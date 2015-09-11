New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The New York Mets announced a plan Thursday to protect the young arms in their rotation.

The club will follow through on the intention to limit ace Matt Harvey, and it will monitor Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom through the end of the month.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Harvey would make only two more starts during the regular season. Harvey will skip his next scheduled turn Monday against the Miami Marlins. Harvey’s next start likely will be Sept. 20 against the New York Yankees. The right-hander may also make a start against the Washington Nationals in the final series of the regular season.

Logan Verrett will take Harvey’s next turn. Verrett has made 10 appearances for the Mets, and he is 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 23 1/3 innings. He made his only start Aug. 23 at Colorado, where he allowed one run in eight innings.

New York also may have deGrom to skip a start. DeGrom, last year’s National League Rookie of the Year, has pitched 176 innings. Syndergaard has thrown 122 1/3 for the Mets, as well as 29 1/3 innings at Triple-A before being recalled.

The team has the luxury of picking its spots for the young starters by virtue of holding a 7 1/2-game lead over the second-place Nationals in the NL East.

There is no issue with wear and tear on veteran starter Bartolo Colon, who has thrown a team-high 176 2/3 innings. He fired 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball Thursday, leading the Mets to a 7-2 win over the Atlanta Braves.

“We are trying to shave innings, and (Colon) is one guy we can just ride,” manager Terry Collins said. “We’ll start to look at some guys, taking them out after six innings, being careful with them. Bart’s the kind of guy who doesn’t need a lot of pitches to get you deep into the game.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-61

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Mets (LHP Steven Matz, 2-0, 1.89 ERA) at Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 5-6, 5.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Steven Matz (2-0, 1.89 ERA) will be making his first start against the Braves on Friday. He received no decision in his last start against Miami when he allowed two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and four walks. He left that game with a blister on his left middle finger. Matz racked up 20 strikeouts in his first three major league starts, the second most in team history behind RHP Matt Harvey, who had 23 in 2012.

--RHP Bartolo Colon (14-11) threw 94 pitches in 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Colon has won his past four decisions. He extended his scoreless streak to 31 innings before the Braves scratched for a pair of runs in the seventh inning. It is the Mets’ longest scoreless streak since R.A. Dickey set the franchise record of 32 2/3 innings in 2012. Colon improved to 5-0 in his career at Turner Field.

--RHP Matt Harvey will skip his next scheduled start, Monday against Miami, with rookie RHP Logan Verrett taking his turn. Harvey is expected to start again Sept. 20 against the Yankees and make only one other regular-season start, possibly the last series against the Nationals.

--3B Juan Uribe went 3-for-4 with an RBI and scored a run Thursday. He is hitting .220 (24-for-109) with 18 RBIs since joining the Mets in a trade from Atlanta.

--2B Kelly Johnson had two hits, including a double, against the Braves on Thursday. Johnson is batting .260 (26-for-100) in 32 games since joining the Mets in a trade from Atlanta. Johnson made his 19th start at second base.

--CF Yoenis Cespedes saw his eight-game hitting streak end Thursday when he went hitless in four at-bats. Cespedes batted .432 (16-for-37) during the streak. He walked once Thursday but did not hit the ball well in his four other plate appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He got pretty frustrated when things weren’t going very good and he was getting knocked around. He started throwing between starts, which he hadn’t done in a long time. Now he’s commanding it as good as I’ve seen him through the years. That’s why you look up and he’s getting deep in the game.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on RHP Bartolo Colon, who won his fourth consecutive decision Thursday as the Mets beat the Braves 7-2.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Steven Matz (blister on left middle finger) left his Sept. 6 start with the ailment. He is expected to be ready for his Sept. 11 start.

--OF/1B Michael Cuddyer (sore right wrist) did not play Sept. 5-10. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) left the Sept. 7 game, and he did not pitch Sept. 8-10. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10. He hopes to be available in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Bobby Parnell

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Logan Verrett

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Lucas Duda

INF Dilson Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis