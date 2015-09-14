New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Matt Harvey innings-limitation drama has taken another turn.

The New York Mets’ latest plan is for Harvey to make three mini-starts or “half-outings” over the rest of the regular season. It would allow him to stay close to the self-imposed limit of 180 innings.

Harvey will not make his scheduled start on Monday, with Logan Verrett taking his spot against the Marlins. Harvey’s next start will be Sunday against the Yankees, which gives him 11 days off between starts.

The new plan would allow Harvey to avoid long idle periods between starts. Agent Scott Boras has insisted that Harvey be limited to 180 innings to protect his arm; Harvey missed the 2014 season after having Tommy John surgery.

“We’ve got to get him on the mound a little more consistently,” manager Terry Collins said. “Every 12 days is not a good scenario.”

The plan would supplement Harvey’s starts with multiple innings from relievers Sean Gilmartin, Erik Goeddel and Tim Stauffer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-61

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 3-3, 3.72 ERA) at Mets (RHP Logan Verrett, 1-1, 3.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Logan Verrett (1-1, 3.06 ERA) is taking Matt Harvey’s turn in the rotation on Monday, as the club tries to preserve his innings. It will be the second start of the season for Verrett, who allowed one run over eight innings against the Rockies on Aug. 23. He has never faced the Marlins.

--LHP Jonathon Niese got no decision despite pitching well on Sunday against the Braves. Niese pitched six innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits, with one walk and three strikeouts. The two earned runs allowed are the fewest in a start since Aug. 10 vs. Colorado. It was the fourth straight start in which he has failed to win.

--LF Michael Conforto hit his seventh home run on Sunday, a long blast into the right-field seats at Turner Field. Conforto is 28-for-84 (.333) with seven doubles and six home runs over his last 26 games.

--2B Daniel Murphy hit his 11th homer of the year, a three-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning that tied the score. It was the second time that Murphy has hit a ninth-inning homer to tie a game or give his team the lead. The other time came on April 27 in Miami. Murphy got another RBI in the 10th on a bases-loaded walk.

--RF Curtis Granderson lost a ball in the sun and that miscue cost the Mets two runs on Sunday. But Granderson drove in three runs, two with a bases-loaded single and another with a bases-loaded walk. He has walked in nine consecutive games, one shy of his career best. He has 83 walks this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Jon had much better command today. I‘m hoping that’s what we’ll see out of him the rest of the way.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on Sunday’s winning pitcher, Jonathon Niese.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Steven Matz (blister on left middle finger) left his Sept. 6 start with the ailment. He made a start Sept. 11.

--OF/1B Michael Cuddyer (sore right wrist) did not play Sept. 5-10. He pinch hit on Sept. 11.

--RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) left the Sept. 7 game, and he did not pitch Sept. 8-10. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 15.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10. He hopes to be available in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Bobby Parnell

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Logan Verrett

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Lucas Duda

INF Dilson Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis