New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- If his performance with his job in jeopardy as a big leaguer is any indication, New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda was probably the type of kid who brought home good grades only after his parents threatened to ground him.

Duda responded to a pregame challenge from manager Terry Collins in a big way Friday night, when Duda went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the Mets’ 5-1 win over the Yankees in the Subway Series opener at Citi Field.

The homer snapped a 66 at-bat round-tripper drought for Duda, who hadn’t homered since Aug. 2. In addition, the two-hit game was his first since Aug. 8. He entered Friday with seven hits in his last 45 at-bats.

”These games are big,“ Collins said Friday afternoon. ”We need to win these games. So if he starts swinging the bat like we know he’s capable of, he probably will (play).

“If Sunday night comes and we think we’re a better team with more right-handed bats in the lineup, then we’re gonna get those bats in there.”

Duda probably bought himself the weekend on Friday night -- just as he ensured his spot in the lineup during an eight-game stretch from July 25 through Aug. 2, when Duda batted .393 and hit nine homers in 28 at-bats. In his first 94 games of the season, Duda hit .237 with 12 homers in 338 at-bats.

His scorching run began the day after the Mets acquired utilitymen Kelly Johnson and Juan Uribe. Johnson has made 24 appearances at first base this season and Uribe is a second baseman by trade, which could have freed up second baseman Daniel Murphy -- a left-handed hitter like Duda -- to play first base.

“Whenever Kelly and Juan showed up, he said ‘This is my job, I‘m keeping it,'” Collins said Aug. 2. “And he went about it. Didn’t have to change his approach. Didn’t have to change his stance or anything he does with his swing. Had to get his mindset to say ‘This is mine,’ and he did that.”

Accomplishing that this time may have been a bit harder for Duda, whose recent slump is at least partially attributed to the back injury he suffered in August. Duda missed an entire homestand in the middle of the month before going on the disabled list Aug. 22. He returned Sept. 7 and entered Friday with just three hits -- including one double -- in 25 at-bats since his activation.

Collins said before the game that Duda’s struggles were evidence minor league rehab stints can’t prepare a player for the real thing. Duda, who went 3-for-6 in two rehab games for Double-A Binghamton, agreed Friday night.

”Major league pitching is much different than minor leagues, or facing machines or tracking balls (in the cage),“ Duda said. ”Still trying to get my timing back. Feeling a little better.

“Main thing is I feel good. Obviously, the more at-bats I get, the better the timing is.”

He doesn’t have to worry about getting more at-bats after Friday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-63

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 10-8, 4.25 ERA) at Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 8-6, 3.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Noah Syndergaard will make his Subway Series debut on Saturday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Syndergaard didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start Sept. 12 despite allowing just one run on two hits and one walk while striking out eight over seven innings in the Mets’ 6-4 win over the Atlanta Braves. The two hits allowed were a career low for Syndergaard, who allowed one run or fewer for the ninth time in 21 starts as a rookie. It was the first start in 13 days for Syndergaard, who had his previous turn skipped so that the Mets can manage his innings. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four interleague starts, all against the American League East.

--RHP Tyler Clippard (back) was unavailable to pitch for the Mets during Friday’s 5-1 win over the Yankees. Manager Terry Collins said Clippard, the Mets’ eighth-inning set-up man, was playing catch prior to the game when his lower back locked up. Collins said Clippard received treatment during the game and that more would be known about his status going forward on Saturday morning. With Clippard out, right-hander Addison Reed got the ball in the eighth inning and struck out two in a perfect frame. Clippard is 3-1 with two saves and a 2.73 ERA in 26 appearances since being acquired by the Mets from the Oakland Athletics on July 27.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (groin) isn’t expected to pitch again during the regular season. Manager Terry Collins said Friday that Alvarez, who was hurt while balking in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins, headed to the team’s spring training facility in Florida to rehab the injury. He has not been ruled out of the running for a spot on the postseason roster by the Mets, who lack a situational left-hander in their bullpen. Alvarez is 1-0 with a 13.50 ERA in four games this season.

--1B Lucas Duda snapped out of a slump in a big way Friday, when he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the Mets’ 5-1 win over the Yankees. Duda’s solo homer in the second inning snapped a 66 at-bat homer drought dating back to Aug. 2. The two-hit game was also Duda’s first since Aug. 8. Duda, who was on the disabled list from Aug. 22 through Sept. 6, had just seven hits in his previous 45 at-bats entering Friday. He is now batting .242 with 22 homers, second most on the team, and 58 RBIs, which ranks fourth on the Mets.

--LHP Steven Matz became only the second pitcher in franchise history to win four of his first five career games on Friday, when he allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings in the Mets’ 5-1 victory over the Yankees. Matz, who moved in line for the win on 2B Daniel Murphy’s tie-breaking homer in the bottom of the sixth, is the first Mets pitcher to win four times in his first five career games since RHP Jason Jacome accomplished the feat in 1994. Matz is also the first Mets pitcher to ever allow two runs or fewer in the first five starts of his career. He is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 30 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Your star players, when you get on the big stage, that’s when they come through. And tonight our guys got big hits.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, after the 5-1 win over the rival Yankees Friday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Clippard (back) was injured while playing catch prior to the game Sept. 18. He was unavailable to pitch that night and is day-to-day.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (sore groin) was hurt Sept. 15. He was examined Sept. 16 and traveled to the Mets’ spring training facility on Sept. 18 to begin rehabbing. Manager Terry Collins said Alvarez would not pitch again during the regular season.

--RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) left the Sept. 7 game, and he did not pitch Sept. 8-16. He threw in the bullpen Sept. 16, but he was at least a few days from returning.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10. He hopes to be available in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Tyler Clippard

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Bobby Parnell

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Logan Verrett

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Juan Uribe

INF Eric Campbell

INF Lucas Duda

INF Dilson Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Conforto

CF Yoenis Cespedes

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Juan Lagares

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis