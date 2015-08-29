New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets skipped right-hander Matt Harvey in the rotation last weekend so that he could be fresher down the stretch and, the Mets hope, into the playoffs.

But the rust Harvey accumulated during his time off might have cost the Mets a win on Friday night.

Harvey was pulled with a two-run lead after six shutout innings Friday, when right-hander Logan Verrett gave up three seventh-inning runs in what turned out to be a 6-4, 10-inning loss for the Mets.

Harvey’s final line looked impressive -- he allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out eight -- but his pitches by inning looked like a roulette table: 17-19-15-12-22-18.

“He was rusty,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “You could see that at the beginning. That’s why his pitch count got up to where it was.”

Afterward, Harvey agreed his command was less than pinpoint due to the long layoff. Harvey hadn’t pitched since Aug. 16.

”Just finding a rhythm was a little tough,“ Harvey said. ”Wasn’t as fine as I like to be, but felt like when I needed to make a pitch, I was able to do that.

“As far as command-wise, I think I threw too many pitches. In my mind, in a close ballgame like that, I feel like I need to be out there for the seventh and eighth inning. And unfortunately I just couldn’t quite keep the pitch count down.”

Maybe it’ll be a different story come the seventh or eighth inning if the Mets get to the playoffs. Collins said that while it was an easy decision to pinch-hit for Harvey in the bottom of the sixth, he would have left him in for another inning if Friday night was a postseason game.

“We’re here to make sure you can get through the month and into the postseason,” Collins said of his dugout chat with Harvey.

Despite the loss Friday, the Mets inched closer to perhaps pushing Harvey in the playoffs thanks to the free-falling Washington Nationals, who lost to the Miami Marlins, 4-3. New York remained 6 1/2 games ahead of the Nationals while its magic number for clinching the division shrunk to 29.

“Hopefully, those innings saved can keep us playing into October,” Harvey said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 7-6, 5.18 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 12-6, 2.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will look to bounce back from his worst major league start when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. DeGrom didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start Monday, when he gave up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over 2 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 16-7 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The runs allowed were the most and the innings pitched the least by deGrom in 46 big league starts, while the six earned runs tied a career-worst. Afterward, it was reported that deGrom took the mound with a case of food poisoning. In his 16 starts prior to Monday, deGrom went 9-2 with a 1.44 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 121-to-17 over 112 2/3 innings. DeGrom has never faced the Red Sox but is 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA in six career interleague starts.

--1B Lucas Duda (lower back strain) has yet to resume baseball activities. Manager Terry Collins said Friday afternoon that Duda is limited to “tracking” pitches in the batting cage. However, Collins said he remains hopeful that Duda can return as soon as he is eligible on Sept. 7. Duda was placed on the disabled list Aug. 22, one day after leaving a game due to back spasms. He also missed six games earlier this month with the same ailment. Duda is hitting .247 with 21 homers and 56 RBIs in 113 games.

--3B David Wright played in his first home game in more than four months on Friday, when he went 2-for-5 with a run scored in the Mets’ 6-4, 10-inning loss to the Red Sox. Wright, who suffered a hamstring injury while stealing a base on April 14 and was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in late May, singled in the fifth and seventh. He appeared to be in fine shape coming around to score in the fifth, when he scored from first after Red Sox RF Rusney Castillo misplayed a single by Mets 1B Michael Cuddyer. Wright is hitting .273 with one homer and one RBI since returning from the disabled list on Monday and .321 with two homers and five RBIs in 12 games overall this season.

--RHP Matt Harvey returned to the Mets’ rotation Friday, when he threw six shutout innings but didn’t factor in the decision as the Mets fell to the Red Sox, 6-4, in 10 innings. Harvey allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out eight but threw 103 pitches before he was pinch-hit for in the bottom of the sixth. He exited with a 2-0 lead but right-hander Logan Verrett gave up three runs in the top of the seventh. For Harvey, it was the 17th time in 70 big league starts he has allowed one run or fewer but not earned a win. Manager Terry Collins said afterward Harvey would have gone out for the seventh if it was a playoff game. Harvey is 11-7 with a 2.48 ERA in 24 starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ve got to like your chances the way they’ve been swinging the bats. We just didn’t finish it.” -- Manager Terry Collins, of New York’s 10th-inning rally Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Lucas Duda (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 17.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He threw a ball Aug. 3 for the first time since getting hurt. He made rehab starts for Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 15 and Aug. 20, and he started for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 26. He is out until at least early September.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2. His rehab was shifted to Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 17.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A Port St. Lucie on Aug. 11.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares