and the second in which he played third base. The Mets are hopeful Wright can rejoin the club next weekend, when New York visits the Colorado Rockies. Wright, who suffered a strained right hamstring April 14 and was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in late May, is hitting .333 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (neck, left shoulder) began a rehab assignment Friday, when he went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk for Class A St. Lucie. The game actually began Thursday but was suspended due to rain in the first inning. Nieuwenhuis was placed on the disabled list Aug. 2, retroactive to July 30. He is batting.203 with three homers and 12 RBI in 79 at-bats this season between the Mets and Los Angeles Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Outside of the 10th inning, that was a good ballgame. That was a very, very good ballgame. We made a run at them in the bottom of the 10th.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, after a loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Lucas Duda (stiff back) missed his fourth straight game Aug. 14. He received medication Aug. 12 and said Aug. 14 that he is “moving in the right direction.”

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 14.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A Port St. Lucie on Aug. 6.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright fielded ground balls, hit in the cage and threw baseballs at Citi Field on July 28. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 10.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He threw a ball Aug. 3 for the first time since getting hurt. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 15. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 27.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Juan Uribe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares