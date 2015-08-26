New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard is experiencing the usual ups and downs as a rookie this season.

He is 7-1 with a 1.82 ERA in nine home starts, and before Tuesday, he was 0-5 with a 5.05 ERA in nine road outings.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Syndergaard rectified that with a 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, but he was not about to trot out the party hats and noisemakers.

“That’s news to me, that that was my first road win,” he said. “I try not to pay too much attention to that. I just like going out there and giving quality performances, letting the offense work and getting a victory out of it.”

Syndergaard said he recently ironed out some mechanical glitches with pitching coach Dan Warthen, and as a result, he struck out nine in five innings. Syndergaard, whose fastball topped out at 100 mph, did surrender two-run homers to Freddy Galvis and Ryan Howard in the third inning, but two of the runs were unearned. He only allowed four hits and two walks in all.

“We just focused on being a lot more relaxed in my setup, with my windup and just being a little quicker -- not being so methodical,” he said of his work with Warthen. “Tonight, with that adjustment, I was able to have a little extra life on my fastball and I didn’t really feel like I was putting a whole lot of pressure on my arm. ... Overall, I feel like this was a big step in the right direction.”

Syndergaard still needs work on his secondary pitches, but manager Terry Collins continues to be impressed by the rookie.

“I have all the faith when he goes out there,” he said. “You think this guy might throw a no-hitter.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-56

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 10-11, 4.90 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jerad Eickhoff, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon, Wednesday’s starter at Philadelphia, was saddled with a no-decision in his Friday start against Colorado, a game the Mets went on to win 14-9. He lasted 3 2/3 innings in that one, allowing seven runs on nine hits while striking out one and walking two. Colon, 1-7 with a 5.54 ERA in his last 11 starts, beat Philadelphia on May 25. In his career, he is 6-3 with a 4.18 ERA against the Phillies.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard earned his first road victory of the season Tuesday night in Philadelphia, pitching five innings and allowing four runs (two earned) and four hits, while striking out nine and walking two. The rookie surrendered two-run homers to Freddy Galvis and Ryan Howard in the third but was otherwise sharp, displaying a fastball that topped out at 100 mph. He was 0-5 with a 5.05 ERA in nine previous starts away from home. “That’s news to me, that that was my first road win,” he said.

--RHP Hansel Robles retired all five hitters he faced Tuesday in the Mets’ 6-5 victory over Philadelphia. However, he drew the ire of the Phillies in the seventh inning when they believed he quick-pitched PH Darin Ruf. Phillies OF Jeff Francoeur and bench coach Larry Bowa were the most vociferous. Bowa was ejected. Robles didn’t believe he did anything wrong. “I was surprised they were mad about it,” he said through an interpreter. “The batter was in the box, and the umpire pointed to me.” Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud said, however, that he told Robles to wait before firing. “(Ruf‘s) head was down when he threw it,” d‘Arnaud said.

--PH Michael Cuddyer gave his team the lead for good Tuesday when he blooped a two-run single to center in the sixth inning of a 6-5 victory over Philadelphia. Cuddyer, hitting .352 as a pinch hitter in his 15-year career, picked up his hit on an 0-2 pitch from RHP Jeanmar Gomez. “I just think he’ll use the whole field,” manager Terry Collins said of Cuddyer. “You don’t play that long in Colorado, put up all those numbers (in three seasons) without saying, ‘Hey, I‘m going to use the field to hit.’ In that situation, that’s what he did. They got ahead of him, and he put a good swing on it.”

--C Travis d‘Arnaud went 2-for-3 Tuesday night against the Phillies. He also coaxed a bases-loaded walk from RHP Jeanmar Gomez in the sixth inning to push across the tying run in an eight-pitch plate appearance that saw d‘Arnaud fall behind 1-2.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Overall, I feel like this was a big step in the right direction.” -- RHP Noah Syndergaard, after recording his first road win of the season, a 6-5 Mets victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bartolo Colon (swollen right wrist) was hurt Aug. 21. X-rays were negative, and he is scheduled to start Aug. 26.

--1B Lucas Duda (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 17.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He threw a ball Aug. 3 for the first time since getting hurt. He made rehab starts for Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 15 and Aug. 20, and he will start for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 26. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2. His rehab was shifted to Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 17.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A Port St. Lucie on Aug. 11.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

