New York Mets - TeamReport

WASHINGTON -- Despite all the chatter and hand-wringing about New York Mets right-hander Matt Harvey and his innings count, manager Terry Collins believes the controversy won’t affect the pitcher.

Harvey’s agent, Scott Boras, suggested that the right-hander would not throw more than 180 innings this season, a total Harvey figures to hit in his next few starts. Harvey eventually posted comments online, saying that he intends to pitch into the postseason.

Next up for Harvey is a Tuesday night start in Washington against the Nationals.

New York is five games ahead of the Nationals in the National League East after an 8-5 win Monday in the opener of a three-game set.

“I think Matt Harvey will step up. He will show everybody (how good he is),” Collins said. “Matt Harvey is a competitor. I think he will step up.”

Harvey has made 25 starts and thrown 166 1/3 innings this year.

“Right now, I‘m focused on Tuesday,” he said over the weekend in Miami. “I‘m the type of person that I never want to put the ball down. I hired Scott (Boras), my agent, and went with Dr. (James) Andrews as my surgeon because I trusted them to keep my career going and keep me healthy.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 12-7, 2.60 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 12-8, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Lucas Duda (lower back stiffness) arrived in Washington before the Monday afternoon game with the Nationals and was activated off the disabled list after missing the minimum 15 days. He was not used in the game.

--RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) had to leave the game in the fifth after he was hurt while fielding a grounder off the bat of CF Michael A. Taylor and throwing to first for the out. “He will miss some time,” manager Terry Collins said.

--RHP Matt Harvey will start Tuesday at Washington. He threw seven scoreless innings in a win against Washington at home on May 1 but took a loss at Nationals Park on July 20. Bryce Harper is hitless in 17 at-bats against Harvey, who is 3-2 with 0.99 ERA against Washington in eight starts. In his last start, on Sept. 2, Harvey got the win, 9-4, against the Phillies as he went 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on nine hits.

--LHP Jonathon Niese gave up five runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings but was not involved in the decision Monday. He has a 4.36 ERA this year. Manager Terry Collins said Niese was mad with himself and his pitch selection after he was pulled.

--LF Michael Conforto, a rookie called up from Double-A earlier this year, gave the Mets a 1-0 lead with a homer in the second inning off Nationals RHP Max Scherzer. He has six homers with the Mets and is batting .353 in 21 games since Aug. 13.

--OF Yoenis Cespedes had two doubles, a homer, two runs and two RBIs on Monday. He has hit safely in 29 of the 33 games he has played with the Mets. He has homered in five of his last six games and has 31 homers this year, split between playing for the Tigers and the Mets.

--RF Curtis Granderson played a huge role in the win over the Nationals. He had two hits, two walks and scored a run. His average is up to .259.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It means a lot to have him back. He comes through when you need it.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on the impact of 3B David Wright, who singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning Monday. The Mets went on to beat the Nationals 8-5.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Steven Matz (blister on left middle finger) left his Sept. 6 start with the ailment. He is expected to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--OF/1B Michael Cuddyer (sore right wrist) did not play Sept. 5-7.

--INF Daniel Murphy (sore left quad) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept 3-5. He pinch-hit Sept. 6, and he was back in the lineup Sept. 7.

--RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) left the Sept. 7 game. He will miss some time, according to manager Terry Collins.

--1B Lucas Duda (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22. As of Aug. 31, he was limited to playing catch and “tracking” pitches in the batting cage. He swung a bat for the first time Sept. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Sept. 5, and he was activated Sept. 7.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Bobby Parnell

LHP Dario Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Lucas Duda

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Eric Young