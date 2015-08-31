New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets have the need. The need for Addison Reed.

The right-hander was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks early Sunday afternoon, about three hours before the Mets blew another seventh-inning lead. This one didn’t cost New York a win -- left fielder Michael Cuddyer delivered a tie-breaking RBI single in the bottom of the seventh and the Mets hung on for a 5-4 victory -- but it served as further confirmation of how dire the seventh inning has become for the National League East leaders.

“He’s going to give us another quality arm at the back end of the bullpen,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “Hopefully he’s that seventh-inning guy we’ve been searching for.”

And searching for, and searching for, and searching for. While right-hander Tyler Clippard and right-hander Jeurys Familia are entrenched in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, the Mets have had little success finding anyone to navigate the bridge to the eighth inning.

Clippard and Familia have combined for a 1.40 ERA in 83 1/3 innings. The rest of the Mets’ relievers have posted a 3.64 ERA in 276 2/3 innings.

No fewer than five of those pitchers have been tried in the seventh inning. But right-handers Bobby Parnell, Hansel Robles, Logan Verrett and Carlos Torres have all flamed out in the role.

Verrett, who jumped up the bullpen pecking order by throwing eight shutout innings against the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 23, was entrusted with a 2-0 lead in the seventh inning of Friday’s series opener but gave up gave up three runs in a game the Mets eventually lost 6-4 in 10 innings.

Robles entered with the Mets down 2-0 in the seventh inning on Saturday and gave up a homer in a 3-1 loss. On Sunday, Robles entered with two outs in the seventh, one on and the Mets up 4-3 but gave up an RBI triple to center fielder Mookie Betts.

Right-hander Jenrry Mejia, who was the Mets’ closer last season, threw seven shutout innings after returning from a PED suspension in July and might have grabbed the seventh-inning job if he wasn’t suspended 162 games on July 28 for a second failed PED test.

Reed may not be the answer either, but the small price the Mets paid -- they sent to Arizona a pair of low-level minor leaguers, right-handed pitchers Miller Diaz and Matt Koch - made it a worthy investment.

Reed, who has collected 104 saves for the Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox since 2012, was 2-2 with a 4.20 ERA and three saves for Arizona this season. He lost the ninth-inning job in May and was demoted to Triple-A Reno with a 5.92 ERA on June 22, but he had a 1.65 ERA and four holds in 13 appearances -- nine of which came in the seventh or eighth inning -- since being recalled on July 29.

“You’re talking about an experienced major league pitcher who had a little bit of a rough start this year,” Collins said. “But the last three weeks, he’s pitched very, very well.”

Proving himself trustworthy in the seventh inning could also earn Reed some chances in the eighth or ninth when Clippard and/or Familia need a break.

“We’ve got a guy who’s done it, who’s done it at a high level,” Collins said. “This guy had 40 saves a couple years ago. We’re glad he’s here.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-58

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jered Eickhoff, 1-1, 2.25 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 11-11, 4.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to beat the Philadelphia Phillies for the second time in five days when he takes the mound on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Citi Field. Colon earned the win last Wednesday, when he allowed five hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven shutout innings in the Mets’ 9-4 victory. It was the second time this season Colon has tossed seven shutout innings and the fourth time he’s struck out at least eight batters in a start. Colon tuned up for Monday’s start with a rare relief appearance Saturday, when he tossed a scoreless ninth inning in the Mets’ 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox. It was his first relief appearance since April 14, 2011. In 12 career starts against the Phillies, Colon is 7-3 with a 3.81 ERA.

--RHP Addison Reed was acquired from the Diamondbacks on Sunday in exchange for a pair of minor leaguers, RHP Miller Diaz and RHP Matt Koch. Reed will be placed on the active roster Monday. With 104 career saves and an ability to shutdown left-handed hitters -- he has limited them to a .240 average in five big league seasons -- Reed should get an immediate opportunity to pitch in the seventh inning or later. The Mets lack a reliable option in front of RHP Jeuyrs Familia and RHP Tyler Clippard and have been searching all season for someone to neutralize left-handers. Reed began the season as the Diamondbacks closer but lost the gig in May and had a 5.92 ERA when he was sent to Triple-A Reno. He was recalled July 29 and had a 1.65 ERA and four holds in 13 subsequent appearances. Reed is 2-2 with a 4.20 ERA and three saves this season and 11-15 with a 4.20 ERA as a big leaguer.

--INF Wilfredo Tovar was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday and immediately placed on the 60-day disabled list by the Mets. The transaction made room on the 40-man roster for RHP Addison Reed, who was acquired by the Mets on Sunday from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tovar hit .283 with three homers, 42 RBIs and 30 stolen bases in 102 games this season for Triple-A Las Vegas. He received September call-ups to the Mets in each of the previous two seasons and hit .167 with two RBIs and one stolen base in 18 at-bats.

--RHP Miller Diaz was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in the deal that brought RHP Addison Reed to the Mets. Diaz, who was traded along with RHP Matt Koch, was 5-12 with a 4.71 ERA in 23 games (21 starts) for Class A St. Lucie. The 23-year-old struck out 98 and walked 60 in a career-high 124 1/3 innings. Diaz, whom the Mets signed as an undrafted free agent out of Venezuela in 2009, is 27-25 with a 3.47 ERA in 97 games (68 starts) as a professional. He has yet to pitch above the Class A level.

--RHP Matt Koch was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in the deal that brought RHP Addison Reed to the Mets. Koch, who was traded along with RHP Miller Diaz, was 4-8 with a 3.46 ERA in 35 games (eight starts) for Double-A Binghamton. The 24-year-old struck out 55 and walked 15 in 88 1/3 innings. Koch, whom the Mets selected in the third round of the 2012 draft out of the University of Louisville, is 10-18 with a 4.35 ERA in 88 games (47 starts) as a professional. He has yet to pitch above the Double-A level.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (right shoulder) threw batting practice Sunday and is expected to be activated when rosters expand on Tuesday. Parnell was placed on the disabled list Aug. 18, retroactive to Aug. 17, with what the Mets called right shoulder tendinitis, though he was reportedly told he could either accept a demotion to Triple-A Las Vegas or go on the disabled list. He allowed six runs (four earned) over just two-thirds of an inning in the two appearances prior to his assignment to the disabled list. Overall this season, Parnell is 1-3 with a 5.59 ERA and one save in 23 games. He has allowed 36 baserunners (24 hits and 12 walks) while striking out 10 over 19 1/3 innings.

--LF/1B Michael Cuddyer continued his hot hitting Sunday, when he went 3-for-3, reached base in all four plate appearances, scored two runs and collected the go-ahead RBI in the Mets’ 5-4 victory over the Diamondbacks. Cuddyer singled and scored in the second, singled in the fourth, walked and scored in the sixth and delivered a two-out single to left in the seventh. It was the sixth three-hit game of the season for Cuddyer and his third in 17 games since Aug. 10, when he came off the disabled list after missing three weeks with a sore left knee. He is batting .375 (18-for-48) with two homers and eight RBIs since Aug. 10 to raise his overall average to .268 -- the highest it has been since June 14. Cuddyer also has 10 homers and 38 RBIs in 99 games.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) is scheduled to start again for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 31 and is expected to be activated when rosters expand Sept. 1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have to have short memory and you have to be able to rebound and go out and win games. Doesn’t matter what you did the night before or two nights before.” -- LF Michael Cuddyer, who atoned for his role in a run-scoring play in the top of the seventh by delivering the tie-breaking RBI single in the bottom half of the inning as the Mets edged the Red Sox Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bobby Parnell (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 17. He threw batting practice Aug. 30 and is expected to be activated when rosters expand Sept. 1.

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He threw a ball Aug. 3 for the first time since getting hurt. He made rehab starts for Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 15 and Aug. 20, and he started for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 26. He is scheduled to start again for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 31 and is expected to be activated when rosters expand Sept. 1.

--1B Lucas Duda (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2. His rehab was shifted to Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 17.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A Port St. Lucie on Aug. 11.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares