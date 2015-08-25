New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- It was a storybook return for New York Mets third baseman David Wright, though he would prefer to do some editing.

Absent the previous 115 games, first due to a hamstring injury and then because of lumbar stenosis, Wright homered in his first at-bat since April 14 on Monday, when the Mets bludgeoned the Philadelphia Phillies 16-7. He finished the night 2-for-5 but also committed two errors.

“It couldn’t have been any better for me, personally, my first at-bat,” he said. “There’s some things I need to do better. There’s some things I did well, but it’s a good feeling to help the team a little bit more than I hurt the team tonight.”

Wright said he was overwhelmed by the welcome he was given by the many Mets fans who traveled to Citizens Bank Park. They cheered him during batting practice, pregame stretching and most notably when he came to the plate in the second inning to face Phillies starter Adam Morgan.

“I almost pulled a Wilmer Flores,” he said, a reference to the Mets second baseman, who was teary-eyed during a game in late July when he learned he was about to be traded (a deal that later fell through).

Wright collected himself, then was part of another big offensive game for the Mets, who have piled up 49 runs in their past four games.

“You’ve been watching on TV, and you could just see the look in these guys’ faces that they never believe they’re going to lose,” he said. “I got a chance to experience that first-hand tonight, and it was a lot of fun.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-56

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard 7-6, 3.17 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams 4-9, 6.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Noah Syndergaard, Tuesday’s starter at Philadelphia, took a no-decision his last time out, going five innings in a 5-4 loss to the Orioles in Camden Yards. He yielded three runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking two. He is 0-5 with a 5.05 ERA over his last nine road starts. He blanked the Phillies over 7 1/3 innings in a 7-0 victory on May 2, his only start against them to date.

--RHP Jacob deGrom took a no-decision Monday night against Philadelphia despite lasting just 2 2/3 innings, the shortest outing of his career, and allowing a career-worst seven runs (six earned). DeGrom struck out three, walked three and surrendered three home runs for the third time in his career. DeGrom, who saw his ERA climb from 1.98 to 2.29, said location was his biggest issue. “I don’t think I located one pitch,” he said. “All the balls were down the middle, and they were getting hit hard.”

--LHP Jack Leathersich was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Monday. The move cleared a spot on the Mets’ 40-man roster for the return of 3B David Wright. Leathersich underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 30.

--2B Wilmer Flores went 3-for-5 with two homers and five RBIs on Monday in the Mets’ 16-7 victory over Philadelphia. It was the second multi-homer game of Flores’ career. “I don’t think I’ve changed anything (at the plate),” he said. “I feel the same way. I‘m just trying to see the ball and hit the ball. That’s what I‘m doing.” His teammates are all doing the same; the Mets had eight homers and 14 extra-base hits Monday night, both club records.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs Monday against Philadelphia as the Mets’ offense continued to hum. The approach, he said, is to “keep things simple -- hit the ball hard. If you’re out, you’re out. If it’s a hit, it’s a hit. All you can do is focus on the things you can control and go out there and try to win.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s really fun being here right now.” -- 2B Wilmer Flores, who hit two of the Mets’ team-record eight homers Monday in a 16-7 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. The club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright fielded ground balls, hit in the cage and threw baseballs at Citi Field on July 28. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 10. He was activated Aug. 24.

--RHP Bartolo Colon (swollen right wrist) was hurt Aug. 21. X-rays were negative.

--1B Lucas Duda (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 17.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He threw a ball Aug. 3 for the first time since getting hurt. He made rehab starts for Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 15 and Aug. 20, and he will start for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 26. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2. His rehab was shifted to Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 17.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A Port St. Lucie on Aug. 11.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares