New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The New York Mets will not have Matt Harvey start at Coors Field as previously scheduled. They will skip him for one start to limit his innings.

The organization wants to cap the right-hander’s innings at 190 after he missed the entire 2014 season following Tommy John surgery.

Harvey has thrown 154 innings. After Sunday, his next scheduled start will be Aug. 28 against the Boston Red Sox, and Mets manager Terry Collins said Harvey would make that start.

Rookie right-hander Logan Verrett will make his first major league start Sunday in place of Harvey.

The Mets previously talked about having Harvey, who is 1-7 with a 2.57 ERA, miss one start, and Collins said the decision was made to bypass him Sunday and not wait until September, when the race with the Washington Nationals for the National League East gets more intense. New York holds a five-game lead in the division.

“Obviously, the innings are adding up,” Harvey said. “We’ve kind of been discussing that the whole time. I told them I was completely on board with whatever they want to do. I just preferred that it would be sooner rather than later.”

Collins concurred.

“We either do it now or we do it in September,” Collins said Friday before the Mets beat the Rockies 14-9. “And I don’t want to do it in September, so I‘m doing it now.”

The Mets also plan to have rookie Noah Syndergaard skip a start soon. Collins didn’t say when that would be but said Syndergaard would start as scheduled Tuesday at Philadelphia.

The teams plans to limit innings by going to a six-man rotation when the rosters expand Sept. 1. Rookie left-hander Steven Matz is due to the sixth starter. He has made two minor league rehab starts as he comes back from a partially torn left lat muscle, but he wasn’t sharp Thursday night for Class A St. Lucie. He allowed four hits, one run and one walk with one strikeout in 2 2/3 innings.

There is no certainty when Matz will be ready to rejoin the Mets, which Collins said influenced the decision to skip Harvey on Sunday.

“We can’t wait to see if Matz comes back, because if he doesn‘t, we got problems,” Collins said.

Verrett, 25, has made seven relief appearances this season for the Mets and four for the Texas Rangers. He said those outing will make him comfortable than he would be had he been called up from the minors to make the start in his major league debut.

Since joining the Mets, Verrett has a 0.68 ERA with 12 strikeouts and four walks in 13 1/3 innings.

Verrett’s best pitch is his slider. He has a good changeup and enough fastball at 91 mph.

“I like his stuff,” Collins said. “(Coors Field is) a tough place to pitch for anybody. He’s got some weapons. If he commands that strike zone like he shows he can, he’s going to be fine.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 7-9, 3.50) at Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 4-5, 3.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Yoenis Cespedes went 5-for-6 with three home runs, a double, seven RBIs and five runs during the Mets’ 14-9 win Friday at Colorado. He set career-highs in home runs, hits, RBIs and runs. It was the 12th time in franchise history a player homered three times in a game and the second time this season. Lucas Duda did it July 29 against San Diego. Cespedes’ grand slam in the second inning was his second of the season and of his career. Cespedes also set a career high with 15 total bases, the most by a major-leaguer since Cleveland’s Lonnie Chisenhall had 15 total bases at Texas on June 9, 2014. Cespedes’ 15 total bases are the second most in Mets history. Edgardo Alfonzo had 16 total bases on Aug. 30, 1999, at Houston on three homers, a double and two singles.

--RHP Bartolo Colon was hit on the right wrist by a pitch in the second inning. He stayed in the game and allowed nine hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings. “It did affect me a little bit,” Colon, speaking through a translator, said of his wrist, which was badly swollen. “But that is not an excuse. It had nothing to do with my performance.” Colon said he underwent an X-ray but had not received the results.

--1B Lucas Duda left the game after the seventh inning, saying his back locked up on him while he was in the field. He will be examined again Saturday, and manager Terry Collins said a decision would be made whether to put Duda on the disabled list.

--LHP Dario Alvarez was on his way Friday night from Triple-A Las Vegas to join the Mets, and he will be activated Saturday. With RHP Logan Verrett moving from a relief role to make a spot start Sunday in place of RHP Matt Harvey, the Mets did not want to be caught short in their bullpen the rest of the series.

--RHP Matt Harvey will not make his scheduled start Sunday as the Mets skip him for one turn in the rotation. The team is attempting to limit his innings to about 190 in his first season back from Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss all of 2014. Harvey has pitched 154 innings this season. He is 11-7 with a 2.57 ERA in 23 starts this season. Manager Terry Collins said Harvey would make his next scheduled start after Sunday, which would be Aug. 28 against Boston.

--RHP Logan Verrett will make his first major league start Sunday, facing the Rockies in place of RHP Matt Harvey as the Mets limit Harvey’s innings. Verrett has allowed one run and four hits in 13 1/3 innings for a 0.68 ERA in seven games with the Mets, holding opposing batters to a .093 average. He also made four appearances for the Texas Rangers earlier this season. Manager Terry Collins said, “I like his stuff. It’s a tough place to pitch for anybody. He’s got some weapons. If he commands that strike zone like he shows he can, he’s going to be fine.”

--3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) played his seventh rehab game Friday with high Class A St. Lucie and is scheduled to play again Saturday before joining the Mets on Monday at Philadelphia and being activated. On Friday, Wright went 3-for-4. He is hitting .375 (9-for-24) on his rehab assignment.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a special talent.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on CF Yoenis Cespedes, who hit three homers Friday in the Mets’ 14-9 win over the Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Lucas Duda (back tightness) left the Aug. 21 game. He will be examined Aug. 22 to determine if he needs to go on the disabled list.

--RHP Bartolo Colon (swollen right wrist) was hurt Aug. 21. He had an X-ray but did not immediately know the result.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright fielded ground balls, hit in the cage and threw baseballs at Citi Field on July 28. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 10. He is expected to be activated Aug. 24.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 17.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He threw a ball Aug. 3 for the first time since getting hurt. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 15. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2. His rehab was shifted to Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 17.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A Port St. Lucie on Aug. 11.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Juan Uribe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares