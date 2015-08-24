New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- David Wright, who last played for the New York Mets on April 14, will rejoin them Monday at Philadelphia and be in the starting lineup.

”I can honestly tell you I‘m excited to have him back, because his presence on our team is big,“ manager Terry Collins said. ”... But the surroundings are a little bit different now than they were in the middle of April. Each and every game is huge. It means a lot, and we’ve got to play the game, and play it well.

“I told him the other day on the phone, I know he’ll adjust fast to the speed (of the game). He’s been here 10 years. He knows what it’s like.”

After originally being sidelined with a right hamstring strain, Wright was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, which is a narrowing of the spinal cavity in his lower back. Wright ended up with compressed nerves that resulted in two months of physical therapy under the guidance of Dr. Robert Watkins, a noted back specialist, in Los Angeles.

On Saturday night, Wright finished an eight-game rehab assignment with High Class A St. Lucie. He hit .321 (9-for-28) with one RBI, five walks and six strikeouts. All Wright’s hits were singles.

“The reports are great,” Collins said before the Mets beat the Rockies 5-1 to complete a three-game series sweep, their first sweep ever at Coors Field. “He looks good. He’s feeling good. He’s swung the bat good. It’s the Florida State League, so I‘m not putting any expectations on him.”

Collins said Wright will not be an everyday player until he shows his back can hold up to that grind. On July 24, the Mets acquired veteran third baseman Juan Uribe, who can spell Wright.

“To play here, it just takes more energy,” Collins said. “So we’ll see how he is after tomorrow’s game. Is he going to play three (games) in a row? Maybe. He probably won’t play four in a row. He’ll decide that. He and I will talk every day to try to determine what day he needs off.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-56

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 12-6, 1.98 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan, 4-4, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Logan Verrett made his first major league start and pitched a career-high eight innings with a career-high eight strikeouts. Making a spot start for Matt Harvey, Verrett allowed four hits and one run on Carlos Gonzalez’s 30th homer and won his first game in the majors. Verrett made nine starts at Triple-A this season and pitched over five innings once. He left after throwing 93 pitches, 67 strikes. Manager Terry Collins said he never thought of sending Verrett out in the ninth to try for a complete game. Collins said the most pitches Verrett had thrown this season was 85 and “100 was going to be the maximum. When he got into the 90s, that was enough.”

--3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) will be activated Monday and be in the starting lineup at Philadelphia. He last played for the Mets on April 14. Wright on Saturday finished playing eight rehab games for High Class A St. Lucie and went 9-for-28 (321) with one RBI, five walks and six strikeouts.

--LHP Dario Alvarez was optioned back to Triple-A Las Vegas after the game. The Mets recalled him Saturday to take the place on the roster of first baseman Lucas Duda, who went on the disabled list with a back injury. Alavarez was with the Mets for two games but did not pitch. He was sent back to the minors to clear a roster spot for third baseman David Wright, who will be activated Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He used all his pitches, located to both sides of the plate. He used his changeup really, really effectively, which is a great pitch for him. They know they got to swing, because he’s in the strike zone.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, after a win on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright fielded ground balls, hit in the cage and threw baseballs at Citi Field on July 28. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 10. He is will be activated Aug. 24.

--1B Lucas Duda (back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22.

--RHP Bartolo Colon (swollen right wrist) was hurt Aug. 21. He had an X-ray but did not immediately know the result.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 17.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He threw a ball Aug. 3 for the first time since getting hurt. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 15. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2. His rehab was shifted to Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 17.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A Port St. Lucie on Aug. 11.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Juan Uribe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares