New York Mets - TeamReport

NEW YORK -- New York Mets manager Terry Collins is the oldest active manager in baseball and has presided over more than 3,200 professional games as a skipper. So he’s used to the second-guessing that comes with the job -- even under his own roof.

“‘It was a dumb move’ -- my wife tells me that every night when I go home,” Collins said Tuesday afternoon. “When it’s crunch time, you go with what got you to the dance.”

Well, it’s a safe bet that Collins’ wife isn’t the only one wondering about the date he brought to a 14-8 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night.

The Mets fell behind 6-0 before scoring four times in the fifth inning against the Phillies, who blew a pair of five-run leads in being swept by the Mets last week in Philadelphia. But the Phillies scored eight times in the sixth inning Tuesday, when Collins elected to open the inning with struggling right-hander Bobby Parnell.

Collins got Parnell -- who was activated from the disabled list Tuesday after missing 15 days with a phantom right shoulder injury -- up when the Mets were down six runs. Instead of getting someone such as left-hander Sean Gilmartin or right-hander Carlos Torres up when the Mets rallied, Collins stayed with the original plan, which unraveled in 12 pitches.

Parnell issued five-pitch walks to third baseman Andres Blanco and catcher Carlos Ruiz before falling behind 1-0 to shortstop Freddy Galvis. Parnell’s last pitch was bunted by Galvis, but Parnell threw the ball into right field as Blanco scored.

“I thought it would be a good fit for him at that part, early in (the) game like that, against that part of the order,” Collins said afterward. “Just didn’t throw any strikes.”

In his last three appearances dating back to Aug. 14, Parnell has allowed nine runs (six earned) while recording just two outs. He has a 6.52 ERA in 24 games this season.

“I thought the ball was coming out well,” a visibly downcast Parnell said. “I just couldn’t control it.”

Collins then went to struggling left-hander Eric O‘Flaherty, who walked pinch-hitter Cameron Rupp before being lifted for Torres. Rupp scored, which raised O‘Flaherty’s ERA as a member of the Mets to 14.14. Torres was charged with the final four runs (three earned) of the inning, which lifted his ERA to 4.56.

Collins’ initial decision looked worse when Gilmartin, right-hander Addison Reed and right-hander Erik Goeddel combined to retire the final nine Phillies in order. Collins said Tuesday afternoon that he wanted to get Gilmartin, who lowered his ERA to 2.20 in his first appearance since last Thursday, into the game.

“Sean Gilmartin needs to get in a game,” Collins said.

Collins also said he had to get Reed -- who hadn’t pitched for the Mets since being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday -- some action as well.

“I will tell you, if it’s Bobby or Addison Reed tonight, we’ve got to get Addison in there,” Collins said.

He did. Just too late.

RECORD: 73-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola, 5-1, 3.26 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 11-7, 2.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Harvey will look to carry his August dominance over into a new month when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Harvey didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Friday, when he allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out eight over six shutout innings in the Mets’ 6-4, 10-inning loss to the Red Sox. It was the 17th time in 60 career starts Harvey has allowed one run or fewer yet not earned a win. In four starts last month, Harvey went 2-0 with a 0.33 ERA (one earned run in 27 innings) and allowed 15 hits and two walks while striking out 24. He has allowed just two runs in his last five starts (a span of 34 2/3 innings) and has given up two earned runs or less in eight straight starts. Harvey is 5-1 with a 1.99 ERA in seven career starts against the Phillies. He absorbed that loss the last time he opposed the Phillies on May 8, when Harvey allowed three runs over six innings as the Mets fell, 3-1, at Citizens Bank Park.

--LHP Steven Matz was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, when major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40. Matz is expected to start against the Miami Marlins this weekend, which will allow the Mets to skip rookie RHP Noah Syndergaard. Matz was placed on the disabled list July 10 (retroactive to July 6) due to a torn left lat. He made four rehab starts between Class A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton and went 1-0 with a 1.20 ERA. On Monday, he allowed one hit over 5 1/3 shutout innings for Binghamton. Matz went 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in two starts with the Mets before getting hurt. He also added five RBIs in just six at-bats.

--RHP Erik Goeddel was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, when major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40. Goeddel will likely be used in low-leverage situations down the stretch by the first-place Mets. He threw a perfect ninth inning in Tuesday’s 14-8 loss to the Phillies. Goeddel was placed on the disabled list June 12 due to a right elbow strain. In 11 rehab appearances between Class A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton, Goeddel recorded a 5.06 ERA while striking out 11 batters over 10 2/3 innings. Goeddel has a 1.88 ERA in 23 appearances for the Mets and has struck out 23 batters in 23 2/3 innings.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, when major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40. Nieuwenhuis entered as part of a double-switch in the eighth and went 0-for-1. He will be used as a pinch-hitter and defensive replacement down the stretch by the first-place Mets. Nieuwenhuis was placed on the disabled list Aug. 2 with left neck and shoulder discomfort. In 14 rehab games between Class A St. Lucie and Triple-A Las Vegas, Nieuwenhuis hit .327 with two homers and 11 RBIs. Nieuwenhuis is hitting .186 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 102 at-bats this season between the Mets and Los Angeles Angels. He hit all three homers in the same game July 12 -- the first time in Mets history a player hit three homers in a home game.

--RHP Bobby Parnell was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, when major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40, and promptly endured a disastrous outing in the Mets’ 14-8 loss to the Phillies. Parnell entered in the sixth inning, right after the Mets closed to within 6-4, and walked the first two batters he faced before throwing away a bunt by SS Freddy Galvis. He was lifted immediately after that but was charged with three runs (two earned). In his last three appearances. Parnell has allowed nine runs (six earned) while recording just two outs. He was placed on the disabled list Aug. 18, retroactive to Aug. 17, with what the Mets called right shoulder tendinitis, though he was reportedly told he could either accept a demotion to Triple-A Las Vegas or go on the disabled list. He is 1-3 with a 6.52 ERA and one save in 24 games for the Mets this season.

--INF Eric Campbell was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas Tuesday, when major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40. Campbell entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 14-8 loss on Tuesday and singled and scored a run in the ninth inning. He will likely be used in similarly lopsided situations down the stretch by the first-place Mets. This is the third trip to the majors this season for Campbell, who is hitting .185 with three homers and 19 RBIs over 157 at-bats. He made 37 starts at third base in place of the injured David Wright. Campbell hit .363 with five homers, 18 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 33 games at Las Vegas.

--C Kevin Plawecki was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas Tuesday, when major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40. Plawecki will likely become the top backup to starting C Travis d‘Arnaud down the stretch for the first-place Mets. He replaced d‘Arnaud in the eighth inning of a 14-8 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday and drew a walk in his lone plate appearance. With d‘Arnaud sidelined twice this season by finger and elbow injuries. Plawecki spent the majority of 2015 as the Mets’ starting catcher and hit .228 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 62 games. He hit .224 with one homer and nine RBIs in 22 games at Las Vegas.

--OF Eric Young had his contract purchased from Triple-A Las Vegas Tuesday, when major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40. Young entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning of a 14-8 loss on Tuesday and hit into a fielder’s choice in his only at-bat. He will likely be used as a pinch-runner down the stretch for first-place Mets, who acquired Young from the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations on Aug. 22. In eight games at Las Vegas, Young hit .261 and collected three stolen bases. Young opened the season with the Braves but was designated for assignment June 5 after hitting .169 with five RBI and three stolen bases in 35 games. This is Young’s second stint with the Mets, for whom he hit .242 with two homers, 43 RBIs and 68 stolen bases over 191 games in 2013 and 2014. He was initially acquired by the Mets from the Colorado Rockies on June 18, 2013. Young stole 38 bases in 91 games for the Mets in 2013 and won the National League stolen base title on the final day of the season.

--RHP Vic Black was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas Tuesday. The transaction made room on the 40-man roster for the players the Mets recalled as major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40. It ends a lost season for Black, who was slotted for a set-up role when spring training opened but soon came down with a sore shoulder that forced him to open the season on the disabled list. He later missed a month with a herniated disc in his neck. After recording a 5.73 ERA in 12 rehab appearances between Class A St. Lucie, Double-A Binghamton and Las Vegas, he was activated June 7 and immediately optioned to Las Vegas. He is 1-4 with three saves, a 7.94 ERA and has more walks (24) than innings pitched (22 2/3) over 27 games at Las Vegas. Black has not pitched in the majors since last Sept. 13.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously we had those two brutal innings. We’ll regroup and come back tomorrow and get them.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He threw a ball Aug. 3 for the first time since getting hurt. He made rehab starts for Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 15 and Aug. 20, and he started for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 26 and Aug. 31. He was activated Sept. 1.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 2. His rehab was shifted to Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16. He was activated Sept. 1.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 17. He was activated Sept. 1.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 17. He threw batting practice Aug. 30. He was activated Sept. 1.

--1B Lucas Duda (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22. As of Aug. 31, he was limited to playing catch and “tracking” pitches in the batting cage. He will not return when first eligible on Sept. 6.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A Port St. Lucie on Aug. 11.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

