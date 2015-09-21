New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- On June 2, 2012, the day after Johan Santana threw 134 pitches while completing the first no-hitter in New York Mets history, manager Terry Collins said he never even heard the words “pitch count” until 1982.

In his initiation to the phrase, the Los Angeles Dodgers ordered Collins, who was managing the franchise’s Class A affiliate, not to let left-hander Sid Fernandez throw more than 130 pitches because he was coming back from a sore shoulder.

On Sunday night, Collins looked like a man who wish he never heard the words “pitch count.”

Technically, it wasn’t a pitch count that did the Mets in Sunday night, when they lost to the New York Yankees 11-2 at Citi Field. It was the pitch count’s half-brother, “innings limits,” that forced Collins to pull his supposed ace, right-hander Matt Harvey, after five innings of one-hit shutout ball.

Harvey’s agent, Scott Boras, told CBSSports.com earlier this month that the Mets were putting Harvey at risk because he was on pace to throw more than 180 innings in his first season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2013. Harvey is at 176 2/3 innings after Sunday.

In hopes of assuaging everyone involved, the Mets devised a plan following Harvey’s previous start Sept. 10 in which he would make three more starts this season with a predetermined innings limit each time.

It worked Sunday. And it didn’t work.

“It was extremely hard to take him out there,” Collins said as he pursed his lips and grimaced. “It was a perfect storm -- the same thing we talked about the other day when we knew we were going to have to do something like this. I said he is going to pitch he is going to (allow) two hits, he’s going to have eight strikeouts.”

Pretty much. Harvey allowed only an infield single to Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner, walked one and struck out seven in an impressive 77-pitch performance.

But Collins, who is 66 years old, unsigned beyond this season (the Mets hold an option they have yet to exercise) and trying to reach the playoffs for the first time as a major league manager, knew he had no choice but to pull Harvey with a 1-0 lead, no matter how much it went against the way he was raised in baseball.

“I am at heart the old-school guy,” Collins said, “but I understand where it’s coming from and therefore you adjust to it. There are a lot of things in our game today I don’t necessarily agree with. You either adjust to it or get out. And so I‘m adjusting to it.”

Then Collins flashed his familiar, self-deprecating sense of humor.

“I might get out here pretty soon,” Collins said, “but I‘m gonna adjust to it right now.”

Collins certainly will pay the biggest price if Harvey’s innings limits and the accompanying drama end up contributing to a Mets collapse. General manager Sandy Alderson is signed through 2017, and Harvey is under team control through 2018, at which point Boras likely will steer him to the highest bidder.

The Mets, who lost for the fourth time in five games Sunday, lead the Washington Nationals by six games in the National League East with 13 games left. Sounds like a lot, but the lead was 9 1/2 games last Monday. Mets fans are all too familiar with what happened in 2007, when New York led the Philadelphia Phillies by seven games with 17 to play but missed the playoffs on the final day of the season.

If the Mets clinch the division, Collins said he expects Harvey won’t be limited to five innings or fewer in the playoffs. But ...

“As I sit here today, the answer is I‘m pretty sure it won’t happen,” Collins said. “Will it happen? I can’t answer that. That’s too far down the line right now.”

It felt further down the line after the ninth inning Sunday than it did after the fifth inning.

RECORD: 84-65

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-15, 3.00 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 8-10, 4.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese will look to snap a four-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Braves at Citi Field. It will be Niese’s second consecutive start against Atlanta. He didn’t factor into the decision Sept. 13, when he gave up three runs (two earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings in the Mets’ 10-7, 10-inning win at Turner Field. In his last four starts, Niese is 0-1 with a 7.97 ERA, a stretch in which his overall ERA rose from 3.80 to 4.31. Niese is 8-6 with a 3.23 ERA in 21 career starts against the Braves.

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) left after the fourth inning of the Mets’ 11-2 loss to the Yankees on Sunday night. Uribe was injured diving for an infield single by Yankees LF Brett Gardner in the third inning -- the only hit allowed by RHP Matt Harvey before he was lifted after five innings in an attempt to limit his innings this season. X-rays were negative, but Uribe is expected to undergo an MRI exam Monday. Uribe went 0-for-2 Sunday and is batting .214 with six homers and 20 RBIs since being acquired by the Mets from the Braves on July 24.

--RHP Tyler Clippard (back) was cleared to pitch Sunday, though he wasn’t needed as the Mets lost to the Yankees 11-2. Clippard felt his back seize up while playing catch Friday afternoon and was unable to pitch in either of the first two games of the Subway Series. He is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA and two saves in 26 games since joining the Mets on July 27 via a trade with the Athletics.

--RHP Jacob deGrom will not have his next turn in the rotation entirely skipped. DeGrom was originally scheduled to start Tuesday against the Braves, but manager Terry Collins said Saturday that deGrom -- who has a 6.31 ERA in his [ast five starts -- would be replaced by RHP Logan Verrette. On Sunday, Collins said deGrom would only be pushed back a few days instead of being skipped but that he wasn’t ready to announce when deGrom is scheduled to pitch next. Despite his recent struggles, deGrom entered Sunday ranked among the National League’s top 10 in ERA (fifth at 2.64), batting average against (fifth at .219) and strikeouts (eighth with 189).

--RHP Carlos Torres returned to action Sunday night, when he gave up three runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in the Mets’ 11-2 loss to the Yankees. It was the first appearance for Torres since Sept. 7, when he strained his left calf while pitching against the Nationals. In 56 games this season, Torres is 5-6 with a 4.88 ERA.

--RHP Matt Harvey’s first limited start Sunday night went about as well and as badly as the Mets could have expected. Harvey allowed one hit and one walk while striking out seven over five shutout innings, but the bullpen immediately imploded during a five-run sixth inning, and the Mets went on to lose to the Yankees 11-2. Manager Terry Collins said afterward the loss didn’t impact the Mets’ plans with Harvey going forward but that Harvey might pitch even fewer innings in his final two scheduled starts of the regular season. Harvey’s agent, Scott Boras, said earlier this month the Mets would imperil Harvey if they allowed him to pitch more than 180 innings in his first season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2013. Harvey, who has thrown 176 2/3 innings, is 12-7 with a 2.80 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t want to know what I was thinking. You might want to know, but I can’t tell you” -- Manager Terry Collins, on the sixth inning Sunday, during which the Mets’ bullpen gave up five runs, dooming the team to an 11-2 loss to the Yankees.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) left the Sept. 20 game. X-rays were negative, but he is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Sept. 21.

--RHP Tyler Clippard (sore back) did not pitch Sept. 18-20, though he was available Sept. 20.

--RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) left the Sept. 7 game, and he did not pitch Sept. 8-19. He returned to action Sept. 20.

--LHP Dario Alvarez (sore groin) was hurt Sept. 15, and he won’t pitch again during the regular season. He traveled to the Mets’ spring training facility Sept. 18 to begin rehabbing.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. A visit to a doctor July 9 revealed the fracture had yet to fully heal. He was cleared to resume throwing July 30 but re-fractured the arm falling off a curb Aug. 3. He underwent surgery Aug. 10. He hopes to be available in the postseason.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He experienced shoulder stiffness again in late July but was cleared to resume throwing after a visit with doctors. He began a new rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6, then moved his rehab to Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11. He made his last appearance for St. Lucie on Aug. 16.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--LHP Jack Leathersich (Tommy John surgery in July 2015) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 24. He is out for the season.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery in early July to repair a torn hip labrum.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

