New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK --Yoenis Cespedes is so hot, he was mentioned Monday alongside an all-time great.

Cespedes continued his scorching late-summer run Monday night, when he hit a long solo homer in the third inning to begin the scoring during the New York Mets’ 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

Cespedes started in left field just hours after being named the National League Player of the Week following a seven-game stretch in which he led the NL with four homers and topped the majors with 12 RBIs. The Mets won all seven games at Washington and Atlanta to open up a commanding 9 1/2 game lead in the National League East.

“The only guy I can ever compare to would be when Barry Bonds would get on a run,” Mets manager Terry Collins said Monday afternoon. “You haven’t seen it, what this guy was doing on the road. Every time you needed him to step up, he stepped up. He hit a double with nobody on to get an inning started. ‘Grandy’ (right fielder Curtis Granderson) would draw a base on balls, and he’d hit a two-run homer. I mean, if we needed production, he did it.”

That is all Cespedes has done since the Mets acquired him from the Detroit Tigers moments before the trade deadline on July 31. Cespedes is batting .309 with 17 homers and 42 RBIs for the Mets, who have gone 30-11 and gained a whopping 11 1/2 games on the Nationals since acquiring him.

Following his homer Monday, Mets fans showered him with chants of “M-V-P!” Cespedes may not be able to catch Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper or Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt for the award, but a top-five finish for Cespedes certainly appears possible given how his presence completely rejuvenated the Mets.

“I just know that there are special guys,” Collins said. “When they’re asked to come through, they come through. He’s one of those guys. He just seems like he rises to the occasion when you need him -- on both sides of the ball, too. This guy’s made some tremendous plays defensively. Good baserunner. We’re fortunate that he’s here and that we got him hot at the right time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-61

STREAK: Won eight

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 9-13, 3.99 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 13-7, 2.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will look to win his second consecutive start when he takes the mound Tuesday against the Marlins at Citi Field. DeGrom earned the win last Wednesday, when he gave up two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven innings as the Mets beat the Nationals 5-3. The victory snapped a three-start winless streak for deGrom, who was 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in that span. DeGrom is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in six career starts against the Marlins. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed Miami on Sept. 3, when deGrom gave up three runs over six innings as the Mets fell 6-5 at Marlins Park.

--OF Yoenis Cespedes was selected the National League Player of the Week on Monday. Cespedes hit .345 for the week ending Sunday while leading the NL with four homers and leading the majors with 12 RBIs. He is the second straight Mets player to win Player of the Week honors, following in the footsteps of RHP Bartolo Colon, and the fifth Mets player to be honored this season, joining RHP Jacob deGrom, 1B Lucas Duda and RHP Noah Syndergaard. The torrid week continued a blistering summer for Cespedes, who went 1-for-3 with a long solo homer in the Mets’ 4-3 win Monday and is batting .309 with 17 homers and 42 RBIs since he was traded to the Mets by the Tigers on July 31. He is batting .288 with 35 homers and 103 RBIs overall between the two teams.

--RF Michael Cuddyer returned to the starting lineup Monday, when he went 0-for-4 in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Marlins. It was the first start since Sept. 1 for Cuddyer, who was limited to five plate appearances in the subsequent 11 games due to a sore right wrist. Cuddyer is batting .261 with 10 homers and 38 RBIs in 104 games this season.

--RHP Hansel Robles rejoined the Mets on Monday, when he earned the win by throwing a hitless seventh inning in a 4-3 victory over the Marlins. It was the first appearance since Sept. 7 for Robles, who left the team last Thursday following the death of his grandfather in the Dominican Republic. Robles was scheduled to rejoin the Mets on Saturday but missed his flight due to traffic. He is 4-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 51 strikeouts over 47 1/3 innings this season.

--RHP Logan Verrett was solid in a spot start Monday, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Marlins. Verrett retired the first nine batters he faced and faced the minimum 12 batters through four innings before the Marlins manufactured a run in the fifth via two singles, a walk and a run-scoring groundout. The appearance was the first in the majors for Verrett since Aug. 28. It was his first start since Aug. 23, when he threw eight innings of one-run ball and earned his first major league win in the Mets’ 5-1 victory over the Rockies. Verrett is 1-0 with a 1.91 ERA in 11 games (two starts) this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s fun coming in here in the clubhouse hooting and hollering. September baseball -- it’s been awhile since I’ve experienced coming in here and flipping on the TV to different games and celebrating wins like that.” -- 3B David Wright, after the Mets’ 4-3 victory over the Marlins on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Michael Cuddyer (sore right wrist) did not start Sept. 5-13, though he pinch-hit Sept. 11 and Sept. 13. He was back in the starting lineup Sept. 14.

--RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) left the Sept. 7 game, and he did not pitch Sept. 8-14.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10. He hopes to be available in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Bobby Parnell

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Logan Verrett

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Lucas Duda

INF Dilson Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis