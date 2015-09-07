New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Maybe it is playing in formidable shadow of the tradition-rich New York Yankees.

Maybe it is playing in New York City, with its carnivorous and omnipresent media and its astute and win-starved fans.

Whatever it is, even when the New York Mets are good -- which they have been since bolstering their offense and bullpen in late July -- they still seem to be on the brink of disaster.

Such has been the case this weekend, when agent Scott Boras, responding to questions from a New York reporter, said that his client, Mets ace Matt Harvey, should not go over 180 innings this season since it is his first year since returning from Tommy John surgery.

Given that Harvey already has tossed 166 1/3 innings, this was a shock to most Mets fans.

Harvey didn’t help matters when he spoke to the media on Saturday, failing to answer questions directly. He also seemed to go back and forth, leaving anyone who heard him speak even more confused as to what will happen when he gets to 180 innings.

“I‘m the type of person that I never want to put the ball down,” Harvey said. “I hired Scott (Boras), my agent, and went with Dr. (James) Andrews as my surgeon because I trusted them to keep my career going and keep me healthy.”

Harvey said he has “no idea” if the 180-innings limit includes or excludes playoffs.

However, the right-hander clarified the issue with a post on The Players’ Tribune website Sunday.

”As an athlete, when your surgeon explains to you the risks of exceeding a certain number of innings, it can be alarming,“ Harvey said via the website. ”You listen. I love to play baseball, and I love winning even more. I would not give that up for anything. I also know I want to be able to play and win for a long time. But there has never been a doubt in my mind: I will pitch in the playoffs. I will be healthy, active and ready to go. I am communicating with my agent, my doctor, (general manager) Sandy (Alderson) and the entire Mets organization. I can assure everyone that we’re all on the same page.

“Together, we are coming up with a plan to reach an innings limit during the season. It will be a compromise between the doctors and the Mets organization to get me, and the team, to where we need to be for our postseason run. I understand the risks. I am also fully aware of the opportunity the Mets have this postseason. Winning the division and getting to the playoffs is our goal. Once we are there, I will be there.”

Prior to the post Sunday, Harvey said he tried to remain above the fray but admitted there is a difference of opinion between the Mets and Boras/Andrews.

“I’ve stayed out of it (other than) listening to their opinion and where their mind-set is at,” Harvey said. “I’ve heard both sides. I’ve heard different things all along.”

Harvey, who was dehydrated after his most recent start, a Wednesday win over the Philadelphia Phillies, said he feels good -- “I‘m healthy,” he said.

He was asked if he would pitch if the Mets asked him to go above 180 innings.

“Right now, I‘m focused on Tuesday,” he said.

In the end, this could have been a mess for the Mets as usual. Already talk is underway about trading Harvey in the offseason, and the Mets, who lost two of three games to the lowly Miami Marlins this weekend, including a 4-3 setback Sunday, do not need more distractions.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-61

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jon Niese, 8-10, 4.17 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 11-11, 2.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Niese, set to start Monday in an important game against the Washington Nationals, has a brutal 9.92 ERA in his past three outings. Niese, who turns 29 next month, is 8-10 overall this season with a 4.17 ERA. He has won at least eight games in six straight seasons. He is signed through 2016, and the Mets have options on his contract for 2017 and 2018. Just what the Mets will do with Niese long-term is a big question because he had three straight years -- 2012 through 2014 -- in which he had an ERA between 3.40 to 3.71. This year, he has been disappointing, especially lately. It’s time for Niese to show out against Washington.

--LHP Steven Matz, who hadn’t pitched in the majors since July 5 due to a muscle tear on his left side, started against the Marlins on Sunday and left due to a blister on the middle finger of his left hand. He allowed four hits, two walks and two runs in 5 1/3 innings. He threw 81 pitches. He made, essentially, two critical errors. In the first he walked the speedy Dee Gordon to lead off the inning -- never a good thing. Gordon stole second and came around to score. Matz’s other mistake was a home run to light-hitting catcher Jeff Mathis, who entered the game hitting .123. It was Mathis’ first homer of the season. Other than that, though, Matz pitched well, especially considering it was his first game off the disabled list.

--RHP Bobby Parnell, who turns 31 on Tuesday, isn’t likely to have an overly happy birthday. He has struggled this year -- he has a 6.52 ERA -- and Mets manager Terry Collins said Parnell will only be used in “low-leverage” situations. Parnell had a 2.16 ERA in 2013 before missing last year due to Tommy John surgery.

--OF/1B Michael Cuddyer (wrist) missed his third straight start and is likely out until Tuesday. Cuddyer was given a cortisone injection to try to relieve the tendinitis. Cuddyer said he has had trouble closing his hand.

--1B Lucas Duda (back) could return on Tuesday. Duda played seven innings on Saturday at Double-A Binghamton, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Duda, who hit 30 homers last season, is perhaps the Mets’ biggest power hitter, although OF Yoenis Cespedes (30 homers) and OF Curtis Granderson (23 homers) could make a case.

--SS/2B Wilmer Flores, who homered on Saturday and again on Sunday, is just the sixth middle infielder in Mets history to hit at least 15 homers in a season. Flores has 16 homers. The last to do it was Jose Reyes in 2008. Since July 31, Flores has been hot, hitting .313 with eight doubles, six homers and 18 RBIs in 29 games.

--RHP Matt Harvey clarified comments made by agent Scott Boras, who said that his client should not go over 180 innings this season since it is his first year since returning from Tommy John surgery. Given that Harvey already has tossed 166 1/3 innings, this was a shock to most Mets fans. “I‘m the type of person that I never want to put the ball down,” Harvey said ambiguously on Saturday. “I hired Scott (Boras), my agent, and went with Dr. (James) Andrews as my surgeon because I trusted them to keep my career going and keep me healthy.” On Sunday, Harvey eased minds with a post on The Players’ Tribune website, saying, “Winning the division and getting to the playoffs is our goal. Once we are there, I will be there.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ll get Murph (Daniel Murphy) back in there (Monday). We’ll get (David) Wright back. This is when you call on your veteran guys to calm things down. We will be ready.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins on the upcoming series vs. hard-charging Washington.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Steven Matz (blister) left early Sept. 6.

--OF/1B Michael Cuddyer (right wrist) was not available Sept. 5-6.

--INF Daniel Murphy (sore left quad) left the Sept. 2 game and did not start Sept 3-6 but pinch-hit Sept. 6.

--1B Lucas Duda (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22. As of Aug. 31, he was limited to playing catch and “tracking” pitches in the batting cage. He swung a bat for the first time Sept. 2. He began a rehab assignment Sept. 5 and is expected to return Sept. 8.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Bobby Parnell

LHP Dario Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Eric Young