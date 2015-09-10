New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- About six weeks ago, Michael Conforto was in New Britain, Conn., playing with Double-A Binghamton in the Eastern League. On Wednesday night, he was in the starting lineup in left field for the New York Mets to end a key series with the Washington Nationals.

Conforto had a key solo homer Monday off Washington ace Max Scherzer, who gave up three homers in the game the Mets won 5-3.

The left fielder made a diving catch to end the last of the eighth inning on Wednesday as he robbed Clint Robinson of a base hit. Then in the top of the ninth, Conforto had an RBI single against closer Jonathan Papelbon for an insurance run as the Mets beat the Nationals 5-3 to complete the three-game sweep.

New York had not swept a series in Washington since 2008 -- two years after the last East title for the Mets.

On Tuesday, Conforto started as the Mets came back from a 7-1 deficit to beat the defending East champs 8-7. The last time the Mets came back from a six-run deficit in the seventh inning or later was in 2001 against the Baltimore Orioles.

“I have been part of some comebacks but not like that in the major leagues or the pennant race,” he said. “It was very cool. It has been a very cool experience to be here for nearly two months.”

Conforto said he would not go as far as saying the Mets are a team of destiny.

“There is no quit, there is no panic,” he said. “With this team we are going to play the whole nine innings. We got it rolling a little bit in that inning and put up six. There is no quit in this ballclub.”

Conforto, a former Oregon State standout, is hitting .288 after he went 1-for-4 on Wednesday. He has six homers and 19 RBIs in 111 at-bats with the Mets.

“There have been some adjustments that needed to be made,” said Conforto, drafted in the first round out of Oregon State in 2014 by the Mets. “That is going to happen when you are coming up from the minor leagues at Double-A. I had to go through a little bit of adjustment and critique some things with my swing (and) think up the middle a little bit. I am still working on a lot of stuff. I am going to have another adjustment period.”

Conforto never faced Washington pitcher Stephen Strasburg before Wednesday, though he had watched film of him. “I try to see the ball and hit it. I have seen some film. I try to get it simple,” he said.

Conforto was called up from Double-A on July 24 to make his big league debut with the Mets. He went to Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 1 but was called back to the Mets the next day.

He has also played well in the field and had his fourth outfield assist on Tuesday as he threw out Anthony Rendon of the Nationals. He was tied for the second-most outfield assists on the team and fourth-most among National League rookies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-61

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 13-11, 4.18 ERA) at Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-13, 2.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tim Stauffer, signed by the Mets on Aug. 1, was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas. He joined the Mets for the first time after he played earlier this year in the Minnesota system. He is a product of the University of Richmond, about two hours south of Nationals Park. Stauffer was drafted out of Richmond by the San Diego Padres. He was 4-1, 2.48 in eight starts this year for Triple-A Las Vegas. ”I had some ups and downs. I got off to a slower start than I wanted,“ Stauffer said Wednesday. ”The last few months I have put it all together. I feel a lot more comfortable where I am at than earlier in the season. I was just looking for an opportunity to get back. It is good to be back here (in the majors). His first game with the Mets was an 8-7 win Tuesday as the team came back from a 7-1 deficit in the seventh inning. “That was a fun first one,” he said. “Hope to keep that high going. Winning here is the most important thing. That goes a long way.” Stauffer was starting at Las Vegas but figures to pitch out of the bullpen for the Mets. Manager Terry Collins said Wednesday that Stauffer will be available to pitch Thursday in Atlanta after he threw for Las Vegas earlier this week. “I will be in the bullpen but I had to go out and throw 100 pitches it wouldn’t be a problem at all,” Stauffer said.

--RHP Jacob deGrom started against the Nationals on Wednesday. He got the win as he allowed two runs in seven innings. “I felt good,” he said.

--RHP Bartolo Colon will start Thursday in Atlanta against hard-luck RHP Shelby Miller. Colon is the reigning National League Pitcher of the Week and has pitched in 28 games this year, with 27 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It has definitely been fun. These guys are fun to watch. That was the goal when we came here: win all three. That is what we did.” -- Mets RHP Jacob deGrom, after he picked up the win in a 5-3 victory over the Nationals on Wednesday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Steven Matz (blister on left middle finger) left his Sept. 6 start with the ailment. He is expected to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--OF/1B Michael Cuddyer (sore right wrist) did not play Sept. 5-9.

--RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) left the Sept. 7 game, and he did not pitch Sept. 8-9. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He is expected to need another surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Bobby Parnell

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Logan Verrett

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Lucas Duda

INF Dilson Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis