New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The New York Mets’ visiting locker room was alive after Wednesday night’s 9-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

And for good reason.

The Mets (70-56) won their sixth consecutive game and sit 6 1/2 games up on the Washington Nationals for first place in the National League East. They’re now 17-6 in August and 23-5 in their past 28 games against Philadelphia, including 11-1 this season.

With a vaunted rotation, timely hitting and most importantly, confidence, New York looks dangerous.

In fact, the Mets look like they’re playing for October jobs.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt,” New York manager Terry Collins said. “I don’t know if they talk about it or not. Right now, they just like what they’re doing. They’re enjoying winning. Winning is very, very contagious when you’re getting going. Everybody wants a part of it.”

Wednesday was an off day for third baseman David Wright, who is still fresh from a four-month long disabled stint due to a hamstring injury and lower-back stenosis.

But that didn’t stop him from telling Collins late in the game that he could take off his shoes, put on his spikes and play.

“I told him, ‘You’re not in there tonight,'” Collins said. “But that’s the mentality of the whole club.”

Mets right-hander Bartolo Colon, who shook off recent struggles, threw seven shutout innings for his 11th win. At 42 years old, he’s enjoying this run -- but for reasons greater than himself.

“It’s very important for me personally, but more for the team and the city,” he said through a translator. “We want to take this team all the way to the end and see how far we can go.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-56

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 8-9, 3.80 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 5-14, 4.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese is scheduled to start Thursday night’s game against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Niese allowed seven runs his last time out, but still earned his eighth win. Over his last 14 outings, the 28-year-old has thrown 12 quality starts, a span in which he’s 5-4 with a 3.41 ERA. In 21 career starts against the Phillies, Niese is 10-6 with a 2.77 ERA. The wins are his most against any opponent.

--RHP Bartolo Colon, Wednesday’s starter, threw seven shutout innings to win his 11th in the Mets’ 9-4 victory over the Phillies. Colon, who entered 1-7 with a 5.54 ERA over his previous 11 starts, stymied the Phillies, striking out eight while allowing five hits and two walks. “I don’t really think about the past, I‘m just thinking about the moment, the present,” Colon said. “The good thing today is that I executed my pitches and we won -- that’s the bottom line.”

--OF Michael Cuddyer went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBIs in the Mets’ 9-4 win over the Phillies on Wednesday. In his last five games, Cuddyer is 9-for-17 (.529) with two home runs, four doubles and six RBIs. “I feel good, obviously when you get production, your confidence goes up,” Cuddyer said. “I feel good at the plate and the knee feels good which is big as well.”

--OF Yoenis Cespedes 2-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored in the Mets’ 9-4 win over the Phillies on Wednesday. Over his last 13 games, Cespedes is batting .344 with seven multi-hit games, seven home runs and 16 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think there’s any doubt. I don’t know if they talk about it or not. Right now, they just like what they’re doing. They’re enjoying winning. Winning is very, very contagious when you’re getting going. Everybody wants a part of it.” -- New York manager Terry Collins, after the Mets won their sixth straight game.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bartolo Colon (swollen right wrist) was hurt Aug. 21. X-rays were negative, and he started Aug. 26.

--1B Lucas Duda (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 17.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He threw a ball Aug. 3 for the first time since getting hurt. He made rehab starts for Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 15 and Aug. 20, and he will start for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 26. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2. His rehab was shifted to Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 17.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A Port St. Lucie on Aug. 11.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares