New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Friday was a bad day for the New York Mets.

They had a full game chopped off their lead in the NL East, and that is added to the half game they lost while they were idle on Thursday.

They now lead the Washington Nationals by five games.

Plus, the Mets, who are just 29-36 on the road this year, have nine games left on this trip.

The most crucial part of the trip comes Monday through Wednesday, when the Mets visit the Washington Nationals, who now trail New York by just five games.

This was supposed to be Washington’s division all along, but the Nationals have underachieved.

Following the Mets’ 6-5 loss to the Miami Marlins on Friday and Washington’s win over lowly Atlanta ... the pressure is starting to build in New York.

Worse yet, Mets ace Matt Harvey was in the news for all the wrong reasons earlier on Friday.

Harvey, who has pitched 166 innings, one year after Tommy John surgery, should not pitch more than 12 more innings this year. This according to his agent, Scott Boras, who said doctors have recommended his client pitch no more than 178 innings.

The Mets say they skip a Harvey start, but they will not shut him down. Stay tuned. This could get ugly for the Mets.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 12-11, 4.42 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 4-4. 4.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon on Saturday makes his fourth start against the Marlins this year, going 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA in those outings. For his career against the Marlins, Colon is 6-3 with a 3.18 ERA. Overall, Colon is 12-11 this season with a 4.42 ERA. But he is on a hot streak, allowing no runs in his past 16 innings. He struck out a season-high nine batters in his most recent start, a 3-1 win over the Phillies.

--RHP Jacob deGrom was not sharp on Friday against the Marlins. He went six innings, allowing nine hits and three runs. He struck out four and walked none, getting a no-decision.

--RHP Matt Harvey, who has pitched 166 innings, one year after Tommy John surgery, will not be shut down by the Mets. This despite the fact that Harvey’s agent, Scott Boras, made news on Friday by saying that doctors have recommended his client pitch no more than 178 innings this year.

--1B Lucas Duda (back) will start a rehab assignment Saturday at Double-A Binghamton. He could return to the team Monday against the Nationals.

--OF/1B Michael Cuddyer (right wrist) was not available Friday. It’s the first wrist injury of his career.

--1B/2B Daniel Murphy (left quadriceps) is out until at least Sunday. That left the Mets to start their fourth option at first base, Kelly Johnson.

--LF Michael Conforto hit clean-up for the first time as a big-leaguer. Conforto, a lefty hitter, is being platooned in the majors this year. But in Double A earlier this season, he showed he could lefty pitchers (.333 batting average) just as well as right-handers (.303).

--SS/2B Wilmer Flores was not available to start after flying back from Venezuela, where his grandfather suffered a heart attack. Flores should be available for the rest of the weekend.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought I threw the ball better than it showed. I got a lot of ground balls, (but) some of them went through the infield.” -- Mets RHP Jacob deGrom after a loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Michael Cuddyer (right wrist) was not available Sept. 5.

--INF Daniel Murphy (sore left quad) left the Sept. 2 game and did not play Sept 3-4.

--1B Lucas Duda (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22. As of Aug. 31, he was limited to playing catch and “tracking” pitches in the batting cage. He swung a bat for the first time Sept. 2. He will start a rehab assignment Sept. 5.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Bobby Parnell

LHP Dario Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Eric Young