New York Mets - TeamReport

PHILADELPHIA -- Thursday proved to be an eventful day for New York Mets reliever Carlos Torres.

The right-hander pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief to pick up a 9-5, 13-inning victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, and he started the decisive four-run rally with an infield single. It was his first at-bat of the season, and his 34th in six years in the majors. The hit was his fourth.

In addition to all that, he combined with first baseman Daniel Murphy on a spectacular defensive play in the 10th inning. With two outs, Philadelphia’s Jeff Francoeur hit a hard grounder back to the mound that Torres deflected toward first base with his foot.

Murphy scrambled for the ball and flipped it blindly in the direction of Torres, who raced from the mound and narrowly beat Francoeur to the bag.

“I always throw my foot at balls,” Torres said. “I didn’t mean to kick it. It just happened to hit my foot. I‘m happy (Murphy) stayed at home.”

Torres wasn’t sure he was going to be able to get to the base. Neither was Murphy.

“I flipped it anyway,” Murphy said.

Francoeur said he was compelled to go watch what had happened on video.

“That’s baseball,” he said. “Hats off.”

RECORD: 71-56

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Henry Owens 2-1, 4.50 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey 11-7, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Harvey, Friday’s starter against the Red Sox, was saddled with a no-decision his last time out. He went six innings against Pittsburgh and allowed one run on seven hits. Harvey is 7-2 at home and riding a personal four-game winning streak in Citi Field, a six-start span that has seen him fashion a 1.11 ERA. He has never faced Boston.

--LHP Jonathon Niese was saddled with a no-decision Thursday against Philadelphia despite allowing five runs on five hits in six innings. He also walked a season-high five and hit a batter while striking out five. Niese surrendered a two-run single to Jeff Francoeur and a two-run homer to Darin Ruf in the Phillies’ five-run third inning, but he followed that with three scoreless innings.

--3B David Wright went 2-for-5 Thursday against Philadelphia, his fourth game back after missing 115 with lumbar stenosis. More encouraging for the Mets was the fact that Wright, who looked shaky in the field earlier in the series, handled nine chances flawlessly. “We talked the other night after he came back: ‘Hey, do we take him out for defense?'” manager Terry Collins said. “I said ‘No, he’s got to get used to it.’ The only way to get used to it is to play. Now we’re starting to see it.” Wright will play Friday at home against Boston, Collins said, though the manager would like to give him a day off over the weekend.

--RHP Carlos Torres pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the victory Thursday as the Mets topped the Phillies. He also started the decisive rally in the top of the 13th inning with an infield single in his first at-bat of the season, and he combined with 1B Daniel Murphy on a spectacular defensive play in the 10th.

--1B Daniel Murphy went 3-for-6 and hit the go-ahead, two-run double in the 13th inning Thursday night. The left-handed-hitting Murphy, facing Philadelphia RHP Hector Neris with runners at first and second, lined a 1-1 fastball to the opposite field to drive in the two runs. “I was fortunate to get a pitch over the plate,” said Murphy, who is hitting .340 over his last 23 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Daniel Murphy can stinkin’ hit, and when he’s swinging it good like he is right now, he’s dangerous and we’re dangerous.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after Murphy’s two-run double in the 13th inning Thursday led the Mets to a 9-5 win over the Phillies.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Lucas Duda (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 17.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He threw a ball Aug. 3 for the first time since getting hurt. He made rehab starts for Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 15 and Aug. 20, and he started for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 26. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2. His rehab was shifted to Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 17.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A Port St. Lucie on Aug. 11.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares