New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The New York Mets are working to tighten up their bullpen in their quest to reach the postseason for the first time since 2006.

Logan Verrett was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday and he will work as a reliever for the near-term. Verrett also can be used as a spot starter if needed so he gives manager Terry Collins some versatility. Verrett is just excited to contribute in any way for a potential playoff run.

Entering Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, the Mets sat atop the National League East, 4.5 games ahead of the Washington Nationals.

“It’s very exciting,” Verrett said. “I’ve been watching the games every day that I can. It’s been exciting to watch, especially coming down here to the home stretch and the playoff hunt. It’s what you always dream of, being in the pennant race. ”

Verrett, 25, allowed one run on four hits and four walks in 12 1/3 innings earlier in a stint with the Mets earlier this season. He was 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA in 16 games (nine starts) for Las Vegas. Verrett spent spring training with the Orioles after being selected in the Rule 5 draft.

To make room for Verrett, the Mets placed Bobby Parnell on the DL with right shoulder tendinitis. Parnell has struggled out of the bullpen this season. He underwent Tommy John surgery on April 8, 2014, and has not been able to get back to pitching consistently. Parnell s 1-3 with a save and a 5.59 ERA this season.

“It’s crunch time,” Collins said. “If there’s issues, be it guys with flat time because you’re coming off surgery, hey we have to find somebody else. That’s just the way it is and Bobby understands that. He went out there and did the best he could under the circumstances.”

The key is for the Mets to have effective relievers. New York also acquired right-hander Tyler Clippard from Oakland on July 27.

Collins is convinced their postseason hopes might depend on the overall performance of the bullpen.

“You look at the teams that have really strong bullpens, they are playing very well,” Collins said. “We have to make sure our bullpen is in as good shape as we can get it. We’re hoping the way Logan threw the first time here, he can resume that. He did a nice job coming out of the bullpen. We’re hoping he can fill that void in the sixth or seventh inning.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-55

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 7-6, 3.07 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez 9-7, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Wright, who hasn’t played since mid-April due to spinal stenosis, continued his rehab assignment on Tuesday at Class A St. Lucie. Mets manager Terry Collins was confident Wright was close to rejoining the team, but he would not predict an exact date, despite reports it could be as early as next week.. “He’s got to be able to hold his own at the speed in which the game is played up here,” Collins said. “When he’s ready, we will bring him in.”

--1B Lucas Duda returned to the lineup after missing the past seven games with a lumbar strain. He went 1-for-5 against the Orioles and is batting .246.

--RHP Bobby Parnell was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 17, with right shoulder tendinitis. In a corresponding move, Logan Verrett was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas. Parnell underwent Tommy John surgery on April 8, 2014. He is 1-3 with a save and a 5.59 ERA this season. “He went out there and did the best he could under the circumstances,” manager Terry Collins said.

--RHP Logan Verrett was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Las Vegas where he was 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA in 16 games (nine starts). He will be used primarily out of the bullpen for the Mets, although he is capable of making a spot start. Verrett, 25, allowed one run on four hits and four walks in 12 1/3 innings earlier in a stint with New York earlier this season. “He did a nice job coming out of the bullpen,” manager Terry Collins said. “We’re hoping he can fill that void in the sixth or seventh inning.”

--RHP Bartolo Colon took leave from the team on Tuesday to reflect on the one-year anniversary of the death of his mother. Adriana Colon died last August of breast cancer. Colon could rejoin the team as early as Wednesday. He will not miss a start.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis, who is on the DL with a pinched nerve, was moved from Class A St. Lucie to Triple-A Las Vegas to continue his rehab. He could be recalled to the Mets when rosters expand next month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just try to go up there and put up zeros and let the rest take care of itself.” Mets RHP Jacob deGrom, after a win in Baltimore on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Lucas Duda (stiff back) didn’t start for the sixth straight game Aug. 16. He received medication Aug. 12 and said Aug. 14 that he is “moving in the right direction.” He served as a pinch-hitter Aug. 15 and returned to the lineup Aug. 18.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 17.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He threw a ball Aug. 3 for the first time since getting hurt. He began a rehab assignment by throwing one inning for Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 15. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2. His rehab was shifted to Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 14. He began another rehab assigns at Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 17.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A Port St. Lucie on Aug. 6.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright fielded ground balls, hit in the cage and threw baseballs at Citi Field on July 28. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 10.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 27.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Juan Uribe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares