New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- New York Mets pitching coach Dan Warthen returned to work on Friday after missing Thursday’s series opener against the Atlanta Braves because of an accelerated heartbeat.

Fortunately, it was nothing serious.

Warthen, 62, was discharged from an Atlanta hospital Friday morning after spending Thursday night there and was cleared to resume his full duties.

“He had a racing heart that corrected itself,” said Jay Horwitz, Mets vice president of media relations.

Bullpen coach Ricky Bones had filled in for the series opener after Warthen was driven to the hospital about 3:30 p.m.

Warthen didn’t want to discuss the scare with the media Friday, but everyone with the Mets was obviously relieved that nothing was seriously wrong.

“It’s huge,” said manager Terry Collins when asked about Warthen’s importance to the team. “He does a great job. He does an outstanding job of getting our guys ready. And with all that’s going on right now with our pitching juggling that we’ve got to do and everything else, I need him here. So I‘m glad he’s back.”

Warthan has been with the Mets since 2008 after previous coaching stints with Seattle, San Diego and Detroit.

The former major league pitcher was held overnight at the hospital mainly as a precaution.

Collins joked after the Mets’ 7-2 victory over the Braves on Thursday, “Well, I just got a text from him and he was eating cake, so it couldn’t be that bad.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-61

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 8-6, 3.31 ERA) at Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 5-6, 5.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Yoenis Cespedes was 3-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBIs in the Mets’ 5-1 victory over the Braves on Friday. He has 33 homers and 100 RBIs for the season, but most impressive is what he’s done since being acquired from Boston before the trade deadline. In 38 games with the Mets, Cespedes is batting .313 with 28 extra-base hits and 39 RBIs, hitting homers in seven of his last 10 games.

--LHP Steven Matz improved to 3-0 and lowered his ERA to 1.88 while working five innings Friday in the Mets’ 5-1 victory over the Braves. The rookie is just the third Mets starter to allow two runs or fewer in each of his first four games. The most recent to do so was Jason Jacome in 1994. The run off Matz came on a fifth-inning homer.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard will try to build on his lone road victory at Philadelphia on Aug. 25 as he faces the Braves on Sunday in Atlanta. The Mets skipped the rookie’s last start to help hold down his work load, and he hasn’t pitched since a no-decision against Boston on Aug. 30. Syndergaard is 7-1 with a 2.15 ERA in 10 home starts and 1-5 with a 4.91 ERA in 10 road outings. He lasted just four innings in a loss at Atlanta on June 20.

--LF Michael Cuddyer, out with a sore right wrist since Sept. 2, pinch hit in the eighth inning Friday against the Braves and reached on an infield hit. He returned from the disabled list on Aug. 10 and hit .327 (18-for-55) with four doubles, two homers and eight RBIs in 19 games before being sidelined again.

--RHP Hansel Robles is not with the Mets because of a death in his family. The reliever last appeared Monday at Washington, pitching two perfect innings with four strikeouts. Robles has a 2.55 ERA since July 31 and has appeared in 48 games, going 3-2 with a 3.50 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think he’s enjoying this as much as everyone else is. He’s caught up in it. He came over and he’s in a pennant race. ... I think it’s catchy. We’re seeing everything we’ve ever heard or read about a guy.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on hot-hitting Mets LF Yoenis Cespedes.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Steven Matz (blister on left middle finger) left his Sept. 6 start with the ailment. He made a start Sept. 11.

--OF/1B Michael Cuddyer (sore right wrist) did not play Sept. 5-10. He pinch hit on Sept. 11.

--RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) left the Sept. 7 game, and he did not pitch Sept. 8-10. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10. He hopes to be available in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Bobby Parnell

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Logan Verrett

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Lucas Duda

INF Dilson Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis