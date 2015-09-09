New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The New York Mets know for a fact that Matt Harvey took the mound on Tuesday night at Nationals Park.

What Mets manager Terry Collins doesn’t know or won’t say is when the right-hander will pitch again. Scott Boras, the agent for Harvey, suggested over the weekend that Harvey be limited to 180 innings this year, at the suggestion of his surgeon, Dr. James Andrews.

Harvey had thrown 171 2/3 innings after allowing a career-high seven runs on Tuesday. He was not involved in the decision as the Mets came back from a 7-1 deficit to win, 8-7.

“This guy takes challenges to heart. He is a tremendous competitor,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

Collins realizes Harvey has to think about his future.

“You are dealing with a human being,” Collins said. “One thing that is on his mind is the future. I understand his thought process. He is in line to make an awful lot of money one day. You have to take a look at the big picture. We will make a decision after tonight. I don’t know the next time he pitches.”

He pitched 178 1/3 innings in 2013 and then missed the 2014 season following Tommy John surgery. His mound foe on Tuesday, right-hander Jordan Zimmermann of Washington, had Tommy John surgery in 2009 and pitched in seven games with Washington the following year and also made 10 minor league starts.

“I‘m ready whenever they decide,” Harvey said. “I think I have a couple mechanical things to work on, but whenever they decide to throw me back out there I‘m going to be ready and I‘m definitely excited for it.”

Does he think he has one more regular-season start left?

“I have no idea. Whenever they’re ready I’ll be ready for it and whatever they decide moving forward I‘m ready and I’ll make sure I‘m ready,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-61

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 12-7, 2.40 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 8-6, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Harvey started on Tuesday in Washington in what could be one of his last starts of the year due to an innings limit. He went 5 1/3 innings and tied his career high by allowing seven runs on eight hits. But he did not figure in the decision as the Mets came back to win, 8-7.“His command wasn’t real good,” said manager Terry Collins. His surgeon, Dr. James Andrews, has suggested Harvey be limited to 180 innings this year. Collins said after Tuesday’s game that he had no idea when Harvey would next pitch.

--RHP Jacob deGrom will start on Wednesday in Washington. He was not involved in the decision in a 6-5 loss in 11 innings at the Marlins on Sept. 4. He is 1-2, 3.68 in five career starts against Washington.

--1B Lucas Duda made his first start since coming off the disabled list on Monday. He was hitless in three trips to the plate and his average fell to .245.

--3B David Wright, a Virginia native, has assumed his role as a leader since his return from the DL. He is also making a difference on the field as he had two hits Tuesday and scored two runs for the Mets in an 8-7 win. He drove in the winning run on Monday.

--INF Daniel Murphy entered Tuesday with 31 doubles to rank among the top 10 in the league. He was hitless in four trips to the plate but did draw a walk (one of six in the inning) as the Mets scored six runs in the seventh to take the game.

--RHP Carlos Torres hurt his calf and had to come out of the game on Monday. Manager Terry Collins said Tuesday that Torres will miss at least one to two weeks. He is 5-6 with a 4.45 ERA in 55 games -- the second most of any Mets pitcher.

--RHP Jeurys Familia drew praise from manager Terry Collins on Tuesday as a key to keeping the bullpen intact after injuries to several pitchers this year. He came on the ninth on Tuesday and got his 38th save as he escaped trouble, allowing a single to Anthony Rendon and a walk to Bryce Harper before Yunel Escobar hit into a double play to end the game.

--C Johnny Monell was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. Monell is hitting .178 in his first 45 at-bats this year for the Mets. He gives the Mets more depth at catcher. He hit .324 with seven homers in 71 games this year for Las Vegas.

--RHP Bobby Parnell turned 31 on Tuesday. He did not pitch and his ERA remained at 6.52 in 24 games.

--INF Dilson Herrera was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. He hit .195 in his first 25 games this year with the Mets. He did not play Tuesday and last saw big league action on June 27 against Cincinnati. He will give manager Terry Collins more options as the Mets try to lock up the division. Herrera hit .312 in 59 games this year for Las Vegas.

--RHP Logan Verrett was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. He pitched in 14 games with Texas and the Mets this year. The Mets bullpen has done better than many expected and it has been used heavily the last two games. Verrett did not pitch Tuesday but gives depth to manager Terry Collins.

--OF Yoenis Cespedes will be a free agent after this year but the Mets will have more time to sign him to a deal than originally planned in the offseason, according to MLB.com on Tuesday. Cespedes had a three-run double off Drew Storen to key a six-run seventh inning on Tuesday in a win over the Nationals.

--RHP Tyler Clippard faced his former team for the first time in Washington on Tuesday. He pitched a scoreless eighth as the Mets came back to beat Washington. Clippard has an ERA of 1.21 this year. He pitched against the Nationals in a series in New York more than a month ago.

--RHP Tim Stauffer was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. The 33-year-old went 4-1 with a 2.48 ERA in eight starts for Las Vegas this season. He also has experience as a relief pitcher.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday and placed on the 60-day disabled list. The move was made to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Tim Stauffer.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ve got to be kidding me. I don’t have words for it. I am not sure I have been involved in a bigger win than that. There is no sense of panic on the bench. It has to do with character. That is a big value of any player. This means a lot to everybody in that room.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, after his team came back from six runs down to beat the Nationals on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Steven Matz (blister on left middle finger) left his Sept. 6 start with the ailment. He is expected to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--OF/1B Michael Cuddyer (sore right wrist) did not play Sept. 5-8.

--RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) left the Sept. 7 game and did not play Sept. 8. He will miss some time, according to manager Terry Collins.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Bobby Parnell

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Logan Verrett

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Lucas Duda

INF Dilson Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Eric Young