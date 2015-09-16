New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Two weeks off at the end of the summer last season did wonders for New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom. Might it be time to consider another late-season vacation for the Mets’ ace pitcher?

On Tuesday, deGrom’s struggles continued, when he took the loss after getting tagged for six runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out five over five innings as the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins, 9-3, at Citi Field.

In his last five starts, deGrom is 1-2 with a 6.41 ERA. His overall ERA has risen from 1.98 to 2.64, which is the highest it has been in almost four months.

Unlike last year, when deGrom was sidelined from Aug. 8-23 with right rotator cuff tendinitis, neither deGrom nor manager Terry Collins believe health is the reason for his struggles.

But the Mets are hurtling toward the National League East title -- New York has a magic number of 10 and leads the Washington Nationals by 8 1/2 games -- and will almost certainly look to deGrom to start Game One of a Division Series, so they need to figure out a way to fix whatever is ailing him.

“He went through a shoulder issue last year, we shut him down for two weeks and he came out, after his two weeks, like gangbusters,” Collins said of deGrom, who clinched the NL Rookie of the Year award last season by going 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA in his final six starts.

“Is a 10-day span helpful? Maybe so. We’ve got to certainly consider it.”

The Mets have the luxuries required -- a big lead and a deep pitching staff -- to skip deGrom if necessary. Collins said Monday that right-hander Logan Verrett, who allowed two runs over five innings in a spot start in place of right-hander Matt Harvey, would be the Mets’ seventh starter if a member of the rotation needed to be skipped again.

DeGrom said he’d like to take his next turn in the rotation but added he’d abide by whatever the Mets decided.

“I’d like to keep pitching but that’s out of my control,” deGrom said. “I just want to help us win ballgames. I like to go out there every fifth, sixth day, or whatever it is, and give us a chance to win.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Adam Conley, 3-1, 4.93 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 14-11, 4.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to win his fifth straight start Wednesday, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Colon earned the victory in his most recent start last Friday, when he gave up two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over 7 2/3 innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 7-2. The two runs he allowed in the seventh inning snapped his scoreless streak at 31 innings, the longest ever authored by a pitcher 42 years or older. In his last five appearances (four starts), Colon is 4-0 with a 0.57 ERA as he’s lowered his overall ERA from a season-high 4.90 to 4.13, the lowest it has been since May 19. Included in that run was a shutout of the Marlins Sept. 5 in which Colon became the first Mets pitcher this year to throw a complete game and the oldest Mets pitcher to ever throw a shutout. Colon is 7-3 with a 2.78 ERA in 10 career starts against the Marlins.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (groin) was injured while pitching in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 9-3 loss to the Marlins on Tuesday. Alvarez allowed two runs on three hits and was called for a balk before he was visited by a trainer following a pitch to 3B Martin Prado. Alvarez almost immediately limped off the mound and into the dugout. The Mets hoped Alvarez, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sept. 4 and retired the first five left-handers he faced prior to giving up a hits Tuesday to RF Ichiro Suzuki, 2B Dee Gordon and CF Christian Yelich, could serve as their left-handed specialist down the stretch and into the playoffs. He is 1-0 with a 13.50 ERA in four appearances this season.

--RHP Jacob deGrom continued his late-season struggles Tuesday, when he took the loss after allowing six runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out five over five innings as the Mets fell to the Marlins, 9-3. In his last five starts, deGrom is 1-2 with a 6.41 ERA as his overall ERA has risen from 1.98 to 2.64, which is the highest it has been since the end of his start on May 26. DeGrom has thrown 181 innings, the most he’s ever tossed as a professional, but he said Tuesday he is not tired and that he doesn’t want to be skipped in the rotation. He is 13-8 in 28 starts with 189 strikeouts.

--RF Curtis Granderson went 1-for-4 with a walk Tuesday in the Mets’ 9-3 loss to the Marlins. He has reached base safely in 12 straight games and has drawn a walk in 11 consecutive games. The latter streak is a career high for Granderson and the longest streak in the majors since Minnesota Twins 2B Brian Dozier walked in 12 straight games from July 29 through Aug. 11, 2014. Granderson is hitting .259 and leads the Mets in homers (23), RBIs (64) and on-base percentage (.366).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we were going to do some big damage in the first inning. I thought we were going to blow the game open. I really did.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, after the loss to the Marlins Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dario Alvarez (groin) was injured while throwing a pitch Sept. 15. He is expected to be examined Sept. 16.

--RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) left the Sept. 7 game, and he did not pitch Sept. 8-15.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10. He hopes to be available in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Bobby Parnell

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Logan Verrett

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Lucas Duda

INF Dilson Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis