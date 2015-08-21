New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- When New York Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson gets hot, he can carry the lineup.

Indeed, Granderson has been the Mets’ hottest hitter over the past month. He has belted six home runs with 16 RBIs in 17 games in August. He went 1-for-5 in the series finale against Baltimore.

“It’s like anything, when you get hot you see the ball good,” Collins said. “When you talk to hitters when they get into a slump, one of the first things they’ll tell you is that ‘I‘m not seeing the ball good. Right now, it looks big to him and he’s putting big swings on it.”

Granderson leads the team with 22 home runs and is third with 52 RBIs. On Tuesday, he set a franchise record with his seventh leadoff home run of the season.

Despite the impressive numbers, Granderson’s main focus is getting the Mets to the postseason for the first time since 2006. New York leads the National League East and controls its own destiny if it can hold off the Washington Nationals.

The Mets have 13 series left in the regular season against a majority of teams that are under .500. The opportunity for a postseason berth is in the Mets’ favor if they can continue to play effectively.

“I think that’s going to be the goal the rest of the way -- try to win as many series as we can no matter who we’re playing,” Granderson said.

Granderson, who has also played for the Tigers and the Yankees, has 24 career home runs against Baltimore -- the most of any other team. He signed a four year, $60 million contract with the Mets on Dec. 6, 2013. Since then, he has endeared himself to his teammates. Now, the Mets hope he can lead the team to the next level.

“Everybody roots for him,” Collins said. “He’s a tremendous player, a great guy.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-56

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 10-11, 4.58 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jon Gray, 0-0, 2.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Harvey might skip his next scheduled start Sunday in Colorado in order to keep his innings and pitch count down so he can throw later into September and possibly the postseason. Harvey has thrown 154 innings of his targeted 190 innings. As a result, the Mets would likely err on the side of caution and eventually sit him down for a few outings. New York promoted Logan Verrett from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. While Verrett is expected to throw out of the bullpen, he is fully capable of making a spot start. Collins said the challenge is deciding whether to skip the starts earlier or wait to rosters expand when the team has extra pitching. “We’ll decide on Friday,” Collins said about the strategy for Harvey.

--3B David Wright, who hasn’t played since mid-April due to spinal stenosis, could return Aug. 24 when the Mets open a three-game series against the Phillies. Wright has been on a rehab assignment at Class A St. Lucie with no reported setbacks. Manager Terry Collins would not speculate how Wright’s potential return might affect some of the players. Juan Uribe started at third against the Orioles on Wednesday and went 0-for-3. “(Wright) won’t be that everyday guy until we know he’s 100 percent,” Collins said.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard has pitched well at home, but struggled mightily on the road. Syndergaard is 8-1 with a 1.82 ERA at Citi Field. Conversely, he is 0-5 with a 5.01 ERA on the road. Syndergaard had some of his pregame routine changed before his start against Baltimore on Wednesday. “We’re going to warm him a little later and see if it helps,” manager Terry Collins said. It was a mixed result. Syndergaard allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts over five innings and did not factor into a decision in the Mets’ 5-4 loss. “I’ve been a little bit concerned about my performances on the road,” Syndergaard said. “I feel like this was a step in the right direction as far as being more comfortable out there. I feel every bit as confident as I do at home. I‘m just not getting the results that I want.”

--2B Daniel Murphy had a pair of hits, including his ninth home run, the Mets’ 5-4 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday night. Murphy has now hit safely in 13 of 14 games and is batting .361 with seven doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs over that stretch.

--OF Cesar Puello was released. He had suffered a stress fracture in his back and went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. He was then transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been a little bit concerned about my performances on the road. I feel like this was a step in the right direction as far as being more comfortable out there. I feel every bit as confident as I do at home. I‘m just not getting the results that I want.” -- RHP Noah Syndergaard, who remained winless in nine road starts. He allowed three runs in five innings in the loss to the Orioles on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright fielded ground balls, hit in the cage and threw baseballs at Citi Field on July 28. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 10. He could return Aug. 24.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 17.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He threw a ball Aug. 3 for the first time since getting hurt. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 15. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2. His rehab was shifted to Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 17.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A Port St. Lucie on Aug. 11.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Juan Uribe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares