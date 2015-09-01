New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Right-hander Addison Reed gained 15 games in the standings Sunday. And a whole lot more knowledge about the New York Mets than he ever had before.

Reed said Monday -- one day after the Mets acquired him from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for a pair of minor league pitchers -- that he didn’t know much at all about the Mets until learning of the trade.

”To be 100 percent honest with you, I never followed the Mets or even paid attention to them up until about 30 hours ago,“ Reed said Monday afternoon at Citi Field. ”But obviously, when you have SportsCenter (or) MLB Network on, you know what they’re doing this year.

“There’s something special going on here. Glad I can be a part of it.”

It may be up to Reed -- who was pitching for a Diamondbacks team that entered Monday 9 1/2 games out of first place in the National League West -- to make sure the something special lasts into October.

The Mets, who lead the NL East by 6 1/2 games following the Washington Nationals’ loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, have lacked a seventh-inning set-up man all season. New York didn’t need Reed or anyone else in the seventh inning Monday thanks to right-hander Bartolo Colon, who threw eight shutout innings in a 3-1 win.

Mets relievers have a 3.44 ERA in the seventh inning, as opposed to a 3.05 ERA in the other innings. Reed is the latest -- and perhaps last -- attempt to solve the seventh-inning issue. He is well-accustomed to the late innings after collecting 104 saves with the Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox.

“We haven’t really spoken much about it,” Reed said of his possible role. “Whenever the phone rings and my name is called, I‘m going to be ready. Whether it’s the first inning or the ninth inning, I‘m going to be ready to go.”

Reed had an up-and-down season with the Diamondbacks. He lost his closer’s job in May and had a 5.92 ERA when he was demoted to Triple-A Reno on June 22. But he posted a 1.65 ERA and four holds in 13 games following his promotion back to the majors on July 29.

”The biggest thing for me this year is location of pitches,“ Reed said. ”The first half of the year this year, I had no clue where it was going. You guys had a better idea of where the ball (was) going than I did. It was all over the place. Didn’t have a real feel for my slider.

“Went down, worked on my location, had consistency with the slider. And knock on wood, everything has felt good since I’ve come back. Hopefully I’ll continue to keep going.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-58

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 5-14, 4.79 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 8-9, 3.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese will hope a return home allows him to snap a two-start slump when he takes the mound for the Mets on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Niese didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Thursday, when he allowed five runs on five hits and a season-high five walks while striking out five over six innings in the Mets’ 9-5, 13-inning win over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Niese allowed all five runs in the third inning. In his last two starts -- at homer-happy Citizens Bank Park and against the Colorado Rockies in the thin air of Coors Field on Aug. 22 -- Niese has given up 12 runs over 11 1/3 innings as his overall ERA has risen from 3.50 to 3.95. He threw a quality start in 12 of 13 outings prior to Aug. 22. Niese is 10-6 with a 2.97 ERA in 22 career starts against the Phillies, whom he has faced and beaten more than any other opponent.

--RHP Addison Reed was placed on the 25-man roster Monday, a day after he was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for a pair of minor leaguers. Reed didn’t pitch Monday in the Mets’ 3-1 win. He is expected to get a shot at filling seventh-inning duties for the Mets, who have tried at least five pitchers in that role this season. Reed was 2-2 with a 4.20 ERA and three saves in 38 games for the Diamondbacks. He had a 1.65 ERA in 13 games since being recalled from Triple-A Reno on July 29.

--RHP Logan Verrett was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday. The transaction made room for RHP Addison Reed on the Mets’ 25-man roster. Verrett is 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 10 games (one start) this season for the Mets but gave up three runs in the seventh inning Friday night, when he blew a 2-0 lead in what turned out to be a 6-4, 10-inning loss. While he is eligible for the postseason roster, he cannot be recalled by the Mets until Sept. 10 or whenever Las Vegas’ season ends, whichever happens first.

--INF Danny Muno was outrighted Monday. Muno, who is playing for Triple-A Las Vegas, is expected to be replaced on the 40-man roster on Tuesday by OF Eric Young. Muno had five tours of duty this season with the Mets but hit just .148 (4-for-27) with two runs scored and one stolen base in 17 games. He is hitting .296 with three homers and 24 RBIs in 75 games at Las Vegas.

--LHP Steven Matz (torn left lat) sparkled in his final rehab start Monday, when he allowed one hit over 5 1/3 shutout innings for Double-A Binghamton. Matz allowed two walks and struck out four in throwing 78 pitches, including 49 for strikes. It was the fourth rehab start for Matz, who went 1-0 with a 1.20 ERA between Binghamton and Class A St. Lucie. Matz will join the Mets on Tuesday, when rosters expand. He was 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in two starts with the Mets before going on the disabled list July 10 (retroactive to July 6).

--RHP Bartolo Colon dominated the Phillies for a second straight start Monday, when he allowed four hits over eight shutout innings and earned the win in the Mets’ 3-1 victory. Colon issued one walk, tied a season high by striking out nine and allowed only one runner as far as second base in extending his scoreless streak to 16 innings. He threw seven shutout innings against the Phillies last Wednesday in a 9-4 win and tossed a scoreless inning of relief against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. Colon also helped his own cause by singling in the fifth for his career-high seventh hit of the season. He scored two pitches later on a two-run homer by RF Curtis Granderson. Colon is 12-11 with a 4.42 ERA in 27 games (26 starts) this season.

--1B Lucas Duda (lower back strain) won’t return from the disabled list when first eligible on Saturday. Manager Terry Collins said Duda played catch for the first time on Monday but that he has done no baseball activities other than “tracking” pitches in the batting cage. Duda was placed on the disabled list Aug. 22. He also missed six games earlier in August with the same ailment. Duda is hitting .247 with 21 homers and 56 RBIs in 113 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s kind of unbelievable he can still pitch with such high success, but that’s who he is. And that’s what I’ve always seen.” -- Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud, of 42-year-old RHP Bartolo Colon, who struck out nine over eight shutout innings to get the win over the Phillies Monday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He threw a ball Aug. 3 for the first time since getting hurt. He made rehab starts for Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 15 and Aug. 20, and he started for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 26. He made a final rehab start for Binghamton on Aug. 31 and will be activated when rosters expand Sept. 1.

--1B Lucas Duda (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22. As of Aug. 31, he was limited to playing catch and “tracking” pitches in the batting cage. He will not return when first eligible on Sept. 6.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2. His rehab was shifted to Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16. He will be activated when rosters expand Sept. 1.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 17. He will be activated when rosters expand Sept. 1.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 17. He threw batting practice Aug. 30 and is expected to be activated when rosters expand Sept. 1.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A Port St. Lucie on Aug. 11.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares