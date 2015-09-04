New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Daniel Murphy’s left quad is not 100 percent. But it’s probably a good sign for the New York Mets that the droll sense of humor possessed by their do-everything infielder remains fully intact.

Murphy started at first base Wednesday night but was pulled for Michael Cuddyer following the third inning of the Mets’ 9-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. He is expected to visit with team doctors for a precautionary exam Thursday, when the Mets are off, and rejoin his teammates Friday, when New York begins a three-game series in Miami against the Marlins.

Asked if he was worried he’d miss any time, Murphy offered up a familiarly sarcastic response.

“I won’t be in there tomorrow,” he said as reporters laughed. “And then we’ll see.”

Neither Murphy nor manager Terry Collins seemed overly concerned about Wednesday’s injury, which both men said was not nearly as serious as the left quad strain that sent Murphy to the disabled list for more than three weeks in June.

“I think it’s been there for a while,” Collins said. “I think Dan plays through a lot. He was smart to say something tonight. I don’t think it’s real serious.”

Said Murphy: “I characterize it as probably just a shade less than 100 percent.”

Murphy added that he decided to pull himself out of the lineup because the Mets were up 6-0 with right-hander Matt Harvey on the mound and an expanded roster at Collins’ disposal. He declined to answer if he would have stayed in the game earlier in the season and/or if Wednesday’s game was a closer contest.

“I try not to answer hypothetical questions,” Murphy said. “But today was a six-run lead with Harvey going, guys swinging the bats really well. Felt like today was the right decision to come out.”

The Mets are better positioned now -- following the July additions of infielders Juan Uribe and Kelly Johnson -- to handle any absence by Murphy than they were without him in June, when New York went 10-12 and averaged just three runs per game.

”We’re lucky because of the pieces we have -- we’ve got Kelly,“ Collins said. ”I think Juan’s a lot more athletic than people give him credit for. I know he can play second.

“So we’ve got a couple pieces that we have that can still make us effective.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-59

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 12-7, 2.32 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 8-13, 4.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will look to snap a two-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. DeGrom took the loss last Saturday, when he allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 over six innings as the Mets fell to the Boston Red Sox, 3-1. He carried a no-hitter into the fifth before giving up both runs in the sixth. In his last two starts, deGrom has given up nine runs (eight earned) over 8 2/3 innings as his overall ERA has risen from 1.99 to 2.32, which is the highest it has been since June 19. He still entered Wednesday ranked fourth in the National League in ERA. DeGrom is 3-0 with a 1.32 ERA in five career starts against the Marlins, He earned the win the last time he opposed the Marlins on April 18, when deGrom tossed seven shutout innings in the Mets’ 5-4 win at Citi Field.

--1B Lucas Duda (lower back strain) swung a bat Wednesday. It was the most extensive baseball activity for Duda since he went on the disabled list Aug. 22. Prior to Wednesday, he had only played catch and “tracked” pitches in the batting cage. Duda will not be ready to come off the disabled list when first eligible on Saturday. He is batting .247 with 21 homers and 56 RBIs in 113 games this season.

--INF Wilmer Flores left the Mets on Wednesday to be with his grandfather, who suffered a heart attack in Venezuela. Because rosters expanded Tuesday, the Mets will not place Flores on the family leave list. He is expected to rejoin the team Friday, when the Mets begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins in Miami. Flores is batting .263 with 14 homers and 55 RBIs in 119 games this season.

--INF Daniel Murphy (left quad) exited after three innings Wednesday night, when the Mets beat the Phillies, 9-4. Murphy went 1-for-2 with a third-inning RBI double and run scored. He said he was “probably just a shade less than 100 percent” but that he pulled himself out because the Mets were up 6-0 with RHP Matt Harvey on the mound and an expanded roster available to manager Terry Collins. Both Murphy and Collins said this quad injury is not nearly as serious as the quad strain that sent Murphy to the disabled list from June 5 through June 29. Murphy is batting .282 with 10 homers and 58 RBIs in 107 games this season.

--LHP Steven Matz will return to the Mets rotation on Sunday, when he starts the finale of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins in Miami. Matz, who was activated from the disabled list Tuesday after missing nearly two months with a torn left lat, will start in place of rookie RHP Noah Syndergaard, who is being skipped so the Mets can preserve his innings. It will be the third major league start for Matz but his first since July 5. Matz went 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA before getting hurt. He also collected five RBIs in six at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve created this environment where we expect to win. And when you lose we know we’ll get them tomorrow.” -- Mets 2B Kelly Johnson.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Daniel Murphy (sore left quad) left the Sept. 2 game. He is day-to-day.

--1B Lucas Duda (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22. As of Aug. 31, he was limited to playing catch and “tracking” pitches in the batting cage. He swung a bat for the first time Sept. 2. He will not return when first eligible on Sept. 6.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Eric Young